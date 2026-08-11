The Largest Cash Gifts to U.S. Art Institutions So Far in 2026

$116M to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

From the Mitchell P. Rales Family Foundation

The National Gallery of Art in Washington faced considerable political scrutiny this year, as did many federally supported cultural institutions. In April, however, the museum received a historic, transformative gift of $116 million from the Mitchell P. Rales Family Foundation in honor of the country's 250th anniversary. The gift endows in perpetuity Across the Nation, the museum's nationwide lending program launched in 2025, which lets participating museums receive works from the National Gallery on long-term loan at no cost. Since the program launched in spring 2025, it has reached nearly 900,000 visitors across 10 partner museums. The next cycle of Across the Nation will open in fall 2027 and run through 2029, with partner institutions to be announced.



Rales, who is on Forbes's 2026 Billionaires list, has been a leading benefactor of the National Gallery for two decades. The American businessman co-founded Danaher Corporation with his brother Steven Rales in 1984 and established the art museum Glenstone with his wife, Emily Wei Rales, in 2006. In 2021, Rales donated $1.9 billion to the Glenstone Foundation, increasing the museum's assets to $4.6 billion, nearly equal to those of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He served as president of the National Gallery of Art from 2019 to 2024.