Winter Wellness 2025: Where to Reset
Forget basic spa packages. These properties are redefining luxury wellness with science-backed, results-driven programs.Read More
As we settle into 2025, the wellness industry continues its dramatic evolution from luxury indulgence to serious self-investment. Today's wellness seekers aren't just looking for a spa day—they're demanding experiences backed by science and measured by results. The shift tracks: In an era of constant connectivity and unprecedented stress, a basic massage isn't going to cut it.
Leading properties are responding with evidence-based approaches. Pre-arrival biochemistry testing, movement screening and contrast therapy are replacing generic treatments. These aren't just packages; they're proper programs, often spanning several days and incorporating everything from body composition analysis to clinical nutrition. Many now offer pre-arrival consultations and post-stay support—proof that wellness tourism has moved well beyond the traditional day spa menu.
The season presents its own opportunities. While some properties leverage winter's elements for immune-strengthening cold therapy, others offer vitamin D-rich destinations for depleted reserves. Traditional spa amenities are being reimagined: greenhouses double as yoga studios, historic schoolhouses host sound therapy, and former ballrooms house state-of-the-art fitness centers. Even conventional treatments are getting an upgrade, with clinical partnerships bringing medical-grade skincare to luxury settings and technology enabling precise, personalized programming.
What connects these diverse approaches is their focus on measurable outcomes. Whether through controlled environments, innovative technology or expert-led programs, these properties understand that today's wellness seekers want more than temporary relaxation—they're after lasting transformation. Location matters too: from Himalayan foothills to Mexican highlands, each setting adds its own dimension to the wellness experience. Here are the properties leading wellness innovation in 2025, each offering their own interpretation of what it means to reset with purpose.
The Best Wellness Retreats for a Winter Refresh
- Montage Big Sky – Montana
- The Lygon Arms – Cotswolds, UK
- Brush Creek Ranch – Saratoga, Wyoming
- Six Senses Vana – Uttarakhand, India
- Hermitage Bay, an SLH Hotel – St. Mary's, Antigua
- Hotel Belmar – Monteverde, Costa Rica
- The Upper House – Hong Kong
- Beaverbrook – Surrey, UK
- Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York
- The Horse Shoe Farm – Hendersonville, North Carolina
- Adare Manor – County Limerick, Ireland
- Como Cocoa Island – Maldives
- Our Habitas San Miguel De Allende – Mexico
- The Ranch Hudson Valley – New York
- Ananda in the Himalayas - Rishikesh, India
Montage Big Sky – Montana
- 995 Settlement Trail, Big Sky, MT 59716
Altitude shapes everything at Montana's first five-star property, where the 11,000-square-foot Spa Montage sits at 7,000 feet in Spanish Peaks' 3,530-acre enclave. Their elevation-focused treatments include High Altitude Acclimation massages that target pressure points for headache relief and better breathing, while the Peak Performance Recovery program uses Hyperice Normatec compression therapy (the same tech pro athletes swear by) after mountain adventures. A new collaboration with Skin Design London brings clinical edge to the wellness menu, adding treatments like their SDL Face Tight Facial with oxygen therapy for altitude-stressed skin. The wellness resort facilities match the ambition: 12 spa treatment rooms, heated plunge pools, a proper indoor pool and steam rooms. It's mountain wellness done right, whether you're in for chakra work or just want to soak until the stars come out.
The Lygon Arms – Cotswolds, UK
- High St, Broadway WR12 7DU, United Kingdom
This 14th-century coaching inn doesn't need to lean on its guest book (though yes, Elizabeth Taylor and King Edward VI both signed it). What matters is how they've handled the wellness evolution. The retractable roof over the indoor pool was a smart addition, and they've sorted the treatment menu with Oskia and Elemis partnerships that go beyond basic facials. Their "Flow & Glow" package skips the expected luxury spa day format, integrating proper dining at The Grill by James Martin—the point being you don't have to survive on green juice. You can do the full wellness circuit (jacuzzi, sauna, treatments) or just book a sunrise session before exploring Broadway's High Street.
Brush Creek Ranch – Saratoga, Wyoming
- 66 Brush Creek Ranch Road, Saratoga, WY 82331
Wellness gets the Western treatment across Brush Creek Ranch's 30,000 acres. Their signature program makes clever use of winter's possibilities with “Snowga” sessions (outdoor yoga in the snow) and Llama Snowshoeing for a distinctly Wyoming take on movement. Their 20,000-square-foot greenhouse does double duty as a yoga space where you'll pick your own post-practice juice ingredients. The real standout is their approach to traditional treatments: They've converted an old schoolhouse for sound healing sessions, starting with tea ceremonies before the serious work, including a sound bath, begins. Thoughtful partnerships matter, too, with their connection with Saratoga Hot Springs giving guests access to mineral pools that Native tribes called "magic waters."
