The Ultimate Big Sur Hotel Guide

There are few spots that are as immediately awe-inspiring as Big Sur. The coastal California town is a world of its own; it’s a relatively untouched place, with unspoiled landscapes and jaw-dropping vistas, complete with towering redwood trees, lush state parks and the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean. It’s not hyperbole to say that Big Sur is a truly magical destination, with a general sense of soothing calm from the moment you arrive.

While Big Sur’s seclusion is part of its appeal, it’s also not the easiest locale to reach. There are a few ways to travel to Big Sur, but the most popular is typically making the drive down the California coast from San Francisco. It’s road trip that’s worth the trek—that is, as long as you make the approximately three-hour drive during daylight hours, so you can take in the gorgeous scenery as you make your way along the Big Sur coast to Highway 1, driving through Santa Cruz, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey before you finally reach Big Sur.

You can also make a multi-stop trip out if it, taking the time to spend a night or two in the Carmel Highlands or Monterey, or go further past Big Sur along the central coast of California, all the way down to San Simeon. That said, always make sure to check the road conditions ahead of your trip; Highway 1 has been closed for various reasons over the past several years (including a recent landslide that essentially stopped all traffic in and out of the area), and it's important to make sure you're aware of all issues ahead of time.

Now that we've gotten those logistics out of the way, onto the beauty that is this Northern California getaway! Big Sur is all about embracing the surrounding rugged landscape; think lots of hiking trails, hot springs and all things wellness—it is, after all, home to the famed Esalen Institute. Don’t be fooled into thinking that this is like all the other overbuilt, boutique-filled wellness-focused coastal destinations: part of Big Sur’s appeal is that it is relatively unchanged; there are no chain restaurants or big box stores, and few new developments.

That extends to the hotel arena; there are just a couple of high-end luxury hotels, as well as a few middle boutique options. All of these tend to sell out fast due to high demand and the extremely limited inventory. Don’t fret if you’re not sure where to start, though—below, see all the best hotels to book for your next Big Sur getaway.