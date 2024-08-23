The Ultimate Big Sur Hotel Guide
Here’s where to stay in Big Sur.Read More
There are few spots that are as immediately awe-inspiring as Big Sur. The coastal California town is a world of its own; it’s a relatively untouched place, with unspoiled landscapes and jaw-dropping vistas, complete with towering redwood trees, lush state parks and the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean. It’s not hyperbole to say that Big Sur is a truly magical destination, with a general sense of soothing calm from the moment you arrive.
While Big Sur’s seclusion is part of its appeal, it’s also not the easiest locale to reach. There are a few ways to travel to Big Sur, but the most popular is typically making the drive down the California coast from San Francisco. It’s road trip that’s worth the trek—that is, as long as you make the approximately three-hour drive during daylight hours, so you can take in the gorgeous scenery as you make your way along the Big Sur coast to Highway 1, driving through Santa Cruz, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey before you finally reach Big Sur.
You can also make a multi-stop trip out if it, taking the time to spend a night or two in the Carmel Highlands or Monterey, or go further past Big Sur along the central coast of California, all the way down to San Simeon. That said, always make sure to check the road conditions ahead of your trip; Highway 1 has been closed for various reasons over the past several years (including a recent landslide that essentially stopped all traffic in and out of the area), and it's important to make sure you're aware of all issues ahead of time.
Now that we've gotten those logistics out of the way, onto the beauty that is this Northern California getaway! Big Sur is all about embracing the surrounding rugged landscape; think lots of hiking trails, hot springs and all things wellness—it is, after all, home to the famed Esalen Institute. Don’t be fooled into thinking that this is like all the other overbuilt, boutique-filled wellness-focused coastal destinations: part of Big Sur’s appeal is that it is relatively unchanged; there are no chain restaurants or big box stores, and few new developments.
That extends to the hotel arena; there are just a couple of high-end luxury hotels, as well as a few middle boutique options. All of these tend to sell out fast due to high demand and the extremely limited inventory. Don’t fret if you’re not sure where to start, though—below, see all the best hotels to book for your next Big Sur getaway.
The Best Big Sur Hotel Travel Guide
Alila Ventana Big Sur
- 48123 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
This property first opened as the Ventana Inn back in 1975, and while it has since been significantly revamped and upgraded into a luxury boutique hotel in the years since (it’s one of the most expensive hotels in the region), it still retains the laidback, unpretentious ethos of Big Sur. It reopened as part of Alila Resorts (which is now owned by Hyatt) in 2017, debuted a major refresh of its rooms and dining, and also became all-inclusive in 2020.
The five-star, adults-only Ventana Big Sur is composed of just 54 guest rooms, found all around the palatial 160-acre property. There are two outdoor pools; the Meadow Pool features an infinity-edge hot tub and is surrounded by a redwood forest, while the Mountain Pool is clothing-optional, because yes, this is still a hippie haven—in the best way! There’s one main restaurant, The Sur House, which overlooks the ocean, forest and mountains, in addition to Smokehouse, a seasonally-open BBQ-focused spot.
While Big Sur is plenty relaxing on its own, you can treat yourself to some extra spa treatment pampering at the Spa Alila, complete with soaking tubs and energy therapies. There are also quite a few exclusive activities and experiences offered within the hotel, including drum circles, quartz bowl energy sound baths, meditation, candle making and more.
Post Ranch Inn
- 47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
The Post Ranch Inn is a Big Sur icon; the 100-acre property first opened in 1992, and in the years since, has cemented its spot as one of the top luxury hotels in the country. Part of its allure is surely the stunning seascape, as the Preferred Hotels member is built on cliffs 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean.
Post Ranch Inn is comprised of just 40 uniquely designed rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted in muted, neutral earth tones with natural, sustainable materials, an offer either views of the Pacific Ocean or the mountains. The adults-only hotel is also home to one of the best culinary spots in Big Sur, the award-winning Sierra Mar Restaurant, which has one of the largest wine collections in the U.S.
There are two therapeutically-heated infinity-edged pools, as well as a fitness center and spa. The spa is one of the main draws here; it’s exclusively available to hotel guests, with traditional massage treatments as well as more unique offerings, including reiki and gemstone therapy. There are also guided nature walks, shaman sessions, sound journey meditations, forest meditations, star gazing and more, though you can also head off on one of Big Sur’s famed hiking trails, perhaps in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park.
Sustainability and eco-friendly principles are at the heart of what Big Sur is all about, and this property is truly sustainably focused; it’s part of Beyond Green, a collection of hotels and resorts that only accepts members that abide by specific sustainability fundamentals.
Glen Oaks Big Sur
- 47080 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 9
The truth is that there aren’t many luxury hotels in Big Sur aside from the ultra-pricey Ventana Big Sur and Post Ranch Inn; the majority of the other accommodations are on the budget side, though there are a few more high-end yet mid-range choices. Glen Oaks Big Sur is a good middle option; it initially opened in 1957 as a motor lodge, but after a lengthy refresh upon a change in ownership in 2005, is now an under-the-radar, boutique choice. There are 31 rooms and cabins, and for a more upscale stay, definitely opt for one of the little cottages or cabins, all of which have gas fireplaces and en-suite bathrooms with heated floors (it gets cold here at night, so that’s key), and many with outdoor fire pits. While the lodge rooms are pretty much right off the highway, the cabins and cottages are more secluded, surrounded by redwoods on the other side of the highway, and adjacent to the property’s one restaurant, Big Sur Roadhouse.
Deetjen's Big Sur Inn
- 48865 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
For an authentic Big Sur experience, consider Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, which was originally built in the 1930s by Helmuth and Helen Haight Deetjen. The accommodations are rustic and bohemian, and truly historic—the inn has been on the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Register of Historic Places since 1990, and has been operated by the Deetjen's Big Sur Inn Preservation Foundation since Deetjen's death in the 1970s.
The Inn is composed of 20 total accommodations, spread out among the property. Each is uniquely designed and decorated, looking out at either the redwood forest or gardens. It's worth noting that five of the rooms (they're in the Hayloft Hostel) share two bathrooms; all other rooms on the property have private bathrooms. Since all the rooms are completely different, we recommend looking up the specifics ahead of your trip, to make sure you get the room of your choosing.
Those booking a room here should also be aware that this is more of a digital reset type of spot; there are no televisions, internet access or phones in the rooms, and the property is clear that you should not expect to have cell phone coverage on the property. If you've been to Big Sur before, then you know that cell service throughout the area is limited at best and you'll likely need wifi to connect, so if you need internet during your stay, this particular spot probably isn't the best pick for you.
The cozy, intimate on-site restaurant serves home-cooked meals amid candlelight; breakfast is offered everyday, while dinner is available five nights a week.
Treebones Resort
- 71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
For a unique glamping experience, check out Treebones Resort, with an array of yurts. The property opened in 2004, and is definitely one of the more one-of-a-kind accommodations in Big Sur. It’s also quite popular, so if you’re interested, make sure to plan early, as it books up months in advance. The yurts are outfitted with actual beds and luxe linens, as well as a table, chairs and a sink, but the majority don’t have private bathrooms.
The most upscale option is one of the two private tent units, which start at $895 a night and are powered by dedicated solar systems, with ocean views, bamboo flooring and private en-suite bathrooms, complete with walk-in showers and separate vanities and toilets. Guests also have access to a pool and hot tub and can book massages, because this is a luxury glamping moment, and the property leads hikes and yoga, too.