Six Senses Vana – Uttarakhand, India
Where most Indian wellness retreats stick to Ayurveda, Six Senses Vana goes deeper by adding Sowa Rigpa (Tibetan medicine). The credentials are solid as practitioners train in Tibet for six months, not to mention the Dalai Lama himself inaugurated the program. Your journey starts with real diagnostics: doctors read your pulse to determine your dosha and energy levels before crafting your program. Rather than housing everything in one spa building, treatments happen in dedicated centers—you might have a four-handed Abhyanga massage in the Ayurveda Center before moving to the on-site Sowa Rigpa Center for Tibetan sound healing. They've nailed the lifestyle elements, too: guests wear provided white kurtas (no packing stress), phones stay in rooms (proper digital detox), and the rotating menu proves healthy food can be genuinely good. Book for at least five nights, or extend for a weeklong wellness getaway. With the time difference and treatment depth, anything less misses the point.
Hermitage Bay, an SLH Hotel – St. Mary's, Antigua
- Jennings New Extension Hermitage Bay, Antigua & Barbuda
Wellness meets West Indies charm at this recently refreshed beachfront all-inclusive. The Garden Spa anchors their wellness program with daily yoga, Pilates and meditation sessions, while their Dorissima color rituals (unique offerings like Red Empowerment and Green Balancing) target emotional renewal through chakra work. Active recovery comes naturally here—guests can alternate between windsurfing, paddle boarding, kayaking and snorkeling or simply drift in their suite's private pool. The property's commitment to sustainability enhances the wellness experience, with eco-friendly policies complementing organic menus.
Hotel Belmar – Monteverde, Costa Rica
- Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica
Between the suspension bridges and platforms of Costa Rica's cloud forest, Hotel Belmar has reimagined forest therapy. Their Savia program, led by Forest Mobility Experts, offers five daily immersions ranging from dawn birdwatching to twilight expeditions. The carbon-neutral property backs its serenity with substance; their Finca Madre Tierra integrates guests into regenerative farming practices, while yoga classes and personalized wellness itineraries focus on mental clarity and physical rejuvenation. The property's commitment to sustainable practices extends to their nourishing farm-to-table culinary program, where specialty cocktails are served in the forest canopy.
The Upper House – Hong Kong
- 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
This 117-room urban retreat has evolved into Hong Kong's most sophisticated wellness destination for 2025. Their 10x Longevity program leads with evidence-based treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy and near-infrared LED light therapy, as well as cold plunge tubs and infrared saunas, positioning itself as the city's foremost pro-aging destination. The property's exclusive Family Form workout, created by Lindsay Jang, offers 55-minute heat-controlled sculpting sessions using hand and ankle weights. Beyond movement, the wellness program includes functional nutrition consultations with Katia Demekhina, who specializes in hormonal balance and performance optimization. What distinguishes the program is its precision, from the controlled studio environment to the results-driven technology, each element is calibrated for maximum impact.
Beaverbrook – Surrey, UK
- Reigate Rd, Leatherhead KT22 8QX, United Kingdom
Vibrational Sound Bodywork in the Meadow Hut sets Beaverbrook apart in Surrey's hills. The Coach House Spa offers bespoke pampering treatments targeting mental, physical and emotional wellbeing, complemented by thermal spa facilities and an outdoor pool. Their Renew & Restore package includes naturopathic consultations and integrated wellness assessments. The property maintains a sophisticated edge through unexpected touches: Japanese cuisine in The Dining Room, a mobile Martini Trunk for cocktail service and formal gardens for mindful walks. Their full-day experiences showcase the spa's innovative approach to wellness, while luxurious suites provide peaceful retreats.
Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York
- 1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561, United States
On the East Coast, QR-coded meditation stops along hiking trails mark Mohonk's innovative take on winter wellness. The Hudson Valley institution's immune-boosting treatments include their new Winter Seasonal Bliss Facial, combining blue tansy oil and vitamin C with facial cupping, while their Winter Warmth Herbal Wrap uses rosemary and black pepper for muscle tension recovery. Beyond massage and scrub treatments, guided nature walks provide vitamin D exposure and immunity-focused Qigong sessions integrate movement with breathing work. Dr. Nina Smiley, their Director of Mindfulness Programming, offers private sessions melding mindfulness with positive psychology. Their cornflower recovery serum facial massage and sweet clover mask specifically target winter skin dehydration.
