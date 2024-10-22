A Gourmand’s Guide to Exploring Burgundy and Beaujolais
From Dijon to Lyon, these vineyards, restaurants and scenic routes showcase the essence of French wine country.Read More
For travelers passionate about food and wine, France’s Vallée de la Gastronomie—encompassing two of the country’s most famous wine regions, Burgundy and Beaujolais—offers a wealth of experiences that celebrate the area's culinary and viniculture traditions.
Here, visitors can explore world-class vineyards and wineries through guided tours, tastings and workshops that delve into the intricacies of winemaking. Known for pinot noir, chardonnay and gamay wines, among others, this region of France boasts numerous cellar tours and vineyard walks that highlight the craftsmanship behind these iconic grape varieties.
Beyond wine, Burgundy and Beaujolais are home to culinary treasures such as Époisses cheese, cassis and chartreuse liqueurs and the famous Dijon mustard, which truly lives up to the hype.
However, even the most seasoned travelers—including those who have been to France many times—may find the abundance of wine sub-regions, wineries, restaurants, hotels and other sites overwhelming—not to mention the difficulty of navigating the distinctions between grand cru and premier cru wines.
A great way to begin is by starting in Dijon, a delightful and often underrated city just a short high-speed train ride from Paris, including direct routes from Charles-de-Gaulle airport. A tour starting there could end in Lyon, where the Rhône and Saône rivers meet, a city frequently hailed as France’s gastronomic capital.
This guide will help foodies and oenophiles navigate everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to beloved local patisseries and boulangeries, ensuring a memorable culinary adventure.
The Ultimate Guide to France's Burgundy and Beaujolais Wine Country
- Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin
- Cité des Climats et Vins de Bourgogne
- Road Trip Around Beaujolais
- Food Tour in Vieux Lyon
- Fromagerie Gaugry
- Jean-Baptiste Joannet Liquoriste
- Marché des Producteurs
- Huilerie Beaujolaise
- La Cave de la Cité
- Caves Patriarche
- Château de la Greffière
- Château Moulin à Vent
- Domaine de la Madone
- Château de la Chaize
- Le Pré Aux Clercs
- Restaurant Premnord
- L’Auberge du Cep
- La Robe Rouge
- Daniel & Denise
- Halles Paul Bocuse
- L’Atelier des Augustins
- Hôtel Vertigo
- Hôtel Le Rempart
- Hôtel Les Sept Fontaines
- Maison Doucet
- Ma Chambre à Saint-Amour
- Hôtel Villa Alexandre
- Hôtel Fourvière
Where to Go
Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin
- 12 Parvis de l'Unesco, 21000 Dijon, France
A remarkable destination for celebrating the French art of living, the Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin offers 1,750 square meters of exhibition space, showcasing the "Gastronomic Meal of the French," recognized by UNESCO as part of its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010. Repurposed from a former church and hospital, this historic site now houses modern museums dedicated to French gastronomy and viticulture; a must-visit for wine lovers. The programming is dynamic, with exhibitions changing regularly. Recent displays explore the history of French pastries, food in comic books and culinary techniques dating back to the Middle Ages.
Enhancing the museum experience is Le Village Gastronomique, a chic and inviting outdoor food hall. Here, visitors can browse upscale boutiques offering books, tea, honey, cheese, bread and wine. Live music adds to the vibes of the patio seating area in summertime, creating a relaxed, festive atmosphere.
Cité des Climats et Vins de Bourgogne
- 1 Bis Rue de Chichée, 89800 Chablis, France
- 21 Av. Charles de Gaulle, 21200 Beaune, France
- 520 Avenue Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny, 71000 Mâcon, France
This museum network boasts three locations in some of Burgundy’s most popular cities—Chablis, Beaune and Mâcon—has quickly established itself as one of the finest wine museums in the world. Welcoming everyone from beginners to wine enthusiasts, the museum is thoughtfully designed to be informative without being overwhelming. The Cite leverages technology to great effect. Upon arrival, guests receive wristbands programmed with their preferred language—French, English or German. As they explore, they simply tap their wristbands on the exhibits and the screens automatically display text and play audio in their chosen language, making the experience both engaging and accessible.
