Beyond Bali: Plan a Blissful Getaway in Indonesia

Lombok

A mere 30-minute plane ride (or a 1.5-hour speedboat ride) from Bali takes you to to lesser-known Lombok. Lombok feels like what Bali was three decades ago, before the mass tourism and digital nomad movement, which saw many Aussie backpackers visit the Indonesian island and stay for good. Lombok is relatively undeveloped; however, there are a few luxury resorts. You can easily spend your days laying around on your own stretch of beach and sipping coconuts, but there’s so much untouched beauty in the region, so be sure to venture out of your resort when in Lombok. Mount Rinjani, an active volcano, is a popular place for adventurers. Not for the faint of heart, trekking to the summit promises beautiful panoramas, but as Indonesia’s second-highest peak (12,224 feet), it can be challenging for beginners. For calmer activities at sea level, you can take in some of the region’s most popular waterfalls: Gunung Rinjani, Tiu Kelep and Sendang Gile, all nice destinations for a tranquil day away from the beach.



Culture seekers should check out Banyumulek village, renowned for their pottery and crafts, and surfers should visit Kuta Beach. Simple kiosks and cafes can be found dotted around the island, with Caribbean Restaurant, Casa Vintage Beach and Gili Resto all popular for their no-frills cuisine. If you want a bit of the party scene at night, pop on over to Gili Island—just follow the music, and you won’t get lost.



Where to stay: There are only a handful of accommodations on the island, and if you want a more intimate stay, check into Somewhere Lombok. If you want a more elevated, traditional luxury hotel experience, consider The Sira, a Luxury Collection Hotel. The resort opened in November 2024 and rivals some of the best in Bali. There are two Olympic-sized pools for when you get sick of your own private beach, a high-tech fitness center and a wellness facility, which focuses on local customs to relax both the mind and body. For foodies, there’s no reason to leave the resort because you have everything you need here. Chef Froosh Nur spins out classic Mediterranean dishes at Medsa and great Japanese-inspired cuisine at Sija. If you want authentic Indonesian classics, try the Island’s Table. The resort has a handful of private villas with access to their own private beach, but if you can splash out, go for the Presidential Suite, which sits on top of the property overlooking the Gili Islands.