The Boston America 250 Guide, From Revolutionary Landmarks to Historic Hotels and Lobster Rolls

There’s no shortage of ways to mark the country’s 250th anniversary. From exploring a national park in a state you’ve never visited to keeping things local with a parade and fireworks display, celebrations abound. But if it’s history that most interests you, no list of defining stops would be complete without Boston. As the birthplace of the American Revolution, the city is home to an array of landmarks you’ve long since read about in school—from the site of the Boston Massacre, which laid the “foundation of American Independence,” according to John Adams, to the Bunker Hill Monument that sits precisely where the battle that bolstered the American patriots’ resolve took place. Follow the list ahead, and you may even return home with some new stories about the events that helped shape the founding of the country on its journey to freedom and the pursuit of equality (including Harvard University’s role as the first headquarters for General George Washington and the Continental Army).

Of course, part of Boston’s charm is that many of these historic sites sit among the everyday, meaning you’ll often find yourself just a short walk from high-end shopping and fine dining. So once you’ve made your way through the mix of semiquincentennial exhibitions and perennial sightseeing destinations, the hotel and restaurant recommendations provide plenty of opportunities to unwind with a spa day, a lobster roll and a cocktail or two (after all, even George Washington made the tavern rounds).