Beyond Bali: Plan a Blissful Getaway in Indonesia
Bali’s appeal to the sun-starved traveler is palpable for all those who have visited the sunny island. Days are spent lazing around by the water with a cocktail in hand, while evenings can be spent exploring night markets and beach clubs. While the tropical locale has long been a go-to vacation destination, Bali’s popularity has increased dramatically over the years, and people continue to come in droves, despite the White Lotus effect attracting many to another southeast Asian island. Yet, Indonesia’s allure is different from that found elsewhere. Locals are friendly and hospitable, hotels and resorts are impeccable in terms of service, and landscapes are diverse, offering activities for every type of traveler.
Some argue it is hard to find your own spot of paradise in tourist-heavy Bali, but the good news is that Indonesia comprises more than 17,000 islands—all of which are seeing an influx of luxury hotels to draw people further afield. Places like Flores, the gateway to the Komodo National Park; Lombok, home to Mount Rinjani and Sumba are all worth visiting for more precious Indonesian experiences that go beyond the guidebook. So if you are thinking of visiting Indonesia, consider going beyond Bali for your next paradisiacal holiday in southeast Asia.
Lombok
A mere 30-minute plane ride (or a 1.5-hour speedboat ride) from Bali takes you to to lesser-known Lombok. Lombok feels like what Bali was three decades ago, before the mass tourism and digital nomad movement, which saw many Aussie backpackers visit the Indonesian island and stay for good. Lombok is relatively undeveloped; however, there are a few luxury resorts. You can easily spend your days laying around on your own stretch of beach and sipping coconuts, but there’s so much untouched beauty in the region, so be sure to venture out of your resort when in Lombok. Mount Rinjani, an active volcano, is a popular place for adventurers. Not for the faint of heart, trekking to the summit promises beautiful panoramas, but as Indonesia’s second-highest peak (12,224 feet), it can be challenging for beginners. For calmer activities at sea level, you can take in some of the region’s most popular waterfalls: Gunung Rinjani, Tiu Kelep and Sendang Gile, all nice destinations for a tranquil day away from the beach.
Culture seekers should check out Banyumulek village, renowned for their pottery and crafts, and surfers should visit Kuta Beach. Simple kiosks and cafes can be found dotted around the island, with Caribbean Restaurant, Casa Vintage Beach and Gili Resto all popular for their no-frills cuisine. If you want a bit of the party scene at night, pop on over to Gili Island—just follow the music, and you won’t get lost.
Where to stay: There are only a handful of accommodations on the island, and if you want a more intimate stay, check into Somewhere Lombok. If you want a more elevated, traditional luxury hotel experience, consider The Sira, a Luxury Collection Hotel. The resort opened in November 2024 and rivals some of the best in Bali. There are two Olympic-sized pools for when you get sick of your own private beach, a high-tech fitness center and a wellness facility, which focuses on local customs to relax both the mind and body. For foodies, there’s no reason to leave the resort because you have everything you need here. Chef Froosh Nur spins out classic Mediterranean dishes at Medsa and great Japanese-inspired cuisine at Sija. If you want authentic Indonesian classics, try the Island’s Table. The resort has a handful of private villas with access to their own private beach, but if you can splash out, go for the Presidential Suite, which sits on top of the property overlooking the Gili Islands.
Flores
Flores is best known as the gateway to Komodo National Park, home of the tiny Komodo dragons that travelers often seek out when going on half-day trips hiking around the island. Flores is also recognized for its calming waters and bounty of wild sea life, which is best seen underwater while scuba diving. In West Flores, in the Komodo National Park, there are many spots for snorkeling and swimming among mantas, lionfish and coral species that are not found elsewhere in the world. Padar and Rinca are also great spots for diving, but like Komodo, are best for experienced divers, so be sure to join a group for the safest experience. For other activities on dry land, adventurers can visit the Batu Cermin cave (also known as Mirror Rock) and hike up to Savannah Hill to take in panoramic views of the region. Other activities include a visit to a traditional village like Mori for some retail therapy; the region is known for its tapestry, and if you are thinking of souvenirs for your family and friends, buy lawo butu, traditional beaded sarongs that are sacred to the Indigenous people of Bajawa. There are plenty of dining options on Flores: for Japanese fusion, check out Taba; for seafood, don’t miss Taman Laut, and if you want good coffee and baked goods, try Le Bajo Flores for the best lobster roll on the island.
Where to stay: Ta’katana Resort and Spa is the most luxurious spot in the region. The newest five-star luxury hotel to open on the island, book yourself into one of the floating villas, which come with full butler service, as well as access to the turquoise-colored waters. There are a handful of restaurants, including Umasa, which serve authentic Indonesian food, but if you are looking for the best spot to spend your evenings, check out Maiga, which whips up some spectacular exotic cocktails, day and night. For a more intimate stay on the island, Plataron Resort and Spa has both villas and residences for long-term stays; the Hanging Pool Residences boast wonderful views to watch the sunset. Like Ta’aktana Resort, the hotel offers activities for guests and has multiple dining options, including Atlantis Beach Club, for cocktails and bar snacks.
Sumba
Sumba sits on the western edge of the Savu Sea, and is the perfect place for travelers who want to spot wild horses running on the beach or float freely in the island’s natural pools without fear of being splashed by a stranger’s toddler. Twice the size of Bali, yet home to only 800,000 residents (compared to 4.5 million in Bali), the island is full of things to do without having to fight for elbow space.
It’s all about getting up close to nature when on the island of Sumba. Waterfalls like Lapopu and Matayangu are worth exploring, as well as trails that stretch as far as the west of the island and through to the Laiwangi Wanggameti National Park in central Sumba. Cultural experiences are worth seeking out on the island, and a visit to a local village like Lamboya or Wanokaka can be organized by your hotel to take in ancient rituals and buy local crafts like woven baskets and traditional ikat—a style of Indonesian decorative fabric
Where to stay: Nihi Sumba, a Leading Hotel of the World, is the resort that put the island on the map with its “wilderness” experiences that take travelers on horseback rides on beaches as well as surf breaks across the island. It’s barefoot luxury at Nihi, but if you want a more sustainable and conscious-approach to your travels, book yourself into Alamayah, with its plant-based kitchen and Ayurvedic spa options for a truly relaxing holiday away from the crowds.