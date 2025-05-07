The Best Luxury Hotels in Cairo, Egypt
From new openings to historic properties, these are the top hotels to book for your next trip to Cairo.Read More
Cairo is a city of many dichotomies. It contains both impressive historical sites and slick modern buildings, simultaneously showcasing the metropolis’ past and future. It has street food and five-star restaurants on the same block, a food lover’s dream. It’s chaotic and crowded, with dusty, debris-filled streets, and it’s also home to many elegant luxury hotels.
Most visitors to Cairo, if able, opt for one of the higher-end hotels thanks to the security, amenities and location, although the level of service and the culinary offerings can vary from property to property. Because the city’s traffic is unpredictable, it’s also important to prioritize where you base yourself while exploring Old Cairo, New Cairo and Giza, home to the famous pyramids.
Whether you are traveling to Egypt’s capital as part of a longer trip, like a Nile River cruise, or staying in the city for longer, there are several hotels that tick the most important boxes. River views are unforgettable from the Fairmont Nile City or The Nile Ritz-Carlton (Cairo’s first international luxury hotel), while Marriott Mena House gets you up close and personal to the pyramids and the brand-new Grand Egyptian Museum. Those who want to walk around Cairo should look for something near Zamalek, a tree-filled neighborhood home to lovely cafes, shops and the Tintera photography gallery, like the Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile. From new openings to historic properties, here are eight of the best luxury hotels in Cairo.
The St. Regis Cairo
- 1189 Nile Corniche, Boulaq Num.5, Bulaq, Cairo Governorate 11221, Egypt
Towering 36 stories over the Nile, the St. Regis Cairo is a newer addition to the metropolis. The elegantly modern luxury hotel debuted in 2021 and showcases 362 rooms, suites and serviced apartments, with an emphasis on the family-friendly. There are seven restaurants, including a steakhouse and a casual poolside dining spot, and the two-story Iridium Spa. Guests can take advantage of the indoor and outdoor pools, gym and children’s club, and in the rooms, the hotel brand’s signature butler service will make your stay a breeze. The central location puts you close to Zamalek, the Egyptian Museum, the Cairo Opera House, and the Cairo Citadel.
Marriott Mena House Cairo, Giza
- 6 Pyramids Road Cairo، 12556, Egypt
Travelers who want the coveted view of the Giza pyramids should look no further than Marriott Mena House, a five-star property within walking distance of the famous site. The rooms are contemporary and comfortable, and some overlook the pyramids from expansive balconies. There is an outdoor pool, fitness center, spa, outdoor gardens and numerous restaurants, including all-day eatery 139 Pavilion, which is ideal for its outdoor dining. The hotel dates back to 1869 and has hosted an array of famous guests, from Elizabeth Taylor to Richard Nixon. It’s worth upgrading to a room with views of the pyramids of Giza, where you can pretend you’re Agatha Christie, who once worked from Mena House. Nearby, the Grand Egyptian Museum recently opened its doors and will debut its full collection in early July.
The Nile Ritz-Carlton
- 1113 Nile Corniche, Ismailia, El Nil, Cairo Governorate 11221, Egypt
Situated between the Nile and Tahrir Square, The Nile Ritz-Carlton is one of Cairo’s most iconic hotels. It opened its doors in 1959, becoming the city’s first luxury hotel, and has since welcomed notable guests like Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor. The vibe is elegant with a nostalgic charm, and the guest rooms and suites overlook the Nile River or the Egyptian Museum and downtown Cairo. The Ritz Carlton Spa is notably high-end, with nods to the region including the jasmine scent that permeates the space and milk foot baths. There is also a serene outdoor swimming pool and a well-equipped fitness center. The hotel boasts a selection of global restaurants, but the best choice is Bab El Sharq, a well-regarded Middle Eastern restaurant with shisha and live music.
Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at the First Residence
- 35 Giza St, Oula, Al Giza, Giza Governorate 12612, Egypt
The Four Seasons Hotel Cairo is set within lush gardens along the Nile, an ideal address for those who want a central location with privacy and calm. The hotel opened in 2000 as the brand’s first property in the Middle East, and has since showcased some of the best hospitality in the city with its discreet entryway and attentive staff. The rooms and suites are refined and tasteful, with a timeless quality to the décor, like plush armchairs and classic artwork, and each is well-stocked with amenities like Nespresso machines and yoga mats. The fourth-floor rooftop pool is perfect for a relaxing afternoon, while the spa and gym offer numerous opportunities for wellness, including bespoke treatments and an opulent couples therapy room. There are also several restaurants and bars, including more casual spots like Char Bar, which focuses on elevated burgers. The hotel owns the First Nile Boat, a docked luxury vessel that houses several restaurants and a lounge. Not too far away, travelers can also book into the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, which also boasts Nile views.
Fairmont Nile City
- Nile City Towers 2005 B, Nile Corniche, Boulaq Num.1, Bulaq, Cairo Governorate 11311, Egypt
Overlooking the Nile and the man-made island of Zamalek, Fairmont Nile City boasts an impressive rooftop pool and an expansive spa alongside its 542 guest rooms and suites. The 25-floor hotel is its own complex, with eight restaurants and an adjacent shopping center, but it never feels overcrowded, even at the breakfast buffet (which is well worth the price). The rooms are modern, with Art Deco touches, and the open-concept bathrooms mean you can look at views of the Nile while you shower or relax in the bathtub. Although there’s not much directly around the hotel, its proximity to Zamalek and the Egyptian Museum means you are never more than an easy Uber ride away from something interesting.
Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis
- El-Orouba, Sheraton Al Matar, El Nozha, Cairo Governorate 11736, Egypt
The wealthy area of Heliopolis, located in easy proximity to the Cairo International Airport, is an ideal home base for those looking to relax in Cairo. Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria debuted in 2023 with 252 rooms and suites set in an elegant, Art Deco-inspired building by Adrian Barboza Design and expansive gardens, both of which are adorned with Egyptian flourishes like an Eye of Ra in the lobby. The Waldorf Astoria Spa has a gym, hammam and three treatment rooms, and the hotel features four restaurants and bars, including the opulent outdoor poolside lounge Le Jardin Pool Bar. The rooms themselves are contemporary and sleek, with some offering terraces and pool views. The luxury property is less centrally located than some of its competition, but its modern amenities and picturesque grounds make up for the longer drives to the tourist attractions. The hotel is also a good choice for those with an early flight or an onward connection south to Luxor, where most Nile cruises start or end.
Kempinski Nile Hotel
- 12 Ahmed Ragheb, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate 11519, Egypt
Open since 2010, The Kempinski Nile in the Garden City district is a slightly older property than some of its neighbors, but it still emphasizes luxury and service in a way that will suit both couples and families. It’s also smaller, with 137 rooms and 54 suites. Opt for one with a view of the river from the balcony and take advantage of the 24-hour butler service and complimentary minibar. The spa, found on the 11th floor, aptly bills itself as an “oasis of calm,” offering treatments, a sauna and steam room and a fitness center. The rooftop pool showcases a panoramic glimpse of Cairo, including nearby Zamalek and the Cairo Tower. Around the hotel, guests can dine in several global restaurants or unwind in the jazz bar. The hotel is well-located for tourists, with easy access to the Egyptian Museum, Cairo Citadel and Cairo Opera House.
Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile
- 1191 Nile Corniche, Souq Al ASR, Bulaq, Cairo Governorate 4311103, Egypt
Location is everything at the Sofitel Cairo Downton Nile, which offers a scenic glimpse of Zamalek and the river from many of its 614 rooms and suites. The hotel emphasizes contemporary luxury, with immaculately-decorated rooms and marble bathrooms. It’s worth the splurge for a Nile view room with a balcony, ideal for sunset, and access to the Club Millésime is an added bonus for higher-level guest rooms. The hotel has an indulgent spa, five restaurants and bars, and an impressive breakfast buffet. Across the river, on Gezirah Island, the hotel brand has a second property, Sofitel Cairo Nile El Gezirah, with 433 rooms and suites, and a panoramic rooftop pool. You can’t go wrong with either, although the Sofitel Cairo Downton Nile has a sleek, modern vibe that suits luxury travelers.