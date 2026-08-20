Higher Education, Finer Dining: Inside the Culinary Scenes at California’s Top College Towns
At California’s elite universities, Michelin-starred tasting menus and historic farm-to-table spots have turned campus visits into serious culinary trips.Read More
California is home to several of the country's leading universities, from private institutions like Stanford to public colleges like UC Berkeley and UCLA. These schools are located in settings ranging from affluent coastal enclaves to campuses in the middle of sizable cities, creating a diverse landscape of college towns that all boast their own distinct personality. Some are ground zero for California's most influential cultural movements in history; others have a “work hard, play hard” attitude and a party school reputation. But almost all of these thriving college towns share a common thread: academic merit and culinary excellence go hand in hand.
Beyond the late-night pizza spot or hangover-curing burrito joint, the restaurants scattered among university towns cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, creating not only a great mix of options for students, but, perhaps more importantly, for the parents who plan to visit them. In La Jolla, the University of California, San Diego is surrounded by oceanfront eateries and Michelin-starred establishments alike, while UC Davis pays homage to agricultural roots with plenty of farm-to-fork dining and chef-driven concepts. From Santa Barbara to Palo Alto, some of California's most memorable dining experiences are just steps away from the state’s standout campuses.
The Best Dining in California's College Towns
Santa Barbara
- University of California, Santa Barbara
While I might be biased as a UCSB alum, the Santa Barbara dining scene has long been underappreciated. But as the culinary landscape continues to expand, with newer hot spots like Dom’s Taverna and Michelin-starred Silvers Omakase, it feels as though the culinary side of the American Riviera is finally getting the recognition it deserves. During my time at UCSB, we ventured into downtown Santa Barbara pretty regularly, but it’s worth noting that Isla Vista, the true college town connected to the university, has a thriving dining scene all on its own. Though some of my personal favorites, like Pho Bistro and Pizza My Heart, have faded with a new generation of students, longtime staples such as the famous Freebirds (now called FB Isla Vista), Hana Kitchen and Woodstock’s Pizza still stand. These are all extremely casual concepts suited to the chaotic and unpredictable life of an undergrad, but the more elevated, fancier side of Santa Barbara dining is just a 15-minute drive down the 101.
In the Funk Zone, The Lark focuses on farm-to-table cuisine from the Central Coast, while Loquita serves up some of the best Spanish fare and paella in the 805. You’ll also find a plethora of wine tasting rooms, with highlights such as Orgullo, Margerum Wine Company and Pali Wine Co. Downtown Santa Barbara is home to personal favorites like Milk & Honey Tapas (which has a daily happy hour that’s perfect for budget-conscious college students), Zaytoon and the Santa Barbara Public Market food hall, but in the mornings, visit Mother Dough for a sesame sourdough bagel covered in a signature tobiko cream cheese. Just a few miles further south in Montecito, you’ll find some of the city’s best ceviche in a bright and airy bistro setting at Alma Fonda Fina, and newcomer Little Mountain has already earned Michelin Guide attention with its wood-fired menu.
Palo Alto
- Stanford University
Home to one of the most prestigious schools in the country, Palo Alto is a hub for all things tech and venture capital, but it also boasts a solid culinary landscape. Telefèric Barcelona Palo Alto is located in Town & Country Village, just steps from the Stanford campus. This authentic Spanish eatery is known for its traditional yet elevated tapas and shareable paellas, making it a great spot for larger groups or family gatherings when visiting your honor-roll student. Ethel’s Fancy is another upscale dinner spot specializing in California cuisine, but if you’re in the mood for something more casual yet satisfying, head to Ramen Nagi.
Treehouse is an on-campus restaurant with a shockingly diverse menu, including options ranging from 16-inch pizzas and Mexican food to butter chicken and more than 10 different burgers. When the need for a sweet treat strikes, head to the Palo Alto Creamery for a classic milkshake or banana split. A few more unique restaurant options that fall on the fancier side include Meyhouse, a lively Turkish spot that doubles as a jazz club, and Protégé, a Michelin-starred establishment that will impress any proud Stanford parent.
