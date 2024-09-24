An Insider’s Guide to Beverly Hills

Best known for its legendary zip code, designer shopping and palm tree-lined boulevards, Beverly Hills is one of the most exclusive and iconic neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Located just between Westwood and West Hollywood, the 90210 has been the backdrop for several cult-favorite films like Pretty Woman and Clueless, making it one of the most recognizable cities in the world, let alone California. The surrounding mansions and estates are also legendary, with some of Hollywood’s most elite players calling these not-so-humble houses home.

Whether you’re a local in need of a luxe staycation or an out-of-towner hoping to live like your favorite celebrity or movie character, Beverly Hills has it all; it’s home to some of L.A.’s best hotels, restaurants and sightseeing. From Michelin-starred lunch spots on Rodeo Drive to Wolfgang Puck’s flagship Spago, high-quality Italian, Japanese and seafood can be found around every corner. You’ll also find plenty of swanky bars and luxury hotel lounges where you can explore rare spirits and classic cocktails while dressed in your best attire. Enjoy the best of the city of Beverly Hills with this insider’s guide on where to stay, where to eat and what to do.