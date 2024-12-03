An Insider’s Guide to Boston

One of America’s oldest cities, Boston has an everlasting appeal built on its rich history, storied universities and brownstone-lined streets that are easily explored on foot. This great tradition is enough to inspire a trip, but Boston isn’t just for the history books—there’s way more to do than just see the Freedom Trail and eat lobster rolls.

Most notably, there’s been a major luxury boom in the last year alone. A host of new and renovated five-star hotels in one of its most affluent neighborhoods, the Back Bay, means more reason than ever to splash out like a Kennedy at some of the city’s most coveted addresses like the Raffles and Four Seasons; plus, new restaurants with James Beard Award nods are making it worth the trip to up-and-coming areas like Somerville outside of downtown Boston.

Newfound energy is also palpable in the Seaport, a burgeoning neighborhood on the harbor that’s home to newly developed high rises, shopping and tech companies: anything and everything of-the-moment in Boston. And no trip would be complete without a day trip to Cambridge, with a stop at the Harvard campus.

Take it from a Boston local: This is an exciting time to explore revitalized neighborhoods while staying steps from high-end shopping, the city’s biggest sights and a host of impressive new fine dining and wine bars, especially as the city gears up for the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride in 2025. Whether you’re a local who wants to treat yourself to the best the city has to offer or you’re only in town for a few days, this is how to plan a luxurious getaway in Massachusetts’s capital city.