Davis
- University of California, Davis
Compared to Santa Barbara and San Diego, Davis is a less heralded part of California, but UCD’s tree-lined campus is surrounded by the Central Valley’s verdant agricultural fields, vineyards, orchards and pastures. This prime location in farmland has created a thriving restaurant scene with an emphasis on farm-to-fork culture. Many local establishments embrace seasonal sourcing from the Davis Farmers Market, which takes place at the town’s Central Park every Wednesday and Saturday. Despite its fast-casual nature, Urban Plates is a chef-driven concept that attracts students and established professionals alike. For a fine dining experience that has been a key part of Davis’ culinary fabric for more than 25 years, book a table at The Mustard Seed. Those looking to enjoy a sunny day in Davis can dine on the picnic table-laden patio at family-owned Osteria Fasulo, or hit up Sam’s Mediterranean Cuisine for a grab-and-go kebab or shawarma.
Westwood
- University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles is one of the most diverse and unique culinary cities in the world, so it’s not surprising that UCLA students have the crème de la crème of restaurants right at their fingertips. Rival school USC is also a hallmark of L.A.’s educational landscape, and while the Trojans are closer to the authentic mom-and-pop eateries scattered around DTLA, the school’s location doesn’t feel much like a true “college town.”
UCLA, on the other hand, leans toward the Westside of the city and is conveniently located between Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Century City. Westwood Village is a major hub for students, and it’s packed with plenty of great food options. Violet Bistro is a charming, Parisian-inspired eatery that boasts a romantic courtyard in a refurbished terracotta-roofed building from the 1930s. The menu puts a California twist on French classics, with highlights being the double-patty smashburger, steak au poivre and escargot-style mushrooms.
Westwood is also a hub for Persian cuisine, and you can’t go wrong with a chicken koobideh from Toranj, Shamshiri Grill or Taste of Tehran Restaurant. In-N-Out Burger is a staple for any California college student, and UCLA attendees have one that’s less than half a mile from campus. Visiting parents who want to book a more high-end dinner will have better luck in nearby Brentwood, which is home to Matū Kai, Baltaire and the recently opened Sora Temaki Bar.
La Jolla
- University of California, San Diego
Though I ended up completing my undergraduate degree at UCSB, the University of California, San Diego was my second choice, mostly because it was located in La Jolla—and because of its academic excellence, of course. This affluent, coastal community maintains San Diego’s laid-back vibe but with a bit more poise, and the dining landscape is a great mix of upscale restaurants and more casual taco shops. For the latter, Puesto La Jolla and Taco Time Cantina are two top picks. On the higher end, Lucien is one of La Jolla’s newest Michelin-starred restaurants, and chef Elijah Arizmendi has created a 10-plus-course tasting menu that celebrates California’s bounty of fresh produce. El Pescador Fish Market has been a local staple for more than 40 years, and it’s a more interactive eatery that can easily cure your seafood craving with everything from fresh poke and creamy clam chowder to sashimi plates and Dungeness crab sandwiches. Those wanting to enjoy the town’s sweeping ocean views should head to Hawaiian-inspired Duke’s La Jolla. For a more moody French dinner, book a table at Le Coq or Bistro du Marché.
Berkeley
- University of California, Berkeley
As the birthplace of California cuisine, Berkeley stands out as one of the state’s most dynamic culinary scenes, all while housing one of the UC system's top institutions. It started when chef Alice Waters opened Chez Panisse in 1971. This one restaurant set the foundation for a farm-to-table empire, giving birth to the Golden State’s most defining culinary style. Today, the quirky, counterculture city has erupted with Bib Gourmand and Michelin Guide restaurants. Students or parents exploring Berkeley’s downtown Arts District should post up at Comal for margaritas and Oaxacan fare. Ippuku is a popular Japanese izakaya that focuses on yakitori and soba, and Great China is the ultimate place for Peking duck and pork potstickers. La Marcha Tapas Bar is one of Berkeley’s most popular brunch spots, known for its Benedict-style croquetas and poached-egg-topped paella, while Iyasare offers a more refined sushi experience.
San Luis Obispo
- California Polytechnic State University
California Polytechnic State University might be UCSB’s rival university, but even I, a dedicated Gaucho, cannot deny the solid food scene in San Luis Obispo. Just 30 minutes from Paso Robles’ rolling vineyards, San Luis Obispo is home to an array of restaurants with a farm-fresh focus and appreciation for fine wines. Every Thursday, the San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market transforms downtown Higuera Street into a mini food festival, complete with smoky BBQ, stands upon stands of local produce and live music performances. Casual yet consistent spots include Firestone Grill and Corazón Cafe Slo, but celebratory meals during parents' weekend call for a steak dinner at Ox + Anchor or Italian-inspired Nate’s on Marsh. Should you feel the need to drink some wine on a sunny patio in Slo, head to the creekside terrace at Novo for ahi nachos, Thai red curry and a bottle of Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc from neighboring Paso.