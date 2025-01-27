The Most Romantic Getaways in California
From the fairytale-inspired Carmel-by-the-Sea to the secluded shores of Catalina Island.Read More
California’s unparalleled beauty, renowned restaurants and five-star lodging options make it a dream destination for couples seeking a romantic escape. Whether you’re seeking