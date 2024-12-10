The Best Culinary Destinations in California

According to the late Anthony Bourdain, “food, culture, people and landscape are all absolutely inseparable.” While many people plan trips around breathtaking destinations, luxury hotels or bucket list activities, food and travel almost always go hand in hand; after all, one of the best ways to get a true feel for a destination is to explore the local restaurant scene. In the last decade, culinary travel has also exploded, with explorers planning trips around Michelin-starred meals, legendary eateries and acclaimed wineries. From Tomales Bay to the desert oasis of Palm Springs, the entire coast of California is scattered with foodie-focused cities.

While urban areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles are famous for having some of the best restaurants in the world, smaller towns like Healdsburg, Marshall and Carmel-by-the-Sea boast unique culinary experiences that you can’t enjoy anywhere else—plus, supporting local restaurants and businesses is a great way to experience a true taste of the local community. Whether you’re looking to enjoy oysters and clam chowder on the coast or French fare in the heart of Santa Ynez Valley, these are California’s best culinary destinations for a weekend getaway of wining and dining.