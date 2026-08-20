Higher Education, Finer Dining: Inside the Culinary Scenes at California’s Top College Towns

California is home to several of the country's leading universities, from private institutions like Stanford to public colleges like UC Berkeley and UCLA. These schools are located in settings ranging from affluent coastal enclaves to campuses in the middle of sizable cities, creating a diverse landscape of college towns that all boast their own distinct personality. Some are ground zero for California's most influential cultural movements in history; others have a “work hard, play hard” attitude and a party school reputation. But almost all of these thriving college towns share a common thread: academic merit and culinary excellence go hand in hand.

Beyond the late-night pizza spot or hangover-curing burrito joint, the restaurants scattered among university towns cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, creating not only a great mix of options for students, but, perhaps more importantly, for the parents who plan to visit them. In La Jolla, the University of California, San Diego is surrounded by oceanfront eateries and Michelin-starred establishments alike, while UC Davis pays homage to agricultural roots with plenty of farm-to-fork dining and chef-driven concepts. From Santa Barbara to Palo Alto, some of California's most memorable dining experiences are just steps away from the state’s standout campuses.