The Horse Shoe Farm – Hendersonville, North Carolina
- 155 Horse Shoe Farm Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28791, United States
The 85-acre property retains its agricultural heritage while reimagining spaces for modern healing—a horse stable has become The Stable Spa, while a silo serves as a meditation space adorned with inspirational messages. Their 2025 Winter Wellness BEtreat Series offers two and three-night immersions through March, each targeting specific aspects of wellbeing. Programs range from Cherokee wisdom keeper Yona Frenchhawk's monthly sweat lodge ceremonies to workshops based on Dr. Brené Brown's teachings. The BE Nurtured package includes treatments at The Stable Spa, while The Silo Cookhouse emphasizes connection through communal farm-to-table dining. Between sessions, guests can explore fishing ponds, visit farm animals or simply absorb the mountain setting. The property accommodates 75 guests, maintaining an intimate atmosphere for deeper transformation.
Adare Manor – County Limerick, Ireland
- Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 W8WR, Ireland
Ireland's first 111SPA/CLINIC anchors Adare Manor's comprehensive wellness approach. The five-star castle hotel's Padel Club wellness center houses state-of-the-art facilities, including indoor pools overlooking historic grounds. Their activity package combines padel tennis courts and golf simulation with traditional Irish experiences, as guests explore the estate via horse-drawn carriage or walking trails. The property balances active pursuits with countryside tranquility, offering both advanced sports facilities and quiet corners for reflection. The wellness center's design intentionally frames views of the legendary landscape.
Como Cocoa Island – Maldives
- Makunufushi South Malé Atoll, 20109, Maldives
The promise of pain relief draws guests to Como Cocoa Island's newest specialist retreat. Through February 2025, physiotherapy expert Kim Kosters leads personalized sessions in the Maldivian spa resort sanctuary. Her program blends therapeutic massage and corrective exercises with movement classes designed to release muscle tension and improve mobility. The retreat leverages the island's natural elements—white sand beaches and azure waters—to enhance the healing process. It's a considered approach that pairs structured therapy with environmental restoration, supported by the resort's reputation for understated luxury and expert-led wellness programs tailored to address specific chronic pain concerns. The spa is also home to a hydrotherapy pool.
Our Habitas San Miguel De Allende – Mexico
- Valle de Los Senderos, Carretera San Miguel de Allende a Dolores Hidalgo km 3.5, 37713 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Science-driven wellness gets a Mexican backdrop at Our Habitas' new Re:You program. Launching their first retreat last October in partnership with PhysioLogic NYC, they're redefining personalized wellness with pre-arrival biochemistry testing and functional movement screening. The four-day program is properly intensive, with days structured with actual purpose: breathwork that leads into either HIIT or Pilates (your choice, your data) fitness classes, followed by one-on-ones that matter. Their Earth Elements treatment shows they haven't completely abandoned local tradition with mezcal-lime scrubs and palo santo rituals, but it's the clinical backbone that sets this place apart. The 90-minute ritual moves through air (smudging), water (shower therapy), and fire (herbal compress work) with real intention.
The Ranch Hudson Valley – New York
- 150 Sister Servants Lane, Sloatsburg, NY 10974
A Malibu, California import, The Ranch has turned this historic Hudson Valley estate into a proper reset—their three-to-four-day winter retreats have real teeth: snow-covered morning hikes lead into heated pool sessions or fireside yoga in a 5,000-square-foot solarium. They've added contrast therapy to the mix—hot and cold plunges paired with guided breathwork—and a plant-based menu delivers on flavor (their Vietnamese Pho and Mushroom Milanese aren't afterthoughts). There are 25 rooms spread across the estate, a 2,000-square-foot gym in the former ballroom, and zero TVs. Smart touches include afternoon cooking workshops with their chef (limited to four guests) and proper body composition analysis. It's structured wellness without the usual compromise on comfort.
Ananda in the Himalayas - Rishikesh, India
- The Palace Estate, Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand 249175, India
When a former Maharaja's palace turns wellness retreat, you expect a certain level of execution. Ananda delivers with a 25,000-square-foot wellness center spread across 100 acres of Himalayan foothills. Their Sleep Enhancement Program shows their approach: it's not just about Ayurvedic principles; they've brought in Traditional Chinese Medicine to tackle sleep issues from multiple angles. The property excels at targeted programming, whether you're dealing with fertility issues or menopause, with a physiotherapy center that adds clinical credibility to the spiritual setting. Stay for a week if you can, though their 21-day programs are where you'll see real shifts in both body and mind.