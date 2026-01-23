The Most Romantic Hotels in California for an Unforgettable Getaway
From Big Sur to Malibu, these California hotels turn a simple stay into a grand romantic gesture.Read More
If there was ever a great time to splurge on a fancy hotel room, it’s on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re a Los Angeles local looking to head up north for a romantic weekend or an out-of-towner hoping to whisk your loved one away for a beachside escape, several of the country’s most idyllic and lavish hotels are spread out across the Golden State.
Part of what makes California so special is its diverse terroir, which ranges from the sweeping hills of wine country to the moody coastline of Big Sur to the mysterious, sandy desert. If you’re seeking unparalleled ocean views with five-star service to match, head to Malibu for the Nobu Ryokan. Prefer something more rustic and cozy? Nick’s Cove is a moody haven on Tomales Bay, while Alila Ventana Big Sur immerses guests in the middle of the redwoods. Those hoping to stay close to the city can enjoy the best of both worlds at Hotel Bel-Air, and travelers craving a Mediterranean escape minus the airfare will feel right at home in Palm Springs’ Korakia Pensione.
From Montecito’s most exclusive accommodation to a luxury dude ranch in wine country, we’ve rounded up California’s most romantic hotels for the ultimate Valentine's Day celebration.
San Ysidro Ranch
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Nestled along the charming foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains in Santa Barbara, San Ysidro Ranch is Montecito’s most exclusive accommodation option. You’ll find sweeping ocean and mountain views from almost every angle of the Southern California property, creating the most romantic backdrop for your weekend away. Live out your real-life fairytale in one of the luxury hotel’s 38 vine-covered cottages, all of which feature premium outdoor spaces with private hot tubs. The all-inclusive design allows you to indulge in farm-to-table fare at The Stonehouse without second thought, but you can also imbibe and dine poolside before hitting the green for a friendly game of putt-putt. Splurge on the $550 Romance Package at the spa and enjoy exclusive access to the Love Birds treatment room, which includes a shareable soaking tub and steam shower. The experience starts with full-body exfoliation, followed by a couples soak complete with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. End your evening with a visit to the downstairs Speakeasy, where a sea of 12,000 hanging hearts and themed cocktails await.
Alila Ventana Big Sur
- 48123 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Seeking romantic indulgence with a heavy dose of nature? Escape to Big Sur with a restorative stay at Alila Ventana. Home to just 54 rooms and suites, this Northern California mountainside resort boasts serene views of the country’s most talked-about coastline, but its immersion in the towering redwoods gives it a special allure that feels totally disconnected from the outside world. Spend your days hiking, exploring nearby sights like Pfeiffer State Park or simply lounge about the resort at one of the many pools. For the ultimate couples massage, book a cliffside cabana and admire a sea of trees as you melt into the table during your chosen treatment, which can range from couples reiki to aromatherapy massages followed by a bubble bath for two. The clothing-optional Japanese baths are another property highlight, and since all of the pools and hot tubs are open 24/7, chances are you’ll enjoy plenty of privacy should you visit at the right time. Alila Ventana’s dining is all-inclusive, and though alcohol is not part of the package, you’ll definitely want to splurge on cocktails (like the Tomatini) at The Sur House.
La Playa Hotel
- Camino Real at 8th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Known as the Grand Dame of Carmel, La Playa Hotel has been around since 1905. The property underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2023, yet it retains its transportive charm and vintage appeal. There are 75 guest rooms, so visitors can choose between homey suites, poolside casitas, ocean-view quarters and garden patio accommodations. The garden area is a great place to unwind with a cup of coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the afternoon, and if you’re feeling up for a game, challenge your partner to a game of life-size chess in the courtyard. The hotel is walkable to all of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s best shops, restaurants and tasting rooms, though you’ll definitely want to spend some time drinking and dining at on-site Bud’s. This moody bar has Old Hollywood written all over it, and there’s no better place for a dirty martini in the Monterey Peninsula. You can also start each day with the hotel’s signature Champagne breakfast while taking in the deep blue California coast from the terrace.
Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Looking to book an intimate getaway without leaving Los Angeles? Hotel Bel-Air is a lush oasis tucked away in the middle of the city, boasting everything from an enchanting swan lake to one of the city’s swankiest bars. Nearly all 103 accommodations open up to vibrant gardens and private patios, but inside, neutral tones, elegant patterns and minimal decor create a homey backdrop that can be enhanced with cozy fireplaces and outdoor plunge pools in certain suites. Before sitting down for a full meal at The Restaurant, spend some time sipping on champagne and caviar in the fireside Living Room. If you’re craving something sweet, grab a coffee and some pastries from The Pâtisserie before taking a stroll through the romantic grounds.
Auberge du Soleil
- 180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
Napa Valley’s Auberge du Soleil is the ultimate place to woo your significant other in wine country. Located along a picturesque hillside in Rutherford near famed wineries, this French-style chateau sits among a sea of olive and oak trees, hosting just 50 guest rooms designed to reflect the charming scene outside. Though you can certainly spend your leisure time exploring Napa and the many vineyards and wine tasting rooms it has to offer, Auberge du Soleil also offers romantic activities like painting and picnicking in the garden, sabering classes and art walks in the sculpture garden. Having been around for more than 45 years, The Restaurant is a local legend that serves seasonal, fine dining cuisine in a cozy, fireside dining room. Whether you go for the three- or four-course experience, be sure to splurge on the optional wine pairing for the optimal experience.
