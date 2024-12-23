California’s Most Noteworthy Luxury Hotel Openings of 2024
California is home to some of the most renowned hotels in America. From coastal gems that sit alongside dramatic bluffs to charming, boutique bed and breakfasts in wine country, you’ll encounter five-star service, on-site Michelin-starred restaurants, world class spas and so much more. This year, the Golden State welcomed several new luxury hotels, such as the Regent Santa Monica Beach and Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, enhancing the already abundant travel and hospitality landscape even further.
Desert oasis Palm Springs also saw the long-awaited opening of the Thompson and its signature restaurant Lola Rose, which has already become the hardest reservation to snag in town. A few properties also unveiled completely renovated rooms and renovations, and some even changed their names and reopened as new concepts completely. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy getaway in Laguna Beach or want to reconnect with nature in the middle of West Marin, these are the best California hotel openings of 2024.
Regent Santa Monica Beach
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
The 167-room Regent Santa Monica Beach opened at the end of October, marking the first Regent property to operate in the United States in over 30 years. Located right across from the beach and nearby Santa Monica Pier, this five-star Los Angeles hotel has introduced a new level of hyper-personalized service to Santa Monica that is more similar to what one might experience in Beverly Hills or Bel-Air. From check-in to check-out, every staff member you encounter seems to know you by name, and there is an elevated formality that is unique to Santa Monica’s laid-back approach to luxury.
Rooms start at 720 square feet, and feature deep soaking tubs, Perricone MD skin and hair products, separate living areas and a complimentary customizable mini bar. Cool, muted tones extend from the rooms to most of the common areas, creating a clean ambiance that exudes quality design. The 10,000 square foot Guerlain Spa boasts separate steam rooms, saunas and jacuzzis for men and women along with 12 treatment rooms. Indulge in a customized full-body massage before heading to Michael Mina’s Orla for Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. Though Orla is open all day, you can also enjoy light bites and draft cocktails at the poolside Azure Bar—on chilly days, sit by one of the warm fire pits and enjoy a front-row view of Muscle Beach.
Casa Loma Beach Hotel
- 211 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Formerly known as The Inn at Laguna Beach, Casa Loma Beach Hotel is Orange County’s newest and most charming boutique accommodation. The property underwent a $15 million renovation designed by Electric Bowery. This 70-room hotel sits right above a beautiful beach, allowing guests to start each day with a morning stroll, swim or tide pool session. The Southern California hotel officially reopened under its new identity at the end of October and hosted a one-of-a-kind, invite-only unveiling that featured a full-blown theater production by IAMA Theatre Company—Shonda Rhimes was in attendance. The aesthetic of the rooms, lobby and pool follows a coastal, Mallorcan style showcasing warm, neutral tones, funky furnishings and retro accents. On-site lobby bar and eatery Cecilia’s, which is exclusively available to guests, serves tapas and drinks, but there are also plenty of renowned restaurants within walking distance of the hotel. After spending a day lounging by the pool or reading on the panoramic rooftop, enjoy a nightly cookie service featuring organic vegan cookies by locally-owned Rye Goods before returning to your room for a Madre Mezcal nightcap from the curated not-so-mini bar.
Fairmont Breakers Long Beach
- 210 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
A lavish piece of history has officially returned to Long Beach, and the local community has welcomed it with open arms. The recent opening of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach pays homage to the property’s storied past as a local escape for Hollywood stars like Cary Grant and Clark Gable—Elizabeth Taylor even spent one of her wedding nights at the hotel. The refurbished lobby maintains its timeless charm, featuring original crown moldings across the white ceiling and connecting walls. The on-site dining and drink concepts are without a doubt the highlight of the hotel, and the return of the legendary Sky Room restaurant is one of the best L.A. County restaurant openings of the year. Menu highlights include classic California-American dishes like the succulent crab cake, uni toast, beef Wellington and signature Sky Room “pommes”—all of which pair perfectly with the Obscenely Dirty Martini, which can be made with your choice of gin or vodka and is garnished with a blue cheese-stuffed olive, pickled onion and pickle-stuffed olive. Admire sweeping city views from rooftop bar Halo or head down to Alter Ego for jazz vibes and some of the city’s best Old Fashioneds.
