California’s Most Historic (and Maybe Haunted) Hotels
California’s rich history tends to revolve around Hollywood and Golden Age stars who set the precedence for glamour and luxury. Aside from historic pasts, many California hotels also have a spooky component. From hotels on the iconic Sunset Strip to San Diego’s legendary Hotel Del Coronado, some of the Golden State’s most stunning properties have a haunted history, and are just as spooky as they are stunning. While many properties have undergone serious renovations over the years, these historic properties maintain a unique energy rooted in the past. Though not all of California’s oldest hotels have a haunted reputation, many have reported ghoulish sightings, eerie phenomenons and unexplained incidents.
Of course, many of these haunted happenings occur in Los Angeles, where ghosts of glamour's past are known to linger; however, the spooky sensations don’t stop there. From a renovated army base near San Francisco to a former gold rush mining camp in a charming mountain town, NorCal is not exempt from housing a few haunted hotels. Whether you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit or simply want to sleep in the same place as your favorite Old Hollywood starlets, these are California’s most historic (and potentially haunted) hotels, just in time for spooky season.
California's Most Historic Hotel Haunts
Hotel Figueroa
- 939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Almost 100 years old, Hotel Figueroa is an award-winning boutique hotel situated in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. The Spanish Colonial style and vintage decor throughout the lobby create a timeless ambiance reminiscent of Agatha Christie novels. The coffin-shaped pool also evokes a sense of sleek spookiness (and revolution), as it was supposedly designed as a symbol for “burying the patriarchy.” Another unique slice of Hotel Figueroa‘s history is tied to one of L.A.’s most infamous murder cases—Elizabeth Short, also known as the Black Dahlia, stayed at Hotel Figueroa just a few months before her tragic death.
Cavallo Point
- 601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965
Located in Sausalito, Cavallo Point is a bayfront hotel that has put a modern twist on colonial revival architecture. While the land it sits on originally belonged to the area’s Miwok tribes, it was eventually turned into the Fort Baker army post from World War II through the Cold War Era. Given its intense Bay Area history, it’s no wonder why Cavallo Point is said to be haunted. Though the lodge has been spruced and styled, guests can still take in the original architecture and design while partaking in the hotel’s Spirit of the Fort history tour with the property’s resident historian, Brit Thurston. From the military “jailhouse” to the vintage man-operated bowling alley, Cavallo Point has plenty of unique scenes to explore while admiring epic views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Chateau Marmont
- 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
an exclusive property that still hosts some of L.A.’s most elite players. The hotel has been around since 1929 and is known for having a special aura that makes you feel as though you’ve been taken back in time. Since the historic hotel is not open to the public, except for lunch in the restaurant, only guests have the opportunity to experience Chateau Marmont in its true glory. That said, haunted happenings are not uncommon. From fights and affairs between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to John Belushi’s tragic passing, the walls of Chateau Marmont have seen quite a lot. Whether you’re a pop culture lover or history buff, this is one of the most must-stay hotels for spooky season.
The National Exchange Hotel
- 211 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959
The National Exchange Hotel has been around since 1856, when it originally served as one of the most renowned gold rush mining camps in Northern California. This Nevada City gem features elegant furnishings across the Victorian building's original (yet restored) layout. Expect dark tones, vintage wallpaper and dim lighting across the guest rooms and lobby. As the oldest operating hotel west of the Mississippi, it would be foolish to discredit the multiple accounts of paranormal activity. Guests and staff have reported everything from random, chilly gusts of wind inside to full-body ghost sightings. Some of the apparitions have identities that have been uncovered, with one of the most talked-about being a young lady named Elizabeth who lingers on the second floor.
