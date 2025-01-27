The Most Romantic Getaways in California

California’s unparalleled beauty, renowned restaurants and five-star lodging options make it a dream destination for couples seeking a romantic escape. Whether you’re seeking a special Valentine’s Day trip or planning an entire romantic weekend away, there are a handful of locales that pull out all of the stops for travelers looking to bond over a bottle of bubbles, rose petals and a box of chocolates. Places like Santa Barbara and San Diego are home to Michelin-starred restaurants and exclusive romantic hotels, while smaller towns Avalon and Sausalito serve endless charm and cozy vibes. Depending on what you and your partner prefer, there really is something for every kind of couple planning a romance-filled retreat in the Golden State.

While fancy restaurants and epic spa days never get old, some of California's most amorous destinations allow couples to immerse themselves in nature as they explore rocky coastlines, scenic hiking trails and crystal-clear waters. Of course, nothing beats lounging with your love in a plush hotel robe while waiting for room service to ring your doorbell. From fairytale-inspired Carmel-by-the-Sea to the secluded shores of Catalina Island, these are the dreamiest places for a romantic getaway in California.