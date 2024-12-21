An Insider’s Guide to Boulder, Colorado

Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder has always been a haven for outdoorsy types. The city, home to the iconic Flatirons and the University of Colorado Boulder, is a scenic gateway to hiking, mountain biking and skiing, although you don’t have to be adventurous to enjoy everything the Colorado destination has to offer. Boulder, which sits at 5,430 feet, recently opened a brand new Moxy and will debut the Limelight Boulder in 2025, as well as an expansion of the Boulder Contemporary Art Museum. It boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant, Frasca Food and Wine, and is one of three contenders for the new site of the Sundance Film Festival, which will be announced in January.

The spring and summer bring the Boulder Creek Festival and the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, as well as tons of options for hiking and outdoor adventures, while fall and winter herald the arrival of ski season and the Boulder International Film Festival. There’s always plenty to do when you visit Boulder, although it can be nice to time your visit to a concert at the nearby Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which attracts an expansive calendar of musical acts every year. Whether you’re looking for food, culture or a trek into the mountains, Boulder is an ideal destination for all types of travelers. Here is where to stay, where to eat and drink, and what to do while in town on your next visit to Boulder.