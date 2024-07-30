Elevate Your Jet-Setter Wardrobe With the Beverly Hills Hotel x Stoney Clover Lane Collab

Traveling in style is half the fun of a jet-set adventure; there’s nothing like a polished airport outfit and a matching luggage set to brighten up even the most stressful of travel days. It’s time to ditch your beaten-up duffels and fraying makeup pouches and swap them out for luggage and travel accessories that are more representative of your personal style, befitting of your next getaway.

Just in time for all those late-summer jaunts, Stoney Clover Lane is teaming up with the Beverly Hills Hotel to create the travel collection you didn’t know you needed. The collaboration is composed of a variety of totes, pouches, fanny packs and duffels, which come in the Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic green, white and pink color palette, along with the property’s unforgettable banana-leaf print. Some are adorned with the classic BHH logo, but all the travel accessories are customizable.

The Beverly Hills Hotel and Stoney Clover Lane launched their first collab in 2017, and that particular collection has remained highly requested in the seven years since.

Beverly Hills Hotel x Stoney Clover Lane The SCL X BHH collab includes plenty of banana leaf print, of course.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has been an L.A. favorite ever since it first opened its doors in 1912. Over the years, the Pink Palace has welcomed everyone from Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly to Meghan Markle and Elizabeth Taylor, and the hotel’s Polo Lounge has cemented itself as a West Coast standout.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to elevate the guest experience and showcase our signature aesthetic beyond the property," John Scanlon, the hotel’s general manager, tells Observer. "Collaborating with a luxury lifestyle and accessories brand like Stoney Clover Lane provides us with the opportunity to curate a unique collection of everyday essential travel accessories for the discerning luxury traveler."

Beverly Hills Hotel x Stoney Clover Lane It's time to upgrade your travel gear.

Stoney Clover Lane debuted in 2009; the brand is known for using an array of colors and textures, a departure from a neutral palette. "We're super excited to team up with this iconic hotel. Our limited-edition collection features the hotel's famous banana leaf and pink stripes in our bags, accessories and patches. With this collection, we’re bringing a piece of the Beverly Hills Hotel to everyone—whether you're planning your next trip, reminiscing about your last stay or just dreaming of a vacation,” Stoney Clover Lane co-founders Kendall Glazer and Libby Glazer said.

The 31-piece collection, which ranges in price from $24 to $298, launches on July 31. Both the Beverly Hills Hotel and Stoney Clover Lane are offering exclusives within the assortment, which will only be available at their respective storefronts. So, retire that suitcase with the lazy wheel and peruse through the brightly-colored luggage of tomorrow. After all, it’s never good to carry around old baggage.