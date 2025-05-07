The Best Luxury Hotels in Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is a city of many dichotomies. It contains both impressive historical sites and slick modern buildings, simultaneously showcasing the metropolis’ past and future. It has street food and five-star restaurants on the same block, a food lover’s dream. It’s chaotic and crowded, with dusty, debris-filled streets, and it’s also home to many elegant luxury hotels.

Most visitors to Cairo, if able, opt for one of the higher-end hotels thanks to the security, amenities and location, although the level of service and the culinary offerings can vary from property to property. Because the city’s traffic is unpredictable, it’s also important to prioritize where you base yourself while exploring Old Cairo, New Cairo and Giza, home to the famous pyramids.

Whether you are traveling to Egypt’s capital as part of a longer trip, like a Nile River cruise, or staying in the city for longer, there are several hotels that tick the most important boxes. River views are unforgettable from the Fairmont Nile City or The Nile Ritz-Carlton (Cairo’s first international luxury hotel), while Marriott Mena House gets you up close and personal to the pyramids and the brand-new Grand Egyptian Museum. Those who want to walk around Cairo should look for something near Zamalek, a tree-filled neighborhood home to lovely cafes, shops and the Tintera photography gallery, like the Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile. From new openings to historic properties, here are eight of the best luxury hotels in Cairo.