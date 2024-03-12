The Best Restaurants in Beverly Hills
The 90210 is known for its glitz, glam and great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a bite to eat after a long day shopping on Rodeo Drive or are celebrating something special with a romantic date night, Beverly Hills is home to a plethora of high-end eateries. Though some spots cater to a touristy crowd, several establishments have earned a loyal following from locals, proving that the Beverly Hills dining scene has more depth than you might expect. From an innovative omakase experience with only 14 seats to longtime neighborhood staples, these are the best restaurants in Beverly Hills.
Sushi Note Omakase
- 421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Tucked away on the bottom level of the Rodeo Collection, Sushi Note Omakase is one of the most exclusive dining experiences in Beverly Hills. There are only 14 seats in the restaurant and two seatings a night, so you’ll want to make your reservation in advance. A dinner here includes 20 courses, most of which is served nigiri-style. The wine pairing takes your experience to an entirely new level, and the knowledgeable sommelier ensures that you understand why a specific wine was chosen for each course.
The Hideaway
- 421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Caught a craving for craft cocktails and modern Mexican cuisine? The Hideaway is one of the hippest restaurants in the 90210—a zip code that isn’t exactly lauded for youthful establishments. The beautiful courtyard features a huge fireplace, pink accents and green titling, creating an immersive ambiance that is both vibrant and cozy. The three-course lunch experience is a great deal for $32, but if you visit during dinner, the tableside entrées are worth the splurge. For starters, you can’t go wrong with the hamachi tiradito, tuna tartare and crispy rock shrimp.
Crustacean Beverly Hills
- 468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Crustacean has been a local icon since it first opened in 1995. Created by chef Helene An, Crustacean boasts a modern—and somewhat flashy—interior with vibrant floral decor along with glass floors showcasing the colorful Koi fish swimming underneath. Whether you’re visiting for brunch, lunch or dinner, An’s famous garlic noodles are a must-order. Other popular dishes include the tuna cigars, the garlic roasted Dungeness crab and the warm beignets for dessert.
Spago
- 176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Spago is chef Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant, and its renowned reputation has made it a favorite for locals and visitors seeking consistency around every corner. The service is attentive, the cocktails are inventive and the food is delicious. Whether you’re in the mood for hand-made pasta or a juicy steak, Spago has it all. Some of the most iconic creations include the spicy tuna cones and the famous smoked salmon pizza. If you want a true taste of what Spago has to offer, opt for the $235 California Tasting Menu.
Dante Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Dante Beverly Hills brings a taste of the New York City icon to the West Coast. The painted ceiling, royal blue booths and elegant florals set the scene for sunset cocktails on this picturesque rooftop. Though there are several martinis to choose from; the Dante Martini is an NYC staple made with both gin and vodka. The food menu is designed to be shared; we recommend the freshly shucked oysters, a classic shrimp cocktail and the black truffle or Diavola pizza for the table.
La Dolce Vita
- 9785 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Looking to dine like the stars of the Golden Age did? La Dolce Vita is a historic restaurant that originally opened in 1966. At the time, music legend Frank Sinatra was an investor, and La Dolce Vita was the premier spot for all things Italian cuisine. Though the restaurant underwent a revitalization, it has maintained its Old Hollywood appeal with red leather booths, dim lighting and vintage decor. Expect old-school Italian fare like mussels marinara, spaghetti and meatballs and veal parmigiana, all of which pair perfectly with a glass of Chianti.
Cut by Wolfgang Puck
- 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Cut by Wolfgang Puck is one of the most critically acclaimed steakhouses in the world, let alone Beverly Hills. Located at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, this sleek and contemporary take on a classic steakhouse entices patrons with its open kitchen and unbeatable cuts of beef. The black truffle endive salad is a light yet decadent starter, but the bone marrow flan is a one-of-a-kind dish unlike any other. Though steak is the star of the show, there are several seafood options such as the chilled prawns, Alaskan King Crab “Louie” cocktail and the delicate Loup de Mer Almondine. The Kobe red wine filet mignon is out of this world.
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura
- 347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Nothing beats sitting down at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura after an afternoon on Rodeo Drive. This breathtaking Italian restaurant boasts bright, floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors and lush greenery, making it the perfect place to kick back with an Aperol spritz and hand-made tortellini. Though the lunch menu is served à la carte, the seven-course dinner menu allows you to experience the true expertise of chef Massimo Bottura. The menu changes with the seasons, but the plating is always on point, and you’ll definitely want to snap a few photos.