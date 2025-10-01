Where to Experience the Best of Spooky Season in California

Spooky season is a time to celebrate the more bewitching and mysterious side of life. Whether you’re a true believer in ghosts and spirits or simply enjoy the thrill of theatrical hauntings, this unique period from September to early November encourages everyone to embrace the macabre and mystical. Though Halloween marks the pinnacle of spooky season, unofficial autumn celebrations start weeks before, with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and themed festivals taking over California’s most festive communities.

Big cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego pull out all the stops, hosting events ranging from immersive theater productions to amusement park takeovers at Universal Studios and Disneyland. If you’re looking for a small town charm that brings the spooky spirit, Nevada City is a NorCal gem that champions its eerie history as a Gold Rush town, making it the ultimate place for ghostly encounters in a Victorian-era setting.

​Even if creepy delights and bone-chilling frights aren’t your jam, you can still celebrate the season with fall-themed pop-ups, hayrides and corn mazes. Whether you’re looking to explore the Haunted Castle on Santa Cruz’s legendary boardwalk or embark on a wine and ghost-hunting tour in Santa Barbara, these are the best California cities for spooky season.