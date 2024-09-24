An Insider’s Guide to Beverly Hills
Best known for its legendary zip code, designer shopping and palm tree-lined boulevards, Beverly Hills is one of the most exclusive and iconic neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Located just between Westwood and West Hollywood, the 90210 has been the backdrop for several cult-favorite films like Pretty Woman and Clueless, making it one of the most recognizable cities in the world, let alone California. The surrounding mansions and estates are also legendary, with some of Hollywood’s most elite players calling these not-so-humble houses home.
Whether you’re a local in need of a luxe staycation or an out-of-towner hoping to live like your favorite celebrity or movie character, Beverly Hills has it all; it’s home to some of L.A.’s best hotels, restaurants and sightseeing. From Michelin-starred lunch spots on Rodeo Drive to Wolfgang Puck’s flagship Spago, high-quality Italian, Japanese and seafood can be found around every corner. You’ll also find plenty of swanky bars and luxury hotel lounges where you can explore rare spirits and classic cocktails while dressed in your best attire. Enjoy the best of the city of Beverly Hills with this insider’s guide on where to stay, where to eat and what to do.
The Complete Beverly Hills Neighborhood Guide
- The Beverly Hills Hotel
- Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
- The Peninsula Beverly Hills
- The Maybourne Beverly Hills
- Sushi Note Omakase
- The Hideaway
- Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura
- Spago
- Ocean Prime
- Dante Beverly Hills
- Beverly Bar
- Honor Bar
- Cut Lounge
- Shop on Rodeo Drive
- Visit the Greystone Mansion & Gardens
- See a show at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
- Get an authentic massage at Tomoko Japanese Spa
Where to Stay
The Beverly Hills Hotel
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The Pink Palace is a Barbie-esque oasis known for its pink and green color scheme, palm leaf decor and spectacular service. Having hosted a plethora of Golden Era A-listers like Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin, it’s no wonder why modern-day celebrities continue to flock to this historic property. Situated on Sunset Boulevard on 12 acres of lush landscaping, guests will feel right at home in one of the 210 guest rooms or 23 bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Other property highlights include the legendary Polo Lounge restaurant—you won’t find better people-watching—and the Champalimaud Design spa.
Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
- 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Home to the iconic penthouse suite in Pretty Woman, the Beverly Wilshire is a landmark Four Seasons property on Wilshire Boulevard, just around the corner from Rodeo Drive. Having been around since 1928, the Beverly Wilshire is just as historic as it is lavish, and the cool-toned rooms and suites blend Old Hollywood glamor with modern furnishing and amenities. Most of the 395 rooms and suites also boast breathtaking city views, some of which can be admired from private balconies.
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
- 9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
From afternoon tea in the living room to lounging on the rooftop pool, The Peninsula Beverly Hills is known for its elegant, English design and opulent accommodations. The five-star property on South Santa Monica Boulevard is composed of 195 guest rooms, 38 suites and 19 private villas, offering an array of room types for every kind of traveler, in addition to the European brasserie-style Belvedere restaurant, which is the perfect spot for brunch. It is also home to one of the best spas in Los Angeles, where you can shock your nervous system with a cold plunge before melting away on the table during your Nirvana hot stone massage.
The Maybourne Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Staying at The Maybourne Beverly Hills means being able to walk to all of the best shops, restaurants, bars and art galleries in the area. Perfectly manicured hedges surround the 203-key property on North Canon Drive, while marble bathrooms, curated artwork and trickling fountains curate a sense of Italian luxury. The rooftop pool offers views of the Hollywood sign all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and with five different on-site drinking and dining options, guests may find it difficult to find the need to leave the property.
Where to Eat
Sushi Note Omakase
- 421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
A night at Sushi Note Omakase includes a 20-course meal alongside a sommelier-guided wine pairing. This 14-seat restaurant is located in an unassuming parking garage, but upon entering, guests are treated to warm wood tones, pinstripe walls and a tiny, four-seat bar where you can watch the chefs create each course. Expect fresh nigiri dressed beautifully along with a few non-nigiri dishes like hand rolls and seared Wagyu.
The Hideaway
- 421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Situated in the heart of Rodeo Drive, The Hideaway is a modern Mexican steakhouse that serves elevated cuts, premium seafood and craft cocktails. The interior pays tribute to classic Baja restaurants with faded stucco and terracotta decor. The charming pink and sage patio, however, is the perfect place for getting cozy by the fireplace while sipping the Pink Margarita. Can’t-miss dishes include the ceviche trio, grilled branzino and filet mignon with chipotle bearnaise.
