Bestselling Author Elle Kennedy’s Favorite Summer Romances

If you're anything like me, there's just something about summer that makes you want to slow down, grab a good book, and get lost in a love story. When I wrote Love Song, which hit bookstores today, I didn't just want to create the perfect summer romance—I also wanted to continue the legacy of the Off-Campus characters while giving their story new meaning through the next generation. That connection between past and present became a really important theme in the book, especially in Blake and Wyatt's relationship. Watching them navigate their emotions, history and expectations is what makes their story feel real and relatable.

My own love for romance novels started when I was a teenager, and it's something that's stayed with me ever since. Just like the stories that first made me fall in love with the genre, these books capture the magic of a classic love story—perfect for reading under the sun. Here are a few that truly put the "summer" in summer romance.