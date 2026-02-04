Where to Go Horseback Riding in California, From Wine Country to the Coast
Celebrate the Year of the Horse with a scenic trail ride across California.Read More
As the Year of the Horse, 2026 is meant to be a chapter filled with strength, renewal and progress. In addition to being a period of change and personal growth, it is also the perfect time to plan an intentional adventure inspired by the Lunar New Year.
From the serene desert landscape of Joshua Tree to Santa Barbara’s mountain-meets-sea setting, the Golden State’s diverse and unique topography creates a breathtaking backdrop for horseback riding. While places like Malibu are ideal for sweeping ocean views and dramatic bluffs, those craving a mix of beachside trails and redwood forest surroundings should explore Mendocino. If gentle hills and windy vineyards pique your interest, head to Napa or Paso Robles for a little trot and wine tasting.
Whether you’re looking to stay at a luxury dude ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley or experience the alluring coast of Half Moon Bay, we’ve rounded up the best destinations for horseback riding in California.
The Equestrian California Travel Itinerary
Malibu
Best known for its sandy beaches, high-profile residents and mountainside mansions, Malibu also maintains its country roots with a large equestrian community. The trails used by Malibu Riders were completely spared by the 2025 Palisades Fire, ensuring that riders have a nice selection of routes ranging from beginner-friendly to advanced. Trot along the same trails filmed in HBO’s Westworld at Paramount Ranch or admire the deep blue Pacific Ocean views from Zuma Canyon trail. High Horse Malibu is another popular company, and though their group excursions are limited to the stunning Latigo Canyon, they also offer private rides and horsemanship lessons.
Where to Stay:
While iconic beachfront properties like Malibu Beach Inn and Nobu Ryokan offer five-star experiences just steps from the sand, the more secluded Calamigos Ranch Resort is a better fit for the equestrian-inclined. Rather than ocean views, guests are treated to an immersion amongst oak trees in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. The family-owned oasis used to operate as a horse ranch retreat, and today it is a more wellness-centered destination.
Joshua Tree
Looking for a new way to explore the rocky trails and otherworldly landscapes of Joshua Tree? Knob Hill Ranch operates out of California’s high desert, curating special excursions through the National Park. From narrow slot canyons to wide open washes of the Mojave Desert, the company has access to more than 250 miles of equestrian trailheads. Rather than taking guests on a quick and scenic ride, Knob Hill believes in helping customers build a relationship with their horse, adding a deeper layer of connection to the experience. More interested in equine therapy than an actual ride? Head to Cascade Trails Mustang Sanctuary and give back to a worthwhile cause that’s committed to protecting the wild horses of North America.
Where to Stay:
Though Knob Hill Ranch also operates as an Airbnb for guests wanting to stay on-site, the three-bedroom home is best suited for larger groups. If you’re a couple or solo traveler, consider booking at the chic Reset Hotel or suite-style Hotel Wren. Both design-forward properties offer just enough privacy and seclusion without feeling isolated.
Santa Ynez Valley
The Santa Ynez Mountains separate coastal Santa Barbara from a sunny valley that’s home to some of the state’s best wine country. From Los Olivos to Buellton, each area boasts its own personality and charm, but when it comes to horseback riding, the options are abundant. Vino Vaqueros has operated out of the Santa Ynez Valley since 2009, and the company exclusively offers 75-minute private rides through the winding vineyard trails of Demetria Winery. Those wanting a more low-key experience can visit Bella Cavalli—a full equestrian farm where you can enjoy a tasting flight before visiting the stables and training facilities.
Where to Stay:
Alisal Ranch is the ultimate hotel for equine enthusiasts in Solvang. This luxury dude ranch offers an all-inclusive style experience across cozy, stand-alone cabins. There are more than 50 miles of riding trails to explore on the property, but the hotel also offers equine therapy, corral lessons, picnic rides and more. The Alamo Hotel also boasts a rustic, western charm, and it’s a great option for those wanting to stay in the Los Alamos part of the valley.
Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay is home to one of California’s most underrated and dramatic coastlines, and at Sea Horse Ranch, travelers get to admire these epic views while on horseback. The most popular route is the trail and beach ride, which takes you all the way from the top of Half Moon Bay’s picturesque bluffs down onto the sand at Poplar Beach. For shorter or more flexible rides and lessons, book with Moss Beach Ranch and explore the San Mateo Peninsula near Half Moon Bay.
Where to Stay:
Standing as a beacon of elegance along the jagged coastline, The Ritz-Carlton is the crown jewel of Half Moon Bay. Though you’ll certainly be tempted by the hotel’s two championship golf courses and premium pickleball courts, the hotel concierge can also organize a nearby horseback excursion, ensuring you don’t have to do your own planning.
Santa Barbara
Before setting off to the hip Funk Zone for an afternoon of wine tasting, spend the morning admiring the American Riviera via horseback. Since 2007, Santa Barbara Beach Rides has provided private and semi-private excursions directly on the sandy shores of Goleta. The rides take place on a quiet route along Haskell’s wide and sandy stretch of beach, ensuring you won’t run into too many people or crowds along the way. If you’re lucky, you might even spot a pod of dolphins in the distance. Just a bit south in Carpinteria, Los Padres Outfitters is another family-owned operation that offers trail and beach rides with expertly trained horses and wranglers.
Where to Stay:
Located in the heart of Montecito, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a celebrity-loved enclave with ocean-view suites and garden bungalows. For a picture-perfect afternoon adventure, guests can reserve a guided horseback ride along one of Montecito’s most pristine beaches. Santa Barbara’s El Encanto also offers various equine experiences, ranging from shoreline trots to private jumping sessions.
Paso Robles
Just south of downtown Paso Robles lies Santa Margarita Ranch, which encompasses more than 14,000 acres of western-style wine country and cattle ranch. Central Coast Trailrides takes patrons horseback through rugged land, immersing them in nature amongst bald eagles, deer and other local wildlife. There are a few different rides to choose from, such as the creekside journey and sunset vineyard ride, but the tree canopy experience is one of the most unique, as it ends with vast quarry vineyard views. Local winery Ancient Peaks also partners with the company, and through March 29, customers can add a complimentary tasting flight of five wines to any ride.
Where to Stay:
Allegretto Vineyard Resort is a timeless, Tuscan-style property where guests can relax in between rides. The transportive hotel features terracotta roofing, on-site vineyards, manicured lavender fields, a premier spa and more. However, during the Year of the Horse, Hotel Cheval offers the most fitting reprieve. Home to the Pony Club Bar and Lounge, this boutique property offers a 16-room escape in the heart of downtown.
Napa Valley
Horseback riding and wine country go hand in hand, and if you’re looking to live your Hallie Parker, Parent Trap-inspired dream, Napa is the place to go. Though it formerly operated as the region’s premier horse breeding and training facility, Rapp Ranch transitioned into a thriving vineyard in 2005. Today, the ranch operates as Napa Valley Trail Rides, fusing its equestrian history with its passion for wine. After embarking on a scenic ride through the on-site vineyards, sit down for a premier tasting flight and charcuterie pairing.
Where to Stay:
One of three Auberge properties in Napa Valley, Stanly Ranch puts on a modern spin on western living, for a rustic, farm-driven escape in NorCal. Those seeking a more relaxing, wellness-oriented stay in between ranch visits should consider Tuscan-esque Hotel Yountville, which recently underwent a $7 million guestroom renovation.
Mendocino
Mendocino is one of California’s most charming small towns, and given this coastal hamlet’s moody coastline and redwood forests, it makes for an incredible horseback riding destination. There are two main ranches for equine activities: Ricochet Ridge Ranch and Ross Ranch. Both family-owned companies offer beachfront and forest rides, allowing guests to choose their own adventure tailored to their personal experience level.
Where to Stay:
Breathtaking ocean views meet a world-class spa at The Heritage House Resort. This Mendocino Coast hotel sits on 37 untouched acres, resulting in a cliffside retreat that hits the mark on intimacy, exclusivity and romance. Brewery Gulch Inn is another property perched atop a bluff in Mendocino, but its eco-friendly nature and cozy atmosphere are slightly more rustic and cabin-like.