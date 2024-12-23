California’s Most Noteworthy Luxury Hotel Openings of 2024

California is home to some of the most renowned hotels in America. From coastal gems that sit alongside dramatic bluffs to charming, boutique bed and breakfasts in wine country, you’ll encounter five-star service, on-site Michelin-starred restaurants, world class spas and so much more. This year, the Golden State welcomed several new luxury hotels, such as the Regent Santa Monica Beach and Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, enhancing the already abundant travel and hospitality landscape even further.

Desert oasis Palm Springs also saw the long-awaited opening of the Thompson and its signature restaurant Lola Rose, which has already become the hardest reservation to snag in town. A few properties also unveiled completely renovated rooms and renovations, and some even changed their names and reopened as new concepts completely. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy getaway in Laguna Beach or want to reconnect with nature in the middle of West Marin, these are the best California hotel openings of 2024.