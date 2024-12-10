The Best Culinary Destinations in California
According to the late Anthony Bourdain, “food, culture, people and landscape are all absolutely inseparable.” While many people plan trips around breathtaking destinations, luxury hotels or bucket list activities, food and travel almost always go hand in hand; after all, one of the best ways to get a true feel for a destination is to explore the local restaurant scene. In the last decade, culinary travel has also exploded, with explorers planning trips around Michelin-starred meals, legendary eateries and acclaimed wineries. From Tomales Bay to the desert oasis of Palm Springs, the entire coast of California is scattered with foodie-focused cities.
While urban areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles are famous for having some of the best restaurants in the world, smaller towns like Healdsburg, Marshall and Carmel-by-the-Sea boast unique culinary experiences that you can’t enjoy anywhere else—plus, supporting local restaurants and businesses is a great way to experience a true taste of the local community. Whether you’re looking to enjoy oysters and clam chowder on the coast or French fare in the heart of Santa Ynez Valley, these are California’s best culinary destinations for a weekend getaway of wining and dining.
The Best Culinary Getaways in the Golden State
Healdsburg
Healdsburg is a charming slice of wine country that showcases the best of Sonoma County hospitality. Despite covering less than five square miles of space, this Hallmark-esque town is home to a renowned restaurant scene that has garnered plenty of Michelin award-winning attention. Three Michelin-star SingleThread is Healdsburg’s culinary crown jewel, known for serving a 10-course fine dining menu primarily sourced from the restaurant’s 24-acre farm. Valette, The Matheson, Barndiva and Dry Creek Kitchen are other foodie highlights, and at the end of 2023, nationally-recognized Sushi by Scratch also landed local excitement. Since wine is at the heart of Healdsburg culture, enjoy the ultimate food and vino experience with the six-course Rooted pairing at nearby Bricoleur Vineyards.
Where to Stay:
Hotel Les Mars is a 16-room Relais & Château property situated in the heart of Healdsburg—enjoy French-inspired accommodations, premium privacy and easy walking access to many of Healdsburg’s best restaurants. They also just welcomed a brand new on-site modern Mexican concept called Arandas. Those looking to stay a bit more off the beaten path should book one of the bungalow-style guest rooms at the Montage Healdsburg—don’t forget to try the hotel’s signature estate-grown Voyager sauvignon blanc or cabernet sauvignon.
West Marin
West Marin is a short yet stunning two-hour drive from San Francisco; this unique coastal area sits on Tomales Bay and includes several different small towns. From Point Reyes to Marshall, West Marin serves some of the best seafood in Northern California, but its rich farmlands are also home to artisan cheese purveyors like Point Reyes Cheese Co., Heidrun Meadery and plenty of places for clam chowder. Nick’s Cove is one of West Marin’s most famous restaurants, boasting waterfront views, BBQ oysters and smoked cod dip. The Boat Oyster Bar by Hog Island Oyster Co. is another great spot for fresh oysters, but don’t forget to warm up with a creamy bowl of clam chowder at Tony’s Seafood Restaurant.
Where to Stay:
The Lodge at Marconi is located in a gorgeous state park on Tomales Bay and offers cabin-style accommodations that are cozy and quaint. Don’t feel like leaving the property one night? The on-site restaurant Mable’s focuses on seasonal fare in a chic and stylish setting. Nick’s Cove also hosts lodging across 12 charming cabins, some of which hover right over the calm Bay waters.
Los Angeles
From celebrity chefs to Old Hollywood-era establishments that have been around since the 1920s, the Los Angeles culinary scene is vast, diverse and legendary. As of this year, L.A. houses 24 Michelin-starred restaurants, with some of the best including Providence, Mélisse, Camphor and Kato. While a sleek and sceney restaurant is always around the corner, you’ll also find some of the most authentic Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Vietnamese, Peruvian, Ethiopian and Filipino food in the country. If you want to dine in a piece of Hollywood history, consider sipping a dirty martini at Musso & Frank’s or Dan Tana’s.
Where to Stay:
The Conrad Los Angeles houses San Laurel and Agua Viva, two Spanish restaurants by critically acclaimed chef José Andrés. However, its prime location in Downtown Los Angeles also makes it a great home base for all of your culinary exploration. Hotel Bel-Air is another wonderful option located closer to L.A.’s Westside—while staying, enjoy caviar bites in the elegant Living Room, drinks at the iconic hotel bar and dinner by chef Joe Garcia at the signature outdoor Restaurant.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Carmel-by-the-Sea is a fairytale-like town on the coast of the Monterey Peninsula. In addition to having 18 different wine tasting rooms, this tiny town also had 60 different restaurants to choose from, many of which are elegant and high-end. La Bicyclette fuses French and Italian fare in an Old World bistro setting, but Aubergine is a two Michelin-star restaurant that serves an eight-course tasting menu that changes daily. For sushi in Carmel, try Akaoni for some the best, and don't forget about chef Jonny and Monique Black’s Chez Noir, which focuses on sustainable seafood and artful plating.
