The Ultimate Cabo San Lucas Travel Guide
From taking a catamaran sail at sunset to dining at Michelin-starred restaurants with Pacific Ocean views, there is far more to Cabo San Lucas than nightlife and spring breaking.
When it comes to traveling south of the border, Los Cabos is one of the most popular destinations in Mexico. Between the plethora of five-star hotels, sandy beaches and the ever-growing culinary scene, this coastal resort town in Baja California Sur has it all. Though the area is generally referred to as “Cabo,” Los Cabos is actually composed of two different towns: San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. San José del Cabo is the more low-key and laidback counterpart to Cabo San Lucas’ upbeat and lively energy.
Located on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is a top tourist destination. From taking a catamaran sail at sunset to dining at Michelin-starred restaurants with Pacific Ocean views, there is far more to Cabo San Lucas than nightlife and spring breaking. Temperatures are warm year-round, so there’s never a bad time to visit, though the high season, from November through April, remains the most popular time to travel there, while the hurricane season from May through November is a bit less crowded. There are flights to Los Cabos International Airport via most major U.S. cities; Cabo San Lucas is about a 45-minute drive from SJD. Whether you’re booking a romantic escape or a picture-perfect bachelorette, discover where to stay, where to eat and what to do for a luxury escape in Cabo San Lucas.
Where to Stay
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
- Cam. del Mar 1, Pedregal, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
After passing through downtown Cabo San Lucas and driving through a private dark tunnel, you’ll arrive at the cliffside Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. Backed up against a wall of light rocky bluffs, this luxury resort has 112 rooms and suites, each of which has its own private balcony plunge pool. Spend your downtime cooling off in the infinity edge pool, strolling along the beachfront or dining on fish tacos at the Beach Club, but don’t miss out on a treatment at the renowned spa that features premium facilities such as an outdoor pool and grotto with hidden hot tubs.
Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection
- Carretera Transpeninsular San Jose-San Lucas, Km. 15, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Between its swimmable shores and desert-style architecture, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences seamlessly blends modern living with timeless sophistication. Whether you want to spend the day trying out water sports, snorkeling or paddleboarding, having prime access to one of Cabo’s calmest beaches is unbeatable. Each of the 160 rooms, villas and suites boasts a bright and airy setup that encourages you to seize the day by hitting the beach, lounging by one of the three outdoor infinity pools or indulging in modern Mexican cuisine at Comal.
Montage Los Cabos
- Carretera Transpeninsular KM. 12.5, Int. Bahía Santa María, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Montage Los Cabos offers a more intimate stay, tucked away on the shores of Santa Maria Bay. This 39-acre property has a more boutique hotel feel, with 122 guestrooms and suites along, with 52 spacious residences, each designed with marble bathrooms and designated outdoor patios or balconies. It is also home to the largest spa in Cabo, boasting a 40,000-square-foot sanctuary with premier facilities and tropical treatment rooms. Montage Los Cabos sits on one of the few swimmable beaches in Cabo San Lucas, allowing guests to take a dip and cool off in the gentle waves without leaving the property. It’s also adjacent to the golf courses at the Twin Dolphin Club.
Where to Eat
El Farallon
- Cam. del Mar 1, Pedregal, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Located on a dramatic cliffside above the ocean, El Farallon provides one of the most jaw-dropping and scenic settings in Cabo San Lucas. While Flora Farms is renowned for its farm-to-table cuisine, think of El Farallon as the best of sea-to-table food. Stop by the Champagne terrace on the way to your table for a bubbly tasting while watching the sunset. Once you’re seated, your waiter will bring by the chalkboard menu for you to explore, which features a range of fresh-caught seafood and quality steaks. The coursed experience starts with soup, appetizers, your choice of entrée and shareable sides before ending with a decadent dessert.
Cocina de Autor
- México 1 Km 17, Tourist Corridor, Corredor Turístico, 23405 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Boasting one Michelin star, Cocina de Autor is an oceanfront fine dining establishment that serves either an eight- or 10-course dinner. This opulent experience (located at the all-inclusive resort Grand Velas Los Cabos) is enhanced by a wine pairing, and though the menu changes with the seasons and availability, you can always expect vibrant crudos, premium cuts like Wagyu and raw oysters. The cocktail program is also renowned, so consider showing up early to try the signature spicy mezcal libation.
