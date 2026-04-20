Travel Consciously at California’s Most Sustainably-Driven Hotels

Travel and sustainability don’t always go hand in hand. From excessive energy use to food and water waste, there’s no denying that the traditional hotel experience, especially in the luxury sector, hasn’t exactly prioritized conscious consumption.

Even today, many properties engage in greenwashing tactics without making meaningful change—because let’s be real, cutting back on plastic by eliminating mini toiletries isn’t enough. Committing to bigger, more impactful changes that actually make a difference often requires a significant investment of time and money, but it’s a shift that is very much needed in the industry.

But with eco-tourism finally on the rise, upscale hotels all across California are adopting more mindful and environmentally-friendly practices. And now, we’re putting a spotlight on the hotels going above and beyond to keep the Golden State shining.

Up in NorCal, LEED-certified properties like Bardessono Hotel and Spa and Cavallo Point Lodge offer upscale stays centered around sustainability, while Central Coast properties like Post Ranch Inn boast property-wide recycling programs and massive solar panel installations. Down the coast, 1 Hotel West Hollywood is an eco-friendly oasis in the middle of the city, and The Surfrider Malibu anchors its identity around ocean conservation. Whether you’re looking to explore the Big Sur coastline consciously or enjoy an ocean-safe stay in Laguna Beach, we’ve rounded up the most sustainably driven hotels in California for Earth Day and beyond.