Nick’s Cove
- 23240 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940
Rustic yet refined, Nick’s Cove is perfect for couples seeking peace, privacy and a plethora of local seafood options. Located right on Tomales Bay, this popular restaurant doubles as an über-boutique hotel with just 12 quaint yet stylish cabins—five are located directly on the water, while the other seven are across the street. Nick’s Cove offers unparalleled coziness, with plenty of nearby attractions such as Point Reyes National Seashore, Headrun Meadery and the famous Hog Island Oyster Co. Though you’ll certainly want to check out nearby restaurants, like Tony’s (for clam chowder) and The Marshall store (for crab sandwiches), Nick’s Cove serves BBQ’d oysters, fish and chips, smoked black cod dip, crudos and much more. At sunset, grab a couple of barrel-aged Boulevardiers and head to the recently revived boat shack at the end of the pier.
Korakia Pensione
- 257 S Patencio Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Korakia Pensione is a Mediterranean- and Moroccan-inspired oasis located in the heart of Palm Springs. This one-of-a-kind property backs up to the San Jacinto Mountains, offering stunning views of the peaks that complement the property’s Grecian charm—think tiled archways, trickling fountains filled with vibrant flora, white stucco walls covered in bougainvillea and stone floors that blend indoor and outdoor living. There are 28 rooms or villas in total, each of which is entirely unique. Though there’s no dedicated on-site restaurant, breakfast is served in the courtyard each morning, and there's also an outdoor bar that pours fruity cocktails, wine and beer. Both swimming pools are heated and open 24/7, allowing you to swim under the desert stars at any hour of the evening.
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
- 5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Couples seeking a spa-centered Valentine’s Day should look no further than Rancho Valencia. This exclusive property is located in northern San Diego, and despite its impressive size and manicured grounds, it feels like a hidden gem. The private casitas allow you to feel right at home, with tall, vaulted ceilings and massive bathrooms. The sunken living rooms lead out to a private patio garden, some of which are outfitted with private hot tubs that are perfect for soaking under the stars. Start each morning with fresh-squeezed orange juice delivered to your door before heading to the award-winning spa for a day of pampering. The private spa treatment rooms provide a tranquil space to unwind, and in addition to the spa pool, visitors can also enjoy a cold plunge before sweating it out in the sauna. Once you’re ready for a drink, sit down at The Pony Room and sip on the signature Pony Express margarita alongside the hamachi crudo and Baja shrimp cocktail.
Nobu Ryokan Malibu
- 22752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
With only 16 Japanese-style rooms, Nobu Ryokan Malibu is a zen retreat situated right on Malibu’s Carbon Beach. Warm wooden tones and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the ocean set the scene, but most rooms also feature teak soaking tubs, fireplaces and spacious patios. Since it’s right next door to Nobu Malibu, guests can simply walk over for dinner on the iconic oceanfront patio that overlooks the Pacific. Sip on the signature Lychee Martini while indulging in an array of fresh sushi and sashimi before waltzing back over to your room in the evening. In the morning, embark on a peaceful walk along the beach as you admire the Malibu Pier before heading to Cure Spa across the street for customized massages. Guests of the Nobu Ryokan also get perks like access to the members-only Malibu Racquet Club, so take advantage of the opportunity and celebrate your love with a little friendly competition.
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
Alisal Ranch is a one-of-a-kind property that puts a western touch on wine country. The cozy cottages, which house private patio decks and wood-burning fireplaces, are perfect for couples seeking a romantic escape. Guests looking to up the ante on Valentine’s Day can book The Perfect Match package, which includes breakfast, dinner and in-room amenities such as fresh flowers and champagne upon arrival. The package also includes a complimentary wine tasting at a nearby vineyard, along with a charcuterie picnic lunch. However, if you’re looking to truly deepen your connection, splurge on the various Valentine’s week add-ons like a private yoga class beneath the sycamores or a UTV tour to a secluded corner of the ranch with a bottle of wine in tow.
Montage Healdsburg
- 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Nestled in the heart of Sonoma County’s charming wine country, Montage Healdsburg is a romantic getaway surrounded by rolling vineyards and lush greenery. The 130 bungalow-style rooms and suites create a home-away-from-home ambiance that is both intimate and cozy. Since Healdsburg has a renowned food and wine scene, including the Michelin-starred SingleThread, it only makes sense to enjoy a special dinner on Valentine’s Day. For the special occasion, on-site restaurant Hazel Hill is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu that includes four curated courses alongside your choice of a wine pairing or a bottle of Cristal.
The Resort at Pelican Hill
- 22701 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Coast, CA 92657
Situated above the coast in Newport Beach, The Resort at Pelican Hill’s Italian-inspired ambiance and architecture will have you falling in amore. This picturesque property encompasses over 500 acres, providing couples with a private oasis that’s complete with panoramic Pacific Ocean views, Tuscan-esque landscaping, a sea of olive trees and the famous Coliseum pool. Those seeking extra privacy should book one of the exclusive bungalow suites, which feature limestone fireplaces, marble bathrooms and a fully furnished terrace. Spend your day at the spa, soaking in the Roman-style Acqua Colonnade, before sitting down for a sunset dinner with caviar service and a tableside Parmesan wheel pasta at Pelican Grill.