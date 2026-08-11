At California’s Most Historic Restaurants, It’s Still a Family Affair

In today’s precarious culinary landscape, it seems like restaurants throughout California are shuttering weekly, especially in L.A. and San Francisco. While there have been several disappointing closures as eateries fall prey to the hospitality industry's immense challenges, there is also a notable selection of family-owned California restaurants that have not only endured the test of time, but also thrived. They’ve weathered recessions and ever-evolving food trends, all without losing touch with what their founders had envisioned when they set out to start their own small business.

From a San Francisco seafood counter that still draws lines out the door to iconic Los Angeles delis and swanky Hollywood hotspots, many of the Golden State’s historic, long-running restaurants are living landmarks. Some use 100-year-old recipes, while others keep staff members who have been with the business for decades. All of them, however, have two things in common: longevity and consistency.

By keeping the business in the family, these renowned restaurants have been able to create a dynasty of their own, shaping the gastronomic landscape one generation at a time. Whether you want to visit one of Santa Barbara’s most storied taverns or dine at Sacramento’s oldest restaurant, these family-run institutions prove that some of California’s most noteworthy restaurants are also the most resilient.