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura
- 347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
What better way to spend a day in Beverly Hills than with a high-end shopping spree at Gucci followed by lunch or dinner at the signature Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura? This Michelin-starred restaurant has a beautiful tiled, greenery-covered patio that looks right out onto Rodeo Drive, setting the scene for handmade pastas made with care. The tasting menus are a great way to explore the talents of chef Massimo Bottura, and you can enjoy a six-course meal at lunch and a six or nine-course fine dining experience at dinner.
Spago
- 176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Spago is one of Wolfgang Puck’s most famous restaurants, with locations spanning from Budapest to Beverly Hills. The sleek interior space screams 90210, but nothing beats enjoying a glass of wine alongside the famous smoked salmon pizza out on the exposed brick patio. Pasta is also a Spago staple, with the mafaldine being a favorite, but don’t forget to start with the crispy big eye tuna cones as an appetizer.
Ocean Prime
- 9595 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Despite having a modern American steakhouse design and appeal, Ocean Prime specializes in all things seafood. This is the perfect place to host a seafood-centric date night with fresh oysters, innovative sushi rolls and one of the best sea bass dishes in the city. Start with a dirty martini before switching to a crisp glass of Sancerre while enjoying shareable items like the jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp saute and white truffle caviar deviled eggs.
Where to Drink
Dante Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Dante’s famous martinis have made their way from New York City to Beverly Hills. This rooftop restaurant has a small but charming bar where guests can explore their lengthy and impressive drink list, but you can also soak up the views outside on the poolside terrace. The cocktail menu is broken up by cocktail type, ensuring that every kind of spirit is showcased. The Dante Martini is a must-try, but if you prefer something fruity and refreshing, opt for the passion fruit Pornstar 2.0.
Beverly Bar
- 434 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Bar is a great happy hour spot located in the heart of the 90210. The casual yet sleek setting is always bustling with the post-work crowd seeking drinks after a long day at the office. Pull up a barstool and watch the mixologists work their magic as they shake up a saffron-infused Mr. Beverly, or grab a cozy booth at the back and order a few bites like the Baja shrimp tacos and roasted shishito peppers.
Honor Bar
- 122 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Part of the Hillstone Group, Honor Bar is renowned for its consistent food, beverages and service. Located right next door to sister restaurant South Beverly Grill on Beverly Drive, this cozy and slightly rustic space is perfect for patrons hoping to post up with an ice-martini or classic Old Fashioned. If you’re hungry, pair your drink with the Honor Burger or crispy fried chicken sandwich.
Cut Lounge
- 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Between the red, velvet bar stools and candle-lit tables, Cut Lounge is one of the swankiest places for a nightcap in Beverly Hills. The barrel-aged spirits are worth trying in a cocktail, and the High End Old Fashioned is warm, smokey and strong—perfect for a post-steak dinner digestif.
What to Do
Shop on Rodeo Drive
From Balenciaga to Dior to Chanel, nearly every high-end designer has a storefront on Rodeo Drive. Whether you’re looking to window shop or plan on taking something special home, these iconic boutiques are always fun to explore, and many have been designed to the nines to reflect the essence of Rodeo’s iconic reputation. If you work up an appetite, head a few block up the road to The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills to shop for gourmet goodies and grab one of their famous La Zucca sandwiches.
Visit the Greystone Mansion & Gardens
- 905 Loma Vista Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Step into the magical world of the Greystone Mansion as you stroll through the stunning grounds of this 1928 estate. Technically classified as a city park, the Greystone Mansion boasts classic English Revival-style architecture, and though the estate itself is not open to the public, the surrounding gardens are. You’ll truly feel as though you’re in a fairytale while admiring the trickling fountains and manicured hedges. If you want to further explore gardens in the city, take a quick five-minute ride to the Virginia Robinson Gardens.
See a show at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
- 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
From musical performances and ballets to plays, The Wallis is the perfect place to enjoy live talent. Though luxury is at the forefront of Beverly Hills, the arts are also revered, and this dynamic performing arts center has produced hundreds of award-winning programs. The main Bram Goldsmith Theater has 500 seats, while the smaller Lovelace Studio Theater has 150.
Get an authentic massage at Tomoko Japanese Spa
- 141 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Tomoko Japanese Spa offers a wellness experience unlike any other in L.A. This authentically zen spa, created by Tomoko Kurono, specializes in treatments that target not only the physical but mental and emotional as well. Whether you book the deep tissue Oriental Massage or the signature and balanced Tomoko Massage, each treatment starts with a traditional foot bath, welcome tea and a small bite.