An Insider’s Guide to Boulder, Colorado
Home to the Flatirons and the University of Colorado, Boulder is a scenic gateway to hiking, mountain biking and skiing, although you don't have to be adventurous to enjoy everything the Colorado destination has to offer.
Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder has always been a haven for outdoorsy types. The city, home to the iconic Flatirons and the University of Colorado Boulder, is a scenic gateway to hiking, mountain biking and skiing, although you don’t have to be adventurous to enjoy everything the Colorado destination has to offer. Boulder, which sits at 5,430 feet, recently opened a brand new Moxy and will debut the Limelight Boulder in 2025, as well as an expansion of the Boulder Contemporary Art Museum. It boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant, Frasca Food and Wine, and is one of three contenders for the new site of the Sundance Film Festival, which will be announced in January.
The spring and summer bring the Boulder Creek Festival and the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, as well as tons of options for hiking and outdoor adventures, while fall and winter herald the arrival of ski season and the Boulder International Film Festival. There’s always plenty to do when you visit Boulder, although it can be nice to time your visit to a concert at the nearby Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which attracts an expansive calendar of musical acts every year. Whether you’re looking for food, culture or a trek into the mountains, Boulder is an ideal destination for all types of travelers. Here is where to stay, where to eat and drink, and what to do while in town on your next visit to Boulder.
The Boulder, Colorado Travel Guide
Where to Stay
Hotel Boulderado
- 2115 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302
Immerse yourself in Colorado history at the Hotel Boulderado, which opened its doors to guests in 1909 as the city’s first luxury hotel. The rooms have been updated since then, but the building and its public spaces still retain the traditional feeling, particularly around the holidays. The historic hotel’s rooms are the most fun, with ornate furnishings and patterned wallpaper, and the presidential suite showcases views of the Flatirons from its many windows. For something with more privacy, book into one of the hotel’s four carriage house units. The hotel is home to several restaurants, including Spruce and The Corner Bar, and Friday nights feature live jazz in the lobby. It’s also the most well-located hotel in Boulder, particularly if you prefer to walk. Some guests say Hotel Boulderado is haunted, which is either a plus or a downside, depending on your predilections.
St Julien Hotel and Spa
- 900 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302
The St Julian Hotel & Spa is known as Boulder’s most high-end contemporary hotel, with a convenient location at the end of the Pearl Street Mall. The property, part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, offers French-inspired dining at Jill’s Restaurant, which also serves afternoon tea, and the T-Zero Lounge is a great place to grab a drink in the evening. The rooms and suites are spacious and many have views of the mountains, but the best perk is the spa, which includes an indoor lap pool and a fitness center. The St Julien is especially recommended during the warmer months thanks to the outdoor terrace and proximity to several hiking trails.
Moxy Boulder
- 1247 Pleasant St, Boulder, CO 80302
The Moxy Boulder, situated on the Hill, is Boulder’s newest hotel. The modern property has a walkable location and a slew of amenities, from a fitness center to a rooftop whirlpool with views of the mountains. Many of the sizable rooms have similarly impressive views and the suites are a good pick if you’re looking for a guaranteed glimpse of the flatirons. There’s one restaurant, Bar Moxy, although the proximity to the Hill and Pearl Street, as well as the weekly farmers market, means you can find whatever food and drink options suit your fancy. It’s more contemporary than it is luxury, but the slick new feeling makes it a good pick for younger travelers and singles.
Where to Eat and Drink
Cozobi Fonda Fina
- 909 Walnut St Suite 100, Boulder, CO 80302
Michelin-starred chef Johnny Curiel debuted Cozobi Fonda Fina, a sister restaurant to Denver’s Alma Fonda Fina, earlier this year in the heart of Boulder. The lively restaurant, an ideal spot for dinner as a couple or a group, serves modern, exciting dishes that draw on the traditions of Mexican cuisine, as well as Curiel’s own heritage. The menu showcases Mexican ingredients like masa (Cozobi is the Zapotec god of corn) alongside local products, including a mouth-watering lamb barbacoa and a memorable elote Caesar salad crafted with lettuce from a Denver hydroponic farm. The camote asada from Alma Fonda Fina thankfully graces the menu—order it—but Cozobi also finds its own voice that is suited to Boulder. Don’t skip the sweet corn margarita, available with or without alcohol, and ask for a seat at the small chef’s counter.
Frasca Food and Wine
- 1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Frascan Food and Wine, which earned a Michelin star in 2023, opened its doors on Pearl Street 20 years ago, impressing locals with its high-end take on Italian cooking. Helmed by chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, the restaurant has become Boulder’s signature fine dining experience, showcasing an elegant tasting menu that comes in shorter or longer versions. The dishes, takes on classic Italian offerings, veer towards the meat-heavy, but Frasca will happily amend the Quattro Piatti menu to suit plant-based eaters. Guests can opt for a wine pairing, although the wines by the glass are equally well-selected. Reservations are essential.
Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
- 1770 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302
Located near Pearl Street Mall, the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse arrived in 1987 as a gift from Dushanbe, Tajikistan—a sister city to Boulder. It has an impressive, intricate design with handcrafted details and continues to be a beloved attraction in the city. Many visitors go in for a pot of tea, selected from a lengthy list of international brews, but the teahouse also serves brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as afternoon tea. The food draws inspiration from Asia, although it’s broader than a specific cuisine, and it’s particularly friendly to plant-based eaters. You can make reservations for afternoon tea or dinner, but otherwise it’s walk-in only, so consider going early or on a weekday.
Blackbelly
- 1606 Conestoga St Suite 1, Boulder, CO 80301
Part market deli and part restaurant, Blackbelly has welcomed meat lovers since 2014. The brainchild of chef Hosea Rosenberg, the eatery is immensely popular for its quick-service breakfast and lunch and its sit-down dinner. The breakfast burritos and the deli sandwiches are top-notch (try the spicy Italian), while dinner is a more refined affair with a menu that boasts butcher cuts, charcuterie and pasta. There are some vegetarian options, as well as a kids menu, and happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. daily with snacks and drinks. The restaurant has a Michelin green star for its sustainability efforts, which include using the entire animal in the butchery. Reservations are a good idea for dinner.
Efrain's of Boulder
- 2480 Canyon Blvd m1, Boulder, CO 80302
Efrain’s of Boulder has been a staple of the Boulder community for more than three decades. The casual, family-owned Mexican restaurant recently moved from its remote location into the center of town, boasting a bigger space and a heated patio that has made it even more popular. The dishes are inspired by the northern Chihuahua region, and the red enchilada sauce is a vibrant standout of the menu. There’s a vast selection of margaritas, as well as beer and non-alcoholic options, and happy hour runs every Wednesday. Be sure to order the traditionally-made blue corn enchiladas or the pork chile verde, ideal for those who love spice. Arrive early if you want to score a table.
The Sink
- 1165 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302
You could go to one of Boulder’s newer, classier bars for a drink, but The Sink is a far better choice that showcases the city’s history. The bar has been around for more than 100 years, and due to its location on the Hill near the University of Colorado, it’s a popular spot for a low-key meal or a few beers (even former President Barack Obama has been here). Pop in for happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. every day except Saturday, or come in for half-price pizzas on Tuesdays. The food is hefty, including a top-notch burger, and the cocktails are expectedly involved, with a decent selection of non-alcoholic options. If it’s sunny, score an outdoor table to take in the local vibe.
Ozo Coffee
- 1015 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder has a lot of coffee shops, both independent spots and chains, but Ozo roasts the best beans in town. Their flagship location on Pearl Street has been around since 2010 and offers top-end barista drinks, as well as pastries and baked goods. The coffee shop has since debuted several other locations, including a second spot on Pearl Street and a Longmont outpost. It’s a nice place to sit and catch up with friends, or just to grab a latte to go. As a bonus, all of the shops sell Ozo’s beans for you to take home.
What to Do
Pearl Street Mall
- 1303 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
One of Boulder’s top attractions is the Pearl Street Mall, an outdoor pedestrian mall that cuts through the center of town. It’s lined with shops, restaurants, coffee shops and bars, as well as play areas for kids and lots of benches. Some long-standing, popular spots include Italian restaurant Pasta Jay’s, Hapa Sushi, the Boulder Book Store, Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery (the city has a big craft beer scene), Trident Booksellers & Café and Ozo Coffee. More recently, international food hall Avanti joined the party, offering a rooftop terrace with views of the Flatirons. It’s the perfect place for a stroll or to visit for an evening out.
Colorado Chautauqua
- 900 Baseline Rd, Boulder, CO 80302
Colorado’s Chautauqua outpost, a national historic landmark, has existed on the edge of the Flatirons since 1898. Today, it consists of cottages, which can be rented by visitors, a dining hall restaurant, numerous trails and open space park areas, and the Chautauqua Auditorium. There are regular events and performances in the auditorium, and the Chautauqua Dining Hall is worth a meal, especially if you can score an outdoor table on its scenic deck. Book a historic walking tour, held every Monday, or trek the 40 miles of trails, some of which are easy enough for less experienced hikers. The cottages and the two lodges, Missions House Lodge and Columbine Lodge, are great for families, including those with pets.
Celestial Seasonings
- 4600 Sleepytime Dr, Boulder, CO 80301
Beloved tea company Celestial Seasonings has its roots in Boulder, where the factory has been located since 1969. Visitors can embark on a guided tour of the factory, which is well worth the $6 entry fee. Tours are held Tuesday through Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis and showcase how the popular tea blends are created (the peppermint room is a true highlight). The best part is the tea sampling, which is included with the tour and features more than 100 varieties. There is also a shop for those who want to take something home.
Boulder Theater
- 2032 14th St, Boulder, CO 80302
Colorado’s music scene has always been vibrant, particularly with Red Rocks drawing massive international acts every year. But Boulder itself has a great history with music of all genres and boasts several good venues, including the Boulder Theater, which originally opened as the Curran Opera House in 1906. Today, it hosts gigs and performances almost daily, from bands like Leftover Salmon and Railroad Earth to comedians like Marc Maron and Kevin Nealon. The Art Deco theater also showcases numerous films during the annual Boulder International Film Festival, which is held in March.
Hiking and Biking
Outdoorsy types will have a literal field day in and around Boulder, which has both flat urban trails and challenging mountain hikes. If you prefer a calmer walk, Wonderland Lake Trail and Enchanted Mesa offer views without the climb, and the Boulder Creek Path is a leisurely stroll through the center of town. For something more involved, head to Mount Sanitas, Green Mountain, Bear Peak or Gregory Canyon. Mountain bikers also have lots of choices, including Marshall Mesa, Walker Ranch or Betasso, and there are numerous places to rent bikes throughout Boulder. Higher in the mountains, Brainard Lake Recreation Area offers trails for hiking and biking, as well as fishing and camping.
Eldora Mountain Ski Resort
- 2861 Eldora Ski Rd, Nederland, CO 80466
Boulder is only two hours from some of the top ski resorts in the world, including Vail and Breckenridge. But for something more low-key and a bit easier, head up the road to Eldora Mountain Ski Resort, a more compact ski resort with runs for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. It has 61 trails and a summit of 10,600 feet, so even though it’s smaller than the average Colorado resort, it’s still mighty. There is a Ski-n-Ride bus that goes directly from downtown Boulder if you prefer not to drive and park. During the summer, the ski area is closed to visitors, but there are plenty of nearby trailheads, including Fourth of July Trailhead, East Portal Trailhead, James Peak Lake Trailhead and Rainbow Lakes Trailhead.