Sunset Marquis
- 1200 Alta Loma Rd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Sunset Marquis is a quiet oasis tucked away on the side of the bustling Sunset Strip. Since opening in 1963, this retro, rock n’ roll property has acted as a sanctuary for entertainment industry execs, artists and apparently, a few ghosts. From heavy furniture being unexplainably moved around to actual apparitions appearing in the villas, several members of the staff have witnessed haunted happenings. In the early 2000s, longtime general manager Rod Gruendyke even hired a psychic to hold a seance and get some answers. Spooky seekers will also be interested to know that Villa Two is said to be a hotspot for ghoulish activity.
Hotel del Coronado
- 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Hotel Del Coronado was first established in 1888, making it one of the oldest operating hotels in the Golden State. From old-school A-listers like Bette Davis and Charlie Chaplin to presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, Hotel Del has hosted a plethora of legendary guests. However, in addition to its star-studded status, this beachfront property is also considered to be one of the most haunted hotels in America. In 1892, visitor Kate Morgan checked into a third-floor hotel room at the property…but the young woman never checked out. Though her cause of death was never confirmed, her body was found on the hotel steps, and many suspected foul play, giving the Del its very own resident ghost. Those interested in Morgan’s story can embark on the hotel's Haunted Happenings Ghost Tour, which might include a ghostly encounter or two.
The Georgian
- 1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Known as the “crown jewel” of Santa Monica, The Georgian has remained one of the most recognized buildings on Ocean Avenue since 1933. The recently renovated Art Deco style puts a timeless twist on glamor and maximalism, but the property has always attracted Hollywood’s elite, having hosted stars like Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. Even Bugsy Siegel was known to snag a spot at the bar for a martini on the regular. That said, the hotel’s moody speakeasy has been a hotspot for haunted activity, with staff experiencing everything from ghostly voices to the sound of footsteps when the space is empty, as well as cold spots in the elevators and flickering lights. Have no fear—this historic landmark is way more stunning than it is spooky, and you’ll be perfectly comfy in one of the 23 spacious suites, all of which have a “Champagne” button for on-call bubbles.
The Lafayette Hotel
- 2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
Originally built in 1946, The Lafayette Hotel in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood reopened in 2023 with a revamped style and upbeat energy. Though there have been no specific hauntings or ghostly incidents, the hotel's rich history as a getaway for Old Hollywood celebs like Lucille Ball, Bob Hope and Lana Turner gives it a unique energy and past. On top of that, the on-site Mexican restaurant Quixote was built from a centuries-old decommissioned Catholic church in Mexico. Upon crossing the cobblestone entry at Quixote, guests are greeted with dark wood paneling, hanging lanterns, flickering candelabras, stunning stained-glass windows and actual baroque pews and banquettes in the dining room. You can also enjoy dinner at the 1920s-inspired Lou Lou’s Jungle Room, ensuring that there are plenty of transportive drinking and dining experiences for those looking to make the most of spooky season in San Diego.
The Hollywood Roosevelt
- 7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Said to be haunted by its famous guests of Hollywood’s past, The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel is a 300-room property that was built in 1926. The property was a favorite for Golden Age celebs, so much so that it's possible they've decided to make it their permanent residence in the afterlife. Several guests have reportedly seen the ghosts of Marilyn Monroe, Errol Flynn and Montgomery Clift. In fact, Monroe has a suite dedicated to her, and there are rumors that she often appears in the suite's mirrors, for the most glamorous of haunted rooms. Clift, on the other hand, has been known to nudge guests or pass them in the halls outside of room 928.
Napa River Inn
- 500 Main St, Napa, CA 94559
Before being converted into a luxury hotel in wine country, the Napa River Inn was a warehouse and feed store built in 1886. It is said the original owner’s son and daughter-in-law linger in the hotel. Guests of the cozy, downtown hotel have reported hearing sounds of a “swaying dress” in the hallways along with footsteps and slamming doors. Much of the paranormal activity has apparently occurred near rooms 207 and 208, but if you find yourself facing a fright, simply calm your nerves with a hot stone massage at the on-site spa before embarking on a day of wine tasting and vineyard tours.