The tour takes visitors on a multi-sensory journey through the world of wine and viticulture. There are interactive, hands-on displays designed for kids, where they can learn about viticulture, farming practices and how the seasons and weather influence wine production. For adults, the museum wouldn't be complete without two wine bars—one located inside the main building next to the gift shop and another with an adjoining restaurant, perfect for those looking to enjoy lunch and make a full day of the experience.
Road Trip Around Beaujolais
- 8 Imp. des Prés, 71570 Romanèche-Thorins, France
If you’ve ever dreamed of driving around French wine country in a 1974 Range Rover, this is your chance. Beaujolais Insiders is a bespoke tour company offering personalized, in-depth experiences of the Beaujolais wine region, perfect for travelers seeking to explore beyond the usual tourist spots, including the Mâconnais region. While you’ll certainly visit some of the top wineries in France—and possibly the world—the guides also take you off the beaten path in a stylish vehicle, navigating the winding roads of Beaujolais to discover local beekeepers, spirits makers and charming small villages that are otherwise hard to access without a car (and a designated driver).
Food Tour in Vieux Lyon
- 51 Rue Saint Maximin, 69003 Lyon, France
Lyon is often hailed as the food capital of France, but it's also one of the country's oldest cities, with roots tracing back to the Roman era. You can combine both food and history on a tour through the Old Lyon district, where you'll wander through the city's hidden traboules—a local term for the medieval passageways between buildings that you might easily miss on your own. Along the way, you'll pause to sample local delicacies like praline tarts, a Lyon specialty that's quite different from its New Orleans counterpart—a treat worth experiencing firsthand.
Where to Shop
Fromagerie Gaugry
- 7 Route Nationale, 21220 Brochon, France
Established in 1946 and housed in a former Ricard tasting room since the early 2000s, this family-run cheese factory and boutique offers tours of its facilities and the chance to observe the production of both raw and pasteurized milk cheeses, including regional specialties like Époisses, Ami du Chambertin and Soumaintrain. The shop offers an extensive selection of cheeses alongside other local delicacies, such as cassis ketchup and nonnettes—traditional Burgundy gingerbread cakes filled with jam and often flavored with honey and spices.
Jean-Baptiste Joannet Liquoriste
- 4 Rue Amyntas Renevery, 21700 Arcenant, France
Since 1978, the Joannet family has crafted a wide range of liqueurs. In the picturesque village of Arcenant, famous for its small red berries, the Joannet family liqueur company offers an exploration of both local history and the liqueur production process. Tours end with tastings showcasing their extensive selection. While regional classics like cassis are naturally featured, visitors can also enjoy an array of fruit flavors, including strawberry, peach and plum.
Marché des Producteurs
- Place Presberg, 69620 Oingt, France
Held in the heart of Oingt, the Marché des Producteurs brings together local farmers and artisans to showcase the best of the Beaujolais region’s culinary offerings. Visitors can browse stalls brimming with fresh cheeses, cured meats and traditional breads, alongside seasonal produce like honey and handmade jams. Highlights include Beaujolais sausages and wines from nearby vineyards, offering a true taste of the region.
Huilerie Beaujolaise
- 939 Rue des Echarmeaux, 69430 Beaujeu, France
Jean-Marc Montegottero and his team at Huilerie Beaujolaise have upheld traditional methods of producing 100 percent virgin fruit oils since 1982. The oil mill creates natural products with a simple philosophy: one fruit, one oil. Visitors can book short or half-day tours in French or English to observe the oil-making process in the factory at the back of the building, followed by a tasting of fruit oils and vinegars and then a traditional lunch featuring these exceptional creations. Huilerie Beaujolaise produces 12 virgin oils made from dried fruits and oilseeds, two macerated and pressed oils and 12 fruit vinegars crafted from original recipes, along with eight cold-extracted organic virgin oils. The boutique also offers a curated selection of fine local and imported products to pair with the oils and vinegars, including Italian pasta, Beaujolais honey and spirits such as chartreuse.
