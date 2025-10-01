Where to Experience the Best of Spooky Season in California
Spooky season is a time to celebrate the more bewitching and mysterious side of life. Whether you’re a true believer in ghosts and spirits or simply enjoy the thrill of theatrical hauntings, this unique period from September to early November encourages everyone to embrace the macabre and mystical. Though Halloween marks the pinnacle of spooky season, unofficial autumn celebrations start weeks before, with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and themed festivals taking over California’s most festive communities.
Big cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego pull out all the stops, hosting events ranging from immersive theater productions to amusement park takeovers at Universal Studios and Disneyland. If you’re looking for a small town charm that brings the spooky spirit, Nevada City is a NorCal gem that champions its eerie history as a Gold Rush town, making it the ultimate place for ghostly encounters in a Victorian-era setting.
Even if creepy delights and bone-chilling frights aren’t your jam, you can still celebrate the season with fall-themed pop-ups, hayrides and corn mazes. Whether you’re looking to explore the Haunted Castle on Santa Cruz’s legendary boardwalk or embark on a wine and ghost-hunting tour in Santa Barbara, these are the best California cities for spooky season.
Where to Experience Spooky Season in California
Los Angeles
Between its rich, and often salacious, Hollywood history and knack for the dramatics, Los Angeles is the perfect place to spend spooky season. What we lack in misty mornings and fall foliage, we make up for with ghostly cocktail pop-ups, haunted happenings and festive pumpkin patches. Traditional highlights range from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios to the annual Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, but there are plenty of less kitschy ways to celebrate the season. Set in an old mansion in West Adams, The Willows is an award-winning, intimate immersive theater production with a murderous spin on an elegant dinner party. The show runs through the end of November and is a must for spooky sensationalists. Though several L.A. cocktail bars will feature some seasonal beverages, the acclaimed Black Lagoon Pop-Up is debuting in October, this time at Melrose Umbrella Co. Expect eerie cocktails like the Nocturna Colada and Corpse Flower, all adorned with festive garnishes, dark colors and ghoulish goblets. Since L.A. is only about an hour north of Anaheim, it’s also a great launching pad for a trip to Disneyland, where you’ll find pumpkin spice-flavored goodies and glowing jack-o-lanterns galore.
Where to Stay:
The Sunset Marquis is known for hosting A-list musicians, legendary actors and a couple of lingering spirits. Even the general manager himself has experienced ghostly encounters, making this historic Sunset Strip property a must during the season of spooks. Other allegedly haunted hotels in L.A. include the Hollywood Roosevelt, the Millennium Biltmore and Chateau Marmont.
San Diego
San Diego’s lively Gaslamp Quarter has long been considered a hotspot for paranormal activity, but the entire town's proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border and influence of Latin culture has made it a hub for celebrating spooky season and Día de los Muertos. Old Town is home to one of the city’s second-oldest cemeteries, along with a number of renowned Mexican restaurants, one of the best being Casa Guadalajara, where you can chill out with a massive margarita after paying your respects to the deceased. You’ll also find the Whaley House museum, considered one of America’s Most Haunted Houses. Here, you can embark on a daytime or evening tour, or splurge on a $95 after-hours ghost hunt. During Hallows Eve, enjoy a spooky bar crawl through the Gaslamp Quarter or brave the mile-long Haunted Trail at Balboa Park.
Where to Stay:
Hotel del Coronado might have just undergone a $550 million revitalization, but the spirits of Hotel Del’s past remain. This massive, Victorian-style icon has a reputation for hauntings, but between the beachfront views and exciting new dining concepts, you’ll easily forget all about your invisible roommates. Those seeking a more central location should book a room at the Lafayette Hotel in Northridge, where maximalist design takes center stage. The property is also home to Oaxacan-inspired Quixote, an edgy and almost gothic eatery crafted from a decommissioned Catholic church in Mexico. Think rugged cobblestone entries, wax-covered candelabras, baroque pews for seating and stunning stained glass windows.
