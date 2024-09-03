Jet Set: Button-Down Shirts for Travel
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Frequent travelers know the importance of an on-the-go capsule wardrobe—those pieces that go into the suitcase no matter what, and work for all occasions. A dependable button-down shirt is one such item; it instantly adds a polished edge to any ensemble, and also happens to pull together your on-the-go look. From a classic white button-up and preppy stripped top to a crisp pullover style and gauzy cotton number, these are the button-down shirts for travel that we're loving and coveting right now.
The Best Women’s Button-Down Shirts for Travel
- Brochu Walker The Everyday Shirt
- Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt
- Michael Stars Leo Gauze Button Down Shirt
- Favorite Daughter The Door's Always Open Ex Boyfriend Shirt
- Lyssé New York Connie Button Down
- Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Camp Shirt
- Spanx The Best Poplin No-Gape Tailored Shirt
- Eddie Bauer Women's Departure 3.0 Long-Sleeve Shirt
Brochu Walker The Everyday Shirt
No wardrobe is complete without a classic white button-down shirt, and that extends to your travel apparel. This relaxed-fit shirt is truly versatile piece; wear it on the plane with leggings to add a touch of polish to your on-the-go ensemble, and then wear it throughout your trip—you can pair it with jeans or layer it over a short-sleeve t-shirt.
Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt
Ralph Lauren's long-sleeve shirt is a lesson in perfectly preppy travel dressing. Available in a size range from XXS to XXL, it's just oversized enough, so you can easily wear it over a tank top or t-shirt during your travels; it's a much chicer alternative to a sweatshirt.
Michael Stars Leo Gauze Button Down Shirt
Another wrinkle-free hack? Go for a material that's already textured, like this gauzy button-up shirt from Michael Stars. The 100 percent cotton shirt comes in a few colors, but the deep brown is so on trend for fall. It's ultra-lightweight and breathable, with a comfy, oversized fit.
Favorite Daughter The Door's Always Open Ex Boyfriend Shirt
This oversized button-up is made of 100 percent cotton, with a relaxed fit and pointed collar. The silhouette makes this a great option to wear over your favorite t-shirt, though you could also throw it under a cropped sweater vest for a peak '90s aesthetic.
Lyssé New York Connie Button Down
Looking for a black long-sleeve button-down? We've got you covered, and we've taken it a step further and found a wrinkle-resistant option. That's right, this slim-fit button-down just might be the most travel-friendly shirt out there; you can wear it en-route and not worry about major creasing, but you can also pack it and won't have to fret about opening up your bag to find that your shirt is a crinkled disaster.
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Camp Shirt
If you're looking for a short-sleeve shirt, check out Quince's Camp Shirt, which is wrinkle-resistant, shrink-resistant and static-resistant. Composed of 100 percent Tencel, it's super soft and breathable. Get the matching drawstring shorts and wear it on your next beach getaway to breeze through the hot days, or throw it on over a crew-neck cropped sleeveless tank. You could even wear the set as a cute cover-up.
Spanx The Best Poplin No-Gape Tailored Shirt
If you're constantly on the go for work and want to look put-together and polished while en-route, but can't find a button-down shirt that fits all your requirements, try Spanx's iconic poplin top. It's technically a pullover, not a button-down—instead, it has a faux button front that gives it the look of the classic button-down, but sans any gaping. It's a great professional-looking travel shirt, made of a stretch cotton with a wrinkle-free finish treatment, so you'll have a crisp look all day long.
Eddie Bauer Women's Departure 3.0 Long-Sleeve Shirt
The adventurous traveler who wants to make sure they look stylish while also maintaining sun protection will surely flock to this long-sleeve top, with is offered in regular, petite, plus and tall sizing. It's made with moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ material, to ensure you're protected from harsh rays. It also offers four-way stretch mobility and is intentionally made to be lightweight and easy to pack.