Cocina del Mar
- Manzana 10 Punta Ballena, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Cocina del Mar is an ocean-view restaurant at Esperanza (another Auberge resort). Perched above the hotel’s private beach, this romantic establishment allows patrons to listen to the crashing waves as they dine on raw seafood, grilled Baja cuisine and unique dishes like stingray empanadas. The ambiance becomes even more enticing on the weekends, with live music Thursday through Sunday.
Mezcal
- Carretera Transpeninsular KM. 12.5, Int. Bahía Santa María, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Enjoy traditional Mexican fare in an artsy and vibrant interior when visiting Mezcal. As the name suggests, this Montage Los Cabos establishment showcases a diverse and rare collection of tequilas and mezcals, and the signature cocktail menu features carefully crafted concoctions inspired by ancient gods and goddesses. Sip the quesadilla fat-washed Xochiquetzal alongside a shareable spread of tuna crudo, confit octopus tacos and the crispy organic suckling pig.
Where to Drink
Sora Rooftop Bar
- 1 Km 10.3, Tourist Corridor, del Sol, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
The warm white and red color scheme at the Four Seasons Sora Rooftop Bar creates a contemporary bohemian atmosphere that makes for the ideal golden hour backdrop. Whether you’re sitting at the golden, back-lit bar or lounging on a cushion by the glass wall overlooking the sea, the expert mixologists are able to craft classic cocktails along with more innovative Latin-inspired libations.
San Lucero Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Revolución de 1910 y Libertad, Downtown, Ildefonso Green, 23460 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Catch a break from the cocktails and enjoy a glass of vino when you visit San Lucero Restaurant & Wine Bar in Downtown Cabo San Lucas. Considered somewhat of a hidden gem, patrons can sip everything from a Spanish tempranillo to whites and reds from Chile. If you’re not a fan of wine, San Lucero has a full bar, ensuring you can order a Bloody Maria, Paloma or anything in between.
Sunken Bar at The Cape
- Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 5 - Fracc. A, L-21., Misiones del Cabo, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Since undergoing a chic revamp in March 2024, the Sunken Bar at The Cape has become one of the coolest places for a mezcalita or carajillo. This unique and modern bar sits at the center of The Cape’s open-air lobby, allowing you to enjoy the captivating Sea of Cortez views while snacking on chili powder popcorn and creamy guacamole.
Rooftop 360
- Pelicanos 225, El Medano Ejidal, 23453 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., México
Rooftop 360 is the tallest terrace in town, serving up craft cocktails alongside sweeping ocean views in a trendy bohemian setting. The bar sits nine stories high and is surrounded by a dramatic infinity pool that Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa guests can enjoy during the daytime. Sip on a Sunset Mimosa with passion fruit and elderflower while nibbling on fresh ceviche and a spicy tuna roll.
What to Do
Take a Catamaran at Sunset
Set sail at sunset when you book a catamaran to explore the rocky coastline of Los Cabos. From admiring the iconic El Arco (the Arch) at Land’s End to sipping on a margarita as the sky dances with color, EcoCat (which also offers whale-watching tours) and Cabo Blue Trimaran both offer epic sunset cruise excursions. Enjoy an open bar alongside homemade snacks and spend the evening listening to your favorite tunes as you lounge on the nets of the spacious catamaran deck.
Explore Downtown Cabo San Lucas
From bar hopping to premier shopping, there is plenty to do and see in Downtown Cabo San Lucas. You’ll find plenty of American tourists hitting the iconic nightclubs like El Squid Roe and Mango Deck, but there is far more to do than just party in this beachside city center. Simply walking around the marina makes for a picturesque morning, but there are also plenty of locally-owned shops, taquerias (Tacos Guss is a must) and museums and art galleries to explore.
Book a Tequila Tasting
Almost every five-star hotel in Cabo San Lucas offers a private tequila tasting where you can explore a variety of small-batch tequilas, mezcals and more. For a more local and authentic experience, however, head to Tequilera Santos Destilados. This is the ultimate place to experience the most diverse and unique spirits in Cabo, but you’ll also be treated to a passionate history lesson and tequila tour from the expert hosts.
Visit Lover’s Beach
Officially known as Playa del Amor, Lover’s Beach is a swimmable and secluded beach that can only be reached by boat. Simply take a water taxi from Medano Beach or rent your own private charter to visit the romantic and idyllic strip of sand that is surrounded by breathtaking rock formations. Spend the afternoon snorkeling or catching a tan on the warm and wide beach.