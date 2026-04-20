Travel Consciously at California’s Most Sustainably-Driven Hotels
From the coastline to the vineyards, California’s sustainable hotels are rewriting the rulebook on luxury.Read More
Travel and sustainability don’t always go hand in hand. From excessive energy use to food and water waste, there’s no denying that the traditional hotel experience, especially in the luxury sector, hasn’t exactly prioritized conscious consumption.
Even today, many properties engage in greenwashing tactics without making meaningful change—because let’s be real, cutting back on plastic by eliminating mini toiletries isn’t enough. Committing to bigger, more impactful changes that actually make a difference often requires a significant investment of time and money, but it’s a shift that is very much needed in the industry.
But with eco-tourism finally on the rise, upscale hotels all across California are adopting more mindful and environmentally-friendly practices. And now, we’re putting a spotlight on the hotels going above and beyond to keep the Golden State shining.
Up in NorCal, LEED-certified properties like Bardessono Hotel and Spa and Cavallo Point Lodge offer upscale stays centered around sustainability, while Central Coast properties like Post Ranch Inn boast property-wide recycling programs and massive solar panel installations. Down the coast, 1 Hotel West Hollywood is an eco-friendly oasis in the middle of the city, and The Surfrider Malibu anchors its identity around ocean conservation. Whether you’re looking to explore the Big Sur coastline consciously or enjoy an ocean-safe stay in Laguna Beach, we’ve rounded up the most sustainably driven hotels in California for Earth Day and beyond.
California's Most Sustainable Hotels
The Ranch at Laguna Beach
- 31106 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Most of Laguna Beach’s best hotels are oceanfront properties situated along the coast, but The Ranch LB offers a more unique stay within a quiet and rocky canyon. A member of Beyond Green, a portfolio of hotel and resort properties whose members must abide by specific sustainability fundamentals, one of the resort's key pillars is sustainability. The hotel also donates to local non-profits that help protect the community, oceans and beaches. The reclaimed water program extends throughout the entire 87 acres of property, keeping the grass green without wasting water. Another eco-friendly highlight is the on-site biodynamic farm, which grows produce for the restaurant Harvest, which also happens to be the first official Ocean-Friendly Restaurant (as awarded by the Surfrider Foundation) in Laguna Beach. Finally, overnight guests are able to opt in for a “tree fee” at check-out, which pays for a tree to be planted on the property for carbon elimination.
Bardessono Hotel and Spa
- 6526 Yount St, Yountville, CA 94599
Bardessono Hotel and Spa is a two-Michelin-key, wellness-oriented oasis located in one of Napa Valley’s most foodie-focused towns. The environmentally-friendly design has earned it LEED Platinum certification: A vast majority of the property’s heating and cooling systems are powered by a 200-kilowatt solar energy system, which also takes care of a significant portion of Bardessono’s electrical energy requirements. High-tech motion sensors ensure that the lights in each of the 62 rooms and suites turn off automatically when the accommodations are empty, then revert to the same settings they were left in when the guest returns. On-site restaurant Lucy prioritizes organic, locally-sourced produce (sometimes from the property’s own garden), and there is also a large “earth tub” in the kitchen for plant-based composting.
Cavallo Point Lodge
- 601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965
Sausalito's Cavallo Point Lodge might be best known for its views of the Golden Gate Bridge, but it also stands as one of California’s most eco-minded hotels. In addition to being LEED Gold-certified, this historic 142-room property is Sausalito's single greatest contributor to recycling. Thanks to the year-round waterfront breeze, Cavallo Point eliminated air conditioning and instead uses ceiling fans and natural ventilation to keep guests comfortable. All of the sinks, showers and toilets are water-efficient, as are all appliances and lighting fixtures. Cavallo Point even crafts its own non-toxic Annihilare cleaning product on-site, and for outdoor maintenance, zero toxic pesticides or chemical fertilizers are used on the grounds.
Post Ranch Inn
- 47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Set along California’s most dramatic coastline, Post Ranch Inn is home to 40 ridge-side rooms that boast sweeping Big Sur views. Since opening in 1992, this five-star property has been a pioneer in sustainable hospitality, using bio-structure architecture with natural materials like wood, stone and glass, in addition to passive solar heating. Developers made a conscious effort to avoid cutting as many trees as possible, and various buildings were designed to protect the delicate root systems of the local redwood and oak trees. Post Ranch Inn was the first spot to install an approved commercial greywater system in Monterey County, and today, all of the water used on-site is sourced from and treated at the property’s seven wells. They also have a property-wide recycling program for paper, newspaper, cardboard, cans, glass, aluminum and restaurant food compost, along with a 945-panel solar installation that produces nearly 350,000 kWh of pollution-free electricity per year.
1 Hotel West Hollywood
- 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Despite being in the middle of a major city, 1 Hotel West Hollywood offers a nature-driven stay in the heart of the Sunset Strip. From an on-site beehive to a 100 percent organic herb and vegetable garden, this LEED Silver-certified property maintains a closed-loop ecosystem and has an energy score of 95, making it one of the most energy efficient accommodations in Los Angeles. Reclaimed materials and indigenous greenery make up the foundation of this urban-meets-bohemian-jungle resort, and many of the most intriguing design elements are made from the repurposed lumber of local fallen trees. Other sustainable initiatives include a smart water irrigation system, on-site composting and an Earth Month partnership with the tree-planting Arbor Day Foundation.
Treebones Resort
- 71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
For the ultimate California glamping experience in Big Sur, book one of the off-grid yurts at Treebones Resort. From its inception, Treebones has made recycling a focal point of its sustainability efforts, with all glass, aluminum, cork, plastic and cardboard being collected and sent to local facilities for repurposing. Since Treebones is 100 percent off-grid, the resort uses two zero-emission turbines to power the entire property. There is also an on-site garden, restaurant compost and a flock of 24 chickens that lay farm-fresh eggs for use at the seasonally-driven Lodge Restaurant.
The Sanctuary Beach Resort
- 3295 Dunes Dr, Marina, CA 93933
Tucked away along 19 acres of protected, sandy dunes, The Sanctuary Beach Resort is a tranquil oasis that prioritizes a peaceful, clean environment. The location alone immerses guests in a uniquely biodiverse ecosystem within Monterey’s Marina Dunes Preserve, which works to restore the shoreline while supporting habitat renewal for threatened animals like the snowy plover. At the hotel’s restaurant, Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette, hyper-local sourcing and direct partnerships with nearby fishermen yield a sustainably-driven menu that has been recognized by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Best Choice Restaurant Program. The Sanctuary Beach Resort is also Green Key Global-certified and partners with Kind Traveler to support the Monterey community.
The Surfrider Malibu
- 23033 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
As a platinum member of the Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Hotels Program, this 20-room Malibu escape is rooted in a commitment to ocean conservation and marine life. The Surfrider has eliminated nearly all single-use plastics, including beverage bottles, toiletry containers, coffee pods and styrofoam cups. Even the energy-efficient, in-room minibars contain exclusively biodegradable treats, along with other amenities like reef-safe sunscreen and naturally derived room keys. On the scenic and boho-chic rooftop—which also features a small, edible garden—guests can explore a solid list of organic and biodynamic wines, alongside craft cocktails made with B Corp-certified spirits from local producers.