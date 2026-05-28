Brooke Averick’s Ultimate Escapist Reading List
The books the internet personality, podcaster and (now) author comes back to most are the ones that let her lose herself for a while.Read More
Books have always been my favorite form of escapism. Whether it's a romance that consumes me, a painfully relatable spiral or a fantasy world I never want to leave, the books I come back to most are the ones that completely pull me in and make me feel understood. This is exactly the type of feeling I wanted to capture in my debut novel, Phoebe Berman's Gonna Lose It. These are some of my all-time favorites—stories and characters that made me laugh, cry and romanticize my life, and then think about them long after I finished the last page.
- 'Interesting Facts About Space' by Emily Austin
- 'Done and Dusted' by Lyla Sage
- 'Female Fantasy' by Iman Hariri-Kia
- 'Dolly All the Time' by Annabel Monaghan
- 'Out on a Limb' by Hannah Bonam-Young
- 'Phoebe Berman's Gonna Lose It' by Brooke Averick
- 'Crescent City' by Sarah J. Maas
- 'The House in the Cerulean Sea' by TJ Klune
- 'Bossypants' by Tina Fey
- 'Turtles All the Way Down' by John Green
'Interesting Facts About Space' by Emily Austin
Emily Austin is the master of portraying mental illness with empathy, care and humor. Her characters are somehow both one of a kind and totally relatable (to anyone who has ever spiraled themselves into oblivion).
'Done and Dusted' by Lyla Sage
Lyla makes me want to upend my entire life and move to a ranch out west. This is not something I had even remotely considered before reading her books. She's just that good.
'Female Fantasy' by Iman Hariri-Kia
This is a love letter to fangirls in its purest form. If you spent your teen years reading fanfiction, scrolling on Tumblr and doodling your crush's initials in the margins of your notebooks, then this is the book for you.
'Dolly All the Time' by Annabel Monaghan
Annabel's writing is mesmerizing, and every time I picked up this book I felt like I was reliving the best summer of my life over and over again. She has completely perfected the art of the summer cozy read.
'Out on a Limb' by Hannah Bonam-Young
If you're looking for the perfect book boyfriend, look no further. Hannah has truly blessed us. I think about Bo every day. Everyone say, "Thank you Hannah!"
'Phoebe Berman's Gonna Lose It' by Brooke Averick
For better or for worse, I feel no shame promoting my own book here. In short, this is a story about a girl who fears the one thing she wants the most: romantic love. When I started writing this, I initially intended it to be a light summer romcom, but to my surprise, the writing process turned into a year-long, life-changing therapy session that made me laugh and cry along the way. Writing this book healed a part of me that I thought was broken, and I hope that people feel similarly while reading it!
'Crescent City' by Sarah J. Maas
I love anything Sarah J. Maas writes, and Crescent City deserves its flowers! It's such a fun and twisty murder mystery that'll keep you guessing until the end.
'The House in the Cerulean Sea' by TJ Klune
This is the book to read if you're a fan of the found family trope. I became so obsessed with these characters that I even bought a plushie of one of them. I sleep with it every night.
'Turtles All the Way Down' by John Green
The best OCD rep there is and the first time I felt truly seen in a book. If you're interested in learning more about what it's like to live with OCD then look no further.