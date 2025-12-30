California’s Top Hotel Openings of 2025

As we bid adieu to 2025, let’s take a moment to recognize some of California’s most significant strides in hospitality. From the Golden State’s largest new build of all time to boutique properties that prove less is sometimes more, this year welcomed several new openings that are transforming travel for locals and visitors alike.

In addition to brand-new accommodations, a handful of timeless California properties also managed to complete multimillion-dollar renovations to keep up with the times. Laguna Beach’s Surf & Sand updated all 165 guestrooms, the oceanside pool deck, spa and restaurant, while Santa Barbara’s Ritz-Carlton Bacara celebrated its 25th anniversary with a property-wide transformation. This year also marked the completion of the Hotel del Coronado’s six-year, $550 million restoration project, preserving the hotel’s rich history for generations to come.

While we’ll always appreciate the iconic accommodations of California's past, we’ve also got a lot of exciting hotels on the horizon (just wait for 2026). Whether you’re looking for a modern bay-side stay in Newport Beach or a wine country escape in Healdsburg, these are California’s most noteworthy hotel openings of 2025.