Thompson Palm Springs, by Hyatt
- 414 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
The Thompson Palm Springs has become the trendiest hotel in the desert since opening in October. The spacious rooms feature an approachable design with large balconies, but it is the dining and drinking options that truly shine. Hosting the first Hall Wines tasting room outside of Napa Valley, guests and locals can pop in for a glass of wine or curated food and wine pairing. The space is contemporary and clean, featuring huge floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the Downtown area of Palm Springs. Lola Rose is a maximalist, bohemian restaurant serves shareable Mediterranean fare like kebabs, raw bar items and a variety of traditional spreads. Depending on how many people you’re dining with, order either the petite or grand mezze so you can try a little something from each section of the menu.
Lodge at Marconi
- 18500 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940
West Marin is a bay-side area located less than two hours outside of San Francisco. Between the strong sense of community, fertile farmlands and abundance of seafood restaurants, this quiet and cozy Bay Area destination is a true escape from city life. Though lodging accommodations have historically been extremely limited, Lodge at Marconi has upped the ante with premier cabin-like rooms that sit on an actual State Park. The hotel is truly immersed in nature, and rolling green hills hosting both biking and walking trails are just a mere five minutes for your doorstep. The views of Tomales Bay are also unparalleled thanks to the property’s elevation, and travelers are just a short drive away from Hog Island Oyster Co., Tony’s Seafood and the famous Nick’s Cove. While you’ll certainly want to check out the local seafood scene, Lodge at Marconi recently opened an on-site restaurant, Mable’s, which serves seasonal fare made with locally sourced ingredients.
Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection
- 1740 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sandbourne Santa Monica landed on L.A.’s Ocean Avenue in the spring of 2024. Upon walking into the design-forward lobby, guests are greeted by soft architecture, neutral tones, bohemian accents and curvaceous furniture. The pool, which is surrounded by comfy cabanas, loungers and a covered bar, showcases a glimpse of the Pacific Ocean, while next door Marelle by chef Raphael Lunetta serves California cuisine with a Mediterranean twist. The restaurant makes you feel as though you’re dining on the shores of Mallorca in a trendy cafe, and whether you’re visiting for lunch or dinner, start with the fruity and fresh hamachi crudo. Other menu highlights include the Parmesan-topped beef carpaccio and Florentine ravioli.
Stilwell Hotel
- San Carlos St, 5th Ave at, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Located in the heart of downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, Stilwell Hotel is a boutique hotel that opened in November of this year. Housing only 42 modern rooms, this cozy and coastal property curates a home-away-from-home vibe that is amplified by amenities like a welcome drink upon arrival, pet-friendly details and stunning mountain views. Some rooms also feature a fireplace and soaking tub, but the location is what truly shines at Stilwell—all of the best wineries, restaurants and shops are within walking distance. Though you’ll certainly want to spend time exploring the local culinary scene, you can also pop by the on-site cafe for wood-fired pizzas, seasonal salads and craft beer and wine.
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- 9700 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Boasting hacienda-style architecture, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa is a lush escape in one of San Diego’s most affluent neighborhoods. In 2024, the hotel underwent a property-wide renovation, updating everything from the 210 guestrooms to the relaxing pool deck and new Palma Bar and Grill. Though the hotel just celebrated its 20-year anniversary, this multi-million dollar redesign marks a new era for the beloved property, which boasts 10 acres of vibrant greenery and fauna alongside peaceful courtyards and cozy fireplaces. Each room and suite also houses a private balcony, allowing you to awake each morning with a cup of coffee while admiring the cool ocean breeze. Since Mexican food is a staple in San Diego, don’t miss margaritas and tacos on Mustang and Burros’ brick-lined patio.
The Sanctuary Beach Resort
- 3295 Dunes Dr, Marina, CA 93933
Monterey’s Sanctuary Beach Resort debuted in June with completely reimagined rooms designed to enhance the hotel’s reputation as a premier destination for wellness and rejuvenation. Expect plenty of space in your ocean view suite and enjoy taking in the calming views from your balcony every morning. From sunset “bond-fires” on the beach to the signature Burnout Recovery Journey, which is a special package intended to help guests unplug from daily demands, this oceanfront resort sits along the stunning dunes of Monterey’s moody coastline. Only a 15-minute drive from Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row, The Sanctuary Beach Resort provides a true reprieve from the hustle and bustle of life, and the Renewal Studio and Spa is the perfect place to unwind with a massage or facial. In the evenings, enjoy a dinner of oysters, scallop ceviche and grilled salmon at on-site Salt Wood before roasting marshmallows by one of the outdoor firepits.