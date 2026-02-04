Where to Go Horseback Riding in California, From Wine Country to the Coast

As the Year of the Horse, 2026 is meant to be a chapter filled with strength, renewal and progress. In addition to being a period of change and personal growth, it is also the perfect time to plan an intentional adventure inspired by the Lunar New Year.

From the serene desert landscape of Joshua Tree to Santa Barbara’s mountain-meets-sea setting, the Golden State’s diverse and unique topography creates a breathtaking backdrop for horseback riding. While places like Malibu are ideal for sweeping ocean views and dramatic bluffs, those craving a mix of beachside trails and redwood forest surroundings should explore Mendocino. If gentle hills and windy vineyards pique your interest, head to Napa or Paso Robles for a little trot and wine tasting.

Whether you’re looking to stay at a luxury dude ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley or experience the alluring coast of Half Moon Bay, we’ve rounded up the best destinations for horseback riding in California.