Nevada City
Set in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of NorCal, Nevada City is best known for its past as a premier player in the Gold Rush. Small town charm is enhanced during fall with bright orange and red foliage, spooky decor and pumpkins around every corner. The Victorian-era architecture of the landmark downtown area contributes to the old-school vibe of the town, setting the scene for chilly evenings and an air of mystery. Partake in a Gold Rush ghost tour or explore the historic Pine Grove and Pioneer Cemeteries. During the month of October, the Inn Town Campgrounds transform with skeleton scenes, creepy displays and glowing purple, orange and green lights. When your sweet tooth strikes, head to the Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe for Pumpkin Galore—an entire month dedicated to the pumpkin-flavored milkshakes, caramels, fudge and more.
Where to Stay:
The National Exchange Hotel takes guests back in time with creaky staircases, vintage wallpaper, old school furnishings and antique touches. The hotel’s haunted history extends from the lobby and bar to the 38 bespoke guest rooms, with guests experiencing unexplained phenomena like random knocking and moving objects. It’s the ideal home base for travelers seeking elegance with just a hint of eerie.
Santa Cruz
Whether you’re looking to take fall photos at a pumpkin patch with ocean views or attend a vampire-themed ball with dancing and DJs, Santa Cruz hosts an array of spirited events during spooky season. The Santa Cruz Wharf comes alive with trick-or-treating activities, bingo games and costume competitions, but if you’re looking for something more adult-friendly, join the downtown bar crawl and enjoy spooky sips, festive food and late-night after parties. The iconic beach boardwalk, where the horror movie Us was filmed, also hosts an annual Fright Walk, where you’ll get a thrill from creepy animatronics and mind-bending special effects. Recharge in nature with daily surf sessions or hikes in the mysterious and ancient redwoods.
Where to Stay:
La Bahia Santa Cruz opened in September 2025, marking a new era of luxury accommodations in the beach town. The waterfront hotel is the first of its kind in the area, boasting Spanish-Mediterranean architecture that pays tribute to the building's origins as a bell tower. Those hoping to stay in the more mountainous side of Santa Cruz can opt for the Chaminade Resort and Spa, which hosts the aforementioned Vampire Ball.
Santa Barbara
During spooky season, Santa Barbara’s calendar is packed full of festive events, ranging from bar crawls and corn mazes to adults-only museum parties. Though it is available year-round, this is the perfect time to book a tour with Santa Barbara Ghost Tours, where you’ll learn all about the ghostly rumors around downtown. There are several different tours to choose from, with our favorite being the Paranormal Wine and Spirits Tour. Creep the Halls is an annual Halloween Event at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History—expect an open bar, live performers and dancing through the decorated halls and creepy corners. Music lovers won’t want to miss the Fields of Funk festival, which is returning for its fifth year with art installations, food trucks, live music and more at Elings Park.
Where to Stay:
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara just debuted the results of a multimillion-dollar renovation across its pool, restaurants and 358 rooms. This beachfront hotel offers a peaceful retreat in Goleta away from the busier areas of Santa Barbara, making it the ideal place to rest after a day of spooks and scares. More centrally located options include the Kimpton Canary, which houses one of the best rooftops in the city, or Hotel Californian, which sits in the heart of the Funk Zone.
San Francisco
San Francisco’s perpetually misty mornings and rolling fog enhance the spookiness of the season each fall. If you want to celebrate like a local, buy tickets for the festive Crawloween pub crawl and enjoy hopping around between some of SF’s best watering holes. Throughout the month of October, you can also expect the city’s vibrant nightlife to come alive with themed parties at nightclubs like DNA Lounge, The Great Northern and Public Works. Nightmare on Front Street is also returning with a free Halloween block party, but if you want a more mindful and elegant backdrop to your celebrations, buy tickets for a Candlelight Halloween Concert and listen to iconic spooky movie scores while bathing in a sea of flickering candles.
Where to Stay:
The Argonaut Hotel is a wharf-side 252-room property with a knack for haunted happenings, such as unexplained footsteps and moving beds. However, guests can expect stunning views of the bay, Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge while enjoying cozy accommodations with exposed red brick walls and nautical accents. Chateau Tivoli is a beautiful, Victorian-style bed and breakfast that uses antique decor and vintage furnishings to create a gorgeous setting with slightly spooky undertones.