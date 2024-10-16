California’s Most Historic (and Maybe Haunted) Hotels

California’s rich history tends to revolve around Hollywood and Golden Age stars who set the precedence for glamour and luxury. Aside from historic pasts, many California hotels also have a spooky component. From hotels on the iconic Sunset Strip to San Diego’s legendary Hotel Del Coronado, some of the Golden State’s most stunning properties have a haunted history, and are just as spooky as they are stunning. While many properties have undergone serious renovations over the years, these historic properties maintain a unique energy rooted in the past. Though not all of California’s oldest hotels have a haunted reputation, many have reported ghoulish sightings, eerie phenomenons and unexplained incidents.

Of course, many of these haunted happenings occur in Los Angeles, where ghosts of glamour's past are known to linger; however, the spooky sensations don’t stop there. From a renovated army base near San Francisco to a former gold rush mining camp in a charming mountain town, NorCal is not exempt from housing a few haunted hotels. Whether you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit or simply want to sleep in the same place as your favorite Old Hollywood starlets, these are California’s most historic (and potentially haunted) hotels, just in time for spooky season.