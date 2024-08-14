The Ultimate Cabo San Lucas Travel Guide

When it comes to traveling south of the border, Los Cabos is one of the most popular destinations in Mexico. Between the plethora of five-star hotels, sandy beaches and the ever-growing culinary scene, this coastal resort town in Baja California Sur has it all. Though the area is generally referred to as “Cabo,” Los Cabos is actually composed of two different towns: San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. San José del Cabo is the more low-key and laidback counterpart to Cabo San Lucas’ upbeat and lively energy.

Located on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is a top tourist destination. From taking a catamaran sail at sunset to dining at Michelin-starred restaurants with Pacific Ocean views, there is far more to Cabo San Lucas than nightlife and spring breaking. Temperatures are warm year-round, so there’s never a bad time to visit, though the high season, from November through April, remains the most popular time to travel there, while the hurricane season from May through November is a bit less crowded. There are flights to Los Cabos International Airport via most major U.S. cities; Cabo San Lucas is about a 45-minute drive from SJD. Whether you’re booking a romantic escape or a picture-perfect bachelorette, discover where to stay, where to eat and what to do for a luxury escape in Cabo San Lucas.