Where to Stay:
Relais & Châteaux-backed L’Auberge Carmel, which houses Aubergine, has been a local jewel since 1929—this lavish property has only 20 rooms complete with antique furnishings and decor. La Playa Hotel is another historic accommodation that first opened in 1905, and it just recently underwent a $20 million renovation that retouched all 75 guest rooms.
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s red-tile clay roofs, Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, beachside setting and sea of wine-tasting rooms have helped this Central Coast enclave earn its title as the American Riviera. Santa Barbara’s celebrity-loved Montecito is home to two Michelin-starred restaurants: Sushi by Scratch and Caruso’s at the Rosewood Miramar Beach, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. While the Funk Zone is where you’ll find the most popular tasting rooms, State Street is bustling with popular restaurants like Loquita, where you can get the city’s best paella and tapas. Other highlights include Bouchon, Zaytoon and The Lark.
Where to Stay:
If you want to stay central and within walking distance to Santa Barbara’s best culinary icons, consider booking a room at Hotel Californian, which is located in the Funk Zone, or the Kimpton Canary Hotel, a Downtown boutique accommodation with a beautiful rooftop and popular restaurant, Finch & Fork.
Santa Ynez Valley
The rolling vineyards and surrounding mountains in Santa Ynez Valley make for a dreamy backdrop during your culinary escape to Santa Barbara’s pristine wine country. From western-esque Los Alamos to Danish Solvang, the Southern California food scene in this tightnight community exceeds all expectations. Bell’s Los Alamos was the first restaurant to get Santa Barbara County a Michelin star, and it is known for its modern French fare—menu highlights include the wild Burgundy snails, steak tartare and steak frites. Solvang’s Coast Range is a rustic Michelin Guide restaurant that focuses on New American cuisine, while Mad & Vin is another fun and modern Solvang eatery rooted in farm-to-table produce and seasonality.
Where to Stay:
Located in Los Olivos, The Inn at Mattei's Tavern is an Auberge Collection property that puts a modern twist on the classic farmhouse and Western aesthetic. The on-site restaurant and bar, Mattei’s Tavern, recently welcomed new executive chef Joseph Humphrey who has refurbished the ranch-inspired menu. The Fess Parker Country Wine Inn is another wonderful lodging option that is home to renowned Italian restaurant Nella and is within walking distance to all of Los Olivos’ tasting rooms.
San Francisco
San Francisco has long reigned supreme in the world of culinary, and to this day, the dynamic city is home to 28 different Michelin-starred restaurants. From bao buns and dumplings in Chinatown to tacos and burritos at old-school taquerias in The Mission, San Francisco remains true to its diverse roots. However, when it comes to upscale dining options, the possibilities in the San Francisco Bay Area are just as abundant. Robin is a modern Japanese and sushi restaurant that has an edge, while Michelin-starred Kiln showcases a Nordic-inspired menu by chef John Wesley. Osito by chef Seth Stowaway is another Michelin-starred must that showcases cozy and comforting fire-cooked cuisine. Don’t forget to stop by the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Where to Stay:
The Fairmont San Francisco has been around since 1907, and its classic yet luxe rooms are perfect for travelers seeking a timeless stay in the city—it is also home to Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar which is an SF classic known for its tiki-inspired setting. Those hoping to stay outside the city and drive in for all of their dinners can enjoy quieter and more private accommodations at The Inn Above Tide—a waterfront property in Sausalito that hosts a delicious breakfast and wine and cheese happy hour.
Palm Springs
In true Palm Springs fashion, celebrate the style of Old Hollywood with a dirty martini and oysters at your favorite mid-century modern restaurant. This desert oasis is home to glamorous establishments and timeless hotels that know true hospitality. Bar Cecil is one of the best places for a drink and appetizers, and it’s also where you’ll find the Fifty Dollar Martini which is served alongside a caviar-topped deviled egg. Lola Rose at the new Thompson Palm Springs is a Mediterranean restaurant that has quickly become one of the hardest reservations to snag in town. The mezze-style ordering allows you to explore a variety of kabobs and dips alongside crispy tahdig and a carefully curated beverage menu. You can also enjoy a taste of Napa Valley at the new Hall Wines Tasting Room where you can enjoy a vino flight of local wines with elevated bites like scallop ceviche and kanpachi toast. Mister Parker’s offers one of the most romantic dinners in the city—admire the dim-lit and art-filled space as you enjoy habanero-dressed oysters, tableside beef tartare and fresh-baked sourdough with a bone marrow butter candle.
Where to Stay:
In addition to being designed to the nines by Jonathan Adler, Leading Hotels of the World's The Parker Palm Springs sprawls 13 acres of perfectly manicured grounds. While the aforementioned Mister Parker’s is a must, you can also reserve your spot at Mrs. Parker’s, which is a tiny, poolside restaurant for two, or the more casual and open-air eatery and New York transplant, Norma’s. Prefer a more boutique and intimate hotel experience? Located within walking distance to all of the bars and restaurants of downtown Palm Springs, Korakia Pensione is a 100-year-old property that houses 28 villas and rooms, each of which is decorated individually with antique furnishings and decor.