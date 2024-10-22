A Gourmand’s Guide to Exploring Burgundy and Beaujolais

For travelers passionate about food and wine, France’s Vallée de la Gastronomie—encompassing two of the country’s most famous wine regions, Burgundy and Beaujolais—offers a wealth of experiences that celebrate the area's culinary and viniculture traditions.

Here, visitors can explore world-class vineyards and wineries through guided tours, tastings and workshops that delve into the intricacies of winemaking. Known for pinot noir, chardonnay and gamay wines, among others, this region of France boasts numerous cellar tours and vineyard walks that highlight the craftsmanship behind these iconic grape varieties.

Beyond wine, Burgundy and Beaujolais are home to culinary treasures such as Époisses cheese, cassis and chartreuse liqueurs and the famous Dijon mustard, which truly lives up to the hype.

However, even the most seasoned travelers—including those who have been to France many times—may find the abundance of wine sub-regions, wineries, restaurants, hotels and other sites overwhelming—not to mention the difficulty of navigating the distinctions between grand cru and premier cru wines.

A great way to begin is by starting in Dijon, a delightful and often underrated city just a short high-speed train ride from Paris, including direct routes from Charles-de-Gaulle airport. A tour starting there could end in Lyon, where the Rhône and Saône rivers meet, a city frequently hailed as France’s gastronomic capital.

This guide will help foodies and oenophiles navigate everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to beloved local patisseries and boulangeries, ensuring a memorable culinary adventure.