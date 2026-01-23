The Most Romantic Hotels in California for an Unforgettable Getaway

If there was ever a great time to splurge on a fancy hotel room, it’s on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re a Los Angeles local looking to head up north for a romantic weekend or an out-of-towner hoping to whisk your loved one away for a beachside escape, several of the country’s most idyllic and lavish hotels are spread out across the Golden State.

Part of what makes California so special is its diverse terroir, which ranges from the sweeping hills of wine country to the moody coastline of Big Sur to the mysterious, sandy desert. If you’re seeking unparalleled ocean views with five-star service to match, head to Malibu for the Nobu Ryokan. Prefer something more rustic and cozy? Nick’s Cove is a moody haven on Tomales Bay, while Alila Ventana Big Sur immerses guests in the middle of the redwoods. Those hoping to stay close to the city can enjoy the best of both worlds at Hotel Bel-Air, and travelers craving a Mediterranean escape minus the airfare will feel right at home in Palm Springs’ Korakia Pensione.

From Montecito’s most exclusive accommodation to a luxury dude ranch in wine country, we’ve rounded up California’s most romantic hotels for the ultimate Valentine's Day celebration.