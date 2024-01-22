Wrap Up in Style: The Ultimate Men’s Scarf Selection for Winter
Ditch the ties, gents. We're diving into scarf territory, guiding you to the slickest picks that'll fire up your style as the mercury dips. Mastering the scarf isn't just about dodging the cold; it's your secret weapon to ace the winter style game. Feeling that frosty nip at your neck? It's high time for the ultimate style artillery: a sharp statement scarf.
Got your winter basics on lock with those trusty raw denim jeans, faithful overcoat, cozy beanie and cashmere sweater that's always got your back? Now's the moment to crown it all with the true star: the winter scarf. Forget the notion of it being just another outerwear layer. This is the game-changer, the outfit elevator. From runway-ready stunners and Burberry's classic stripes to luxe cashmere from Gobi and Brunello Cucinelli, the right scarf is your golden ticket to a winter wardrobe revamp.
We've got a lineup that's editor-approved and ready to rev up your look—think bold patterns that grab the eye and timeless pieces that never fade. But here's the real deal: rocking a scarf is about nailing that nonchalant, suave vibe. Too much bling? You're overdoing it. Too understated? It's lost in the shuffle. Hit that sweet spot with a casually thrown-on cashmere or a bold pattern that turns heads, and boom—you're the king of winter fashion. Dive into our ultimate scarf selection, the final flourish for your cold-weather ensemble. Time to level up those scarf-tying skills!
The Best Scarves to Complete Your Winter Wardrobe
Mulberry Tree Wool Jacquard Scarf Midnight Mixed Material
Sporting a discreet logo embroidery on its fringed edges, this Mulberry wool scarf blends British refinement with a dash of contemporary verve. Perfect for adding a dapper touch to your daily commute or elevating your evening ensemble, this scarf is as versatile as it is stylish. Wrap it casually for a day at the office or let it drape elegantly for after-hours sophistication.
Acne Studios Varinga Scarf
Acne Studios ramps up your winter game with their tie-dyed Varinga scarf, a splash of vibrancy against drab winter skies. Crafted from a lush mix of alpaca, wool and mohair, this piece is all about bringing fun to function. Its plush and fuzzy feel is perfect for those who love to stand out. Whether you're layering it over a casual jacket or using it to add a color burst to a polished look, this scarf is a showstopper.
Burberry The Classic Giant Check Cashmere Scarf
Born on looms in a storied 200-year-old Scottish mill, this Burberry check scarf is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, undergoing a rigorous 30-step process. The signature check pattern comes alive in luxuriously soft cashmere, treated with local spring water and delicately brushed for a softness that's set to stand the test of time. We’ll go so far to say that this could be heirloom that you’ll pass on generation after generation.
Drake's Rust Elephant Print Wool-Silk Scarf
Drake's, a name synonymous with unparalleled quality, presents this feather-light scarf, a product of their meticulous artisanship. Knitted in Italy from a sumptuous blend of wool and silk, it showcases a playful elephant motif that harks back to the brand's rich design legacy of the 1970s.
Hermès Unie Brodee GM Muffler
British-made, this muffler transcends mere accessory status, embodying a blend of refined taste and sophisticated charm. Fashioned of pure cashmere with a keen eye for subtle elegance, this luxury scarf flaunts an understatedly embroidered “Hermès” signature, marking it as an exclusive style statement.
Gabriela Hearst Rubens Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
Made from the plushiest cashmere in a suave beige mélange, Gabriela Hearst encourages you to swath yourself in opulence. Drawing inspiration from the classic English fisherman rib, it marries rugged charm with contemporary finesse. Its ample size offers a variety of ways to wear it, proving its versatility.
De Petrillo Ribbed Merino Wool And Cashmere-Blend Scarf
This De Petrillo scarf is spun from premium merino wool with a hint of cashmere, offering a feel of luxury you can really appreciate. Its standout feature is its incredible softness, showcasing De Petrillo's commitment to superior artisanship. Ideal for those who appreciate the finer things, this scarf represents the pinnacle of Italian elegance and quality.
William Lockie Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
William Lockie's scarf, an embodiment of age-old Scottish craftsmanship since 1874, is rib-knitted from premium Inner Mongolian cashmere, offering unmatched softness and insulation. Perfectly pair this luxurious accessory with a navy wool peacoat, crisp white shirt and dark denim for a look that's both timeless and sophisticated.
NN07 Scarf Two 9006 Men’s Scarf
With its wool blend enriched with mohair and alpaca, this fashion piece is all about bringing a touch of the wild to your look. With its fluffy handle and long, daring fringes, the scarf is here to challenge the norms of winter fashion with a cozier than ever, tactile feel. Perfect for jazzing up a leather jacket or adding a rugged twist to a classic winter coat, it's the ultimate blend of comfort and cool.
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Color Block Scarf
Made in Solomeo, Italy, with the most luxurious cashmere, this designer scarf is the warm hug you need on those brisk days. The Colorblock scarf stands out with its chic color scheme and sleek fringes, injecting the perfect dash of flair into any outfit, whether you're suiting up for the office or dressing down for a relaxed weekend vibe.
Barbour Tartan Lambswool Scarf
Barbour, a name steeped in history since 1894, stands tall in the heritage game. Founded by Mr. John Barbour in the coastal town of South Shields, England, it's a brand that's still run by the Barbour family's fifth generation—a rare gem in a world of corporate retail giants. Their pure-lambswool scarf, decked out in the iconic Barbour house tartan and finished with a classic fringed hem, is a timeless piece that brings a touch of legacy and style to any outfit
Gobi Cashmere Fringed Scarf
Spun from 100 percent ethically-sourced organic cashmere in the heart of Mongolia, this accessory from Gobi is all about embracing natural luxury. Its lightweight twill weave makes it a versatile piece for any look, from everyday casual to high-end chic. Proudly boasting undyed and unbleached fibers, it's a sustainable choice that doesn't compromise on style or warmth, celebrating the rich, natural hues of cashmere in all its glory.
Missoni Striped Mohair-Blend Scarf
Missoni takes the art of color and pattern to new heights with this scarf. It's a kaleidoscope of style, knitted from a sumptuous mohair blend with hints of wool for that extra coziness. Featuring an array of stripes in varying widths, this scarf flaunts Missoni's unmatched talent for crafting bold, attention-grabbing patterns.
Paul Smith Cashmere Scarf
Known for their iconic stripes, this time Paul Smith presents a solid slate grey scarf, a refined departure from the usual. Crafted in England from the softest 100 percent cashmere, it's the epitome of luxurious comfort. Finished with the subtle details that make a Smith—an embroidered signature, the Artist Stripe label and playful tassel ends—it's a nod to the brand's enduring legacy. If you want to personalize the accessory, you can have it customized with a monogram, too