Where to Sip
La Cave de la Cité
- 3 Rue du Faubourg Raines, 21000 Dijon, France
Spread across three levels and over 6,500 square feet, the Cave de la Cité provides a one-of-a-kind, personalized wine-tasting experience. Visitors can enjoy more than 25 wines by the glass from a curated selection of more than 3,000 labels, with a special emphasis on Burgundy wines alongside offerings from around the globe. Guests can independently explore the wine selection using self-pouring stations and sample wines at their own pace.
Caves Patriarche
- 7 Rue du Collège, 21200 Beaune, France
One could spend an entire week-long trip just in Beaune, the wine capital of Burgundy, surrounded by the picturesque landscape of the Côte d’Or region. If you’re just passing through the town, however, then you need to be selective. Spread across five kilometers of underground galleries, Caves Patriarche offers a unique, immersive wine-tasting experience beneath the streets of Beaune. Visitors can explore the extensive cellars, home to millions of aging bottles, while enjoying a self-guided tasting tour of Burgundy wines. With an emphasis on premier cru and grand cru wines, the experience includes multiple tasting stations along the route, allowing guests to sample a range of red and white wines at their own pace. The combination of historical ambiance and top-tier wines makes it a must-visit for oenophiles exploring the region.
Château de la Greffière
- Château de la Greffière, La Greffière, 71960 La Roche-Vineuse, France
Founded as a wine estate in 1585, Château de la Greffière produces wines from vineyards spread across eight villages in southern Burgundy and Beaujolais. Its white wines, made from chardonnay grapes, highlight the richness of Mâcon La Roche Vineuse and Saint-Véran, while the collection also features Bourgogne aligoté, pinot noir and over a dozen other varieties available for tasting in the cellar. The estate isn’t far from Mâcon and Cluny, and visitors can enhance their experience by booking a classic French picnic in the vineyards, complete with some of the finest bread and fruit tarts Burgundy has to offer.
Château Moulin à Vent
- 4 Les Thorins, 71570 Romanèche-Thorins, France
Château Moulin-à-Vent, located toward the north of the Beaujolais region, is a historic estate renowned for producing some of the finest wines from the gamay grape. The estate's vineyards, spread across the prestigious Moulin-à-Vent appellation (AOC), benefit from granite-rich soils that lend a unique character to the wines. Known for their depth and aging potential, these wines offer an excellent expression of the terroir, with flavors ranging from ripe red fruits to subtle spice. Guests can visit the château to taste a selection of these renowned wines in the tasting room, which used to be the town chapel, but you’d never know it after stepping inside to the sophisticated and modern interior. Visitors can also book a guided wine tour through the vineyards or enjoy a leisurely picnic on the estate grounds, paired with local Burgundian delicacies.
Domaine de la Madone
- 1230 Rte De La Madone, 69820 Fleurie, France
Perched on the hillsides of Fleurie in the Beaujolais region, this family-run estate is celebrated for its elegant and expressive wines made from the gamay grape. The vineyard’s elevated position heavily contributes to the refined character of the red wines, known floral notes and vibrant red fruit flavors. Visitors are welcomed into the cozy and elegant tasting room, where they can sample a curated selection of the estate’s wines while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards. Guests can book a private tasting paired with regional food specialties such as charcuterie, local cheeses and fresh-baked bread, all specifically selected to complement the wines. This estate also offers picnic experiences, allowing visitors to enjoy a relaxed meal amidst the vines, complete with traditional Beaujolais fare and stunning views of the rolling countryside.
Château de la Chaize
- Chai Historique, 500 Rte de la Chaize, 69460 Odenas, France
Le Château de La Chaize, family-owned since 1676 and designated a French national monument in 1972, offers a unique perspective into the local history. The guided tour of the 450-hectare (1,112-acre) estate begins with the château's striking exterior, showcasing the architectural brilliance of Jules Hardouin-Mansart (whose work also includes the Grand Trianon house at the Palace of Versailles) and continues through the meticulously designed formal French flower gardens and vegetable patch. The tour concludes with a visit to the historic winery, featuring a remarkable 354-foot (108-meter) 18th-century cellar, where guests can savor a tasting of three of the estate’s most distinguished cuvées.
