Brooke Averick’s Ultimate Escapist Reading List

Books have always been my favorite form of escapism. Whether it's a romance that consumes me, a painfully relatable spiral or a fantasy world I never want to leave, the books I come back to most are the ones that completely pull me in and make me feel understood. This is exactly the type of feeling I wanted to capture in my debut novel, Phoebe Berman's Gonna Lose It. These are some of my all-time favorites—stories and characters that made me laugh, cry and romanticize my life, and then think about them long after I finished the last page.