Where to Eat
Le Pré Aux Clercs
- 13 Place de la Libération, 21000 Dijon, France
Le Pré Aux Clercs, a traditional French brasserie in the heart of Vieux Dijon in the Place de la Liberation, offers a classic menu that celebrates Burgundy's food culture. Emphasizing fresh, local ingredients, the restaurant serves a variety of regional specialties, including escargots, foie gras, boeuf bourguignon and coq au vin. With its elegant and inviting atmosphere and an extensive wine list showcasing exceptional Burgundy wines, Le Pré Aux Clercs has become a favorite among both locals and visitors looking for an authentic and memorable dining experience. And there never seems to be an off night, so you’ll want to book a reservation in advance.
Restaurant Premnord
- 6 Rd. 974, 21700 Premeaux-Prissey, France
Situated on the wine estate of Domaine Prieuré Roch, the restaurant boasts a strikingly contemporary design, featuring wood and steel elements, and offers a spacious terrace with stunning views of the surrounding vineyards. In the kitchen, chef Céline Dedinger, formerly of the renowned Rôtisserie du Chambertin, creates innovative dishes that highlight the finest local ingredients, infusing modern culinary techniques with the flavors of the region.
L’Auberge du Cep
- 1910 Route de Belleville, 69910 Villié-Morgon, France
Imagine dining at your favorite neighborhood bistro, but it’s just sitting among some of the most coveted vineyards in the world. The intimate dining room fills up quickly, so reservations are a must. The atmosphere strikes a balance between business casual and cozy—no need to dress up, but you’ll want to avoid being too casual. The menu offers familiar yet refined dishes, with vegetarian options included on the prix-fixe menu. Naturally, the wine list is exceptional, and there's a separate tasting room and boutique in the cellar just below the restaurant for those looking to further indulge.
La Robe Rouge
- 1910 Route de Belleville, 69910 Villié-Morgon, France
Imagine dining at your favorite neighborhood bistro, but it’s just sitting among some of the most coveted vineyards in the world. The intimate dining room fills up quickly, so reservations are a must. The atmosphere strikes a balance between business casual and cozy—no need to dress up, but you’ll want to avoid being too casual. The menu offers familiar yet refined dishes, with vegetarian options included on the prix-fixe menu. Naturally, the wine list is exceptional, and there's a separate tasting room and boutique in the cellar just below the restaurant for those looking to further indulge.
Daniel & Denise
- 36 Rue Tramassac, 69005 Lyon, France
Daniel & Denise, a celebrated bouchon (the Lyon-specific term for bistro) led by renowned chef Joseph Viola, offers a traditional and elevated dining experience that captures the essence of Lyon’s culinary accolades. With three locations in Lyon, the restaurants serve classic dishes like pâté en croûte, quenelles and tête de veau in a warm, convivial setting. Known for a dedication to quality and tradition, Daniel & Denise is a go-to for those seeking authentic Lyonnaise cuisine. Visitors can also enjoy takeout options from the restaurant’s épicerie, or grocery boutique.
Halles Paul Bocuse
- 102 Cr Lafayette F, 69003 Lyon, France
A true haven of French gastronomy, the Halles de Lyon opened in the 1970s and was renovated in the early 2000s, later renamed to honor Lyon’s most famous chef, Paul Bocuse. Far more than a typical urban food hall, it serves as a premier destination for the finest regional products, from fresh seafood and meats to artisanal cheeses and exquisite pastries. With numerous stalls and restaurants, it’s a must-visit for food lovers eager to experience Lyon’s culinary excellence, alongside diverse global cuisines.
L’Atelier des Augustins
- 17 Rue Hippolyte Flandrin, 69001 Lyon, France
L'Atelier des Augustins, located just across the Saône River from Vieux Lyon, offers a creative and ever-evolving tasting menu. Instead of a traditional menu, diners are surprised with each course, omakase style, though the restaurant is happy to accommodate dietary restrictions with advance notice. While an extensive wine list is available, the restaurant recommends a special champagne pairing for each dish. With a focus on modern French cuisine and experimental techniques, the restaurant is intimate and refined. As a Michelin Green-starred restaurant, it sources all ingredients from within 200 kilometers of Lyon.
Where to Stay
Hôtel Vertigo
- 3 Rue Devosge, 21000 Dijon, France
Hôtel Vertigo is a contemporary boutique hotel in central Dijon. Each room features minimalist decor, high-tech equipment and plush furnishings for maximum comfort. The hotel offers a wellness area with an indoor pool, sauna and hammam, plus a chic bar for guests to unwind. Its prime location, just a five-minute walk from the train station, makes it an ideal choice for travelers seeking convenience and style in the heart of the city.
Hôtel Le Rempart
- 2-4 Avenue Gambetta, 71700 Tournus, France
Just up the hill from the Saône River, this hotel is an ideal stop for travelers on a road trip through Burgundy. Housed in a former 15th-century guardhouse, this contemporary hotel features two dining options: a gourmet restaurant showcasing regional flavors and a casual brasserie for a more laid-back experience. The town of Tournus is easily walkable, and the tourism center, just minutes away, offers guidance for those looking to explore the area.
Hôtel Les Sept Fontaines
- 1 Avenue de la Résistance, 71700 Tournus, Franc
Hôtel Les Sept Fontaines, a refined four-star property in Tournus, artfully combines historic charm with modern luxury. Located in a former 19th-century monastery, the hotel features elegantly renovated rooms and suites with modern furnishings and a tranquil aura. Guests can indulge in amenities like a sauna and fitness center, while the onsite restaurant is one of the top dining choices in Tournus for a luxurious meal that showcases the best of classic French culinary techniques.
Maison Doucet
- 2 Avenue de la Libération, 71120 Charolles, France
This five-star Relais & Châteaux property may look modest from the outside, but inside, it is pure luxury, with some of the most spacious suites in Burgundy. All the suites are outfitted with standalone living rooms, and the bathrooms feature full-sized eggshell bathtubs; some suites even boast private decks. Located in the adorable village of Charolles, it's close to nearby vineyards and the city of Mâcon. The Michelin-starred restaurant is a standout dining experience akin to a subtle theatrical performance, with a three-course prix fixe menu full of delightful surprises.
Ma Chambre à Saint-Amour
- 625 Route de la Saint-Valentin, 71570 Saint-Amour-Bellevue, France
A bed and breakfast in a town named for love might sound too good to be true, but the breathtaking views of Beaujolais' valleys and vineyards make it clear how these names came to be. The individually designed rooms mix traditional warmth with modern touches, creating a cozy and intimate ambiance. The serene setting is enhanced by a crystal-clear outdoor pool overlooking the vineyards, making it an idyllic summer retreat for guests seeking tranquility and natural beauty.
Hôtel Villa Alexandre
- 165 Rue Alexandre Poidebard, 69430 Régnié-Durette, France
Originally built in 1794, this residence was a private family country retreat for over seven generations. In 2018, the new owner began transforming it into a boutique hotel, adding modern luxuries without sacrificing its historic charm, including full-size bathtubs, turndown service and an outdoor pool with patio chairs and striped umbrellas. The onsite restaurant, with floor-to-ceiling windows, offers vineyard views from breakfast through dinner, providing the perfect setting for relaxation.
Hôtel Fourvière
- 23 Rue Roger Radisson, 69005 Lyon, France
This unique luxury hotel, perched on Lyon’s historic Fourvière Hill, occupies a former 19th-century convent that has been thoughtfully renovated into a sophisticated, modern retreat. The building’s previous life as a religious site is preserved in its architecture, with original cloisters and stained-glass windows fostering a serene atmosphere. Overlooking the city and near landmarks like the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière, the hotel seamlessly blends its historical roots with contemporary comfort, for a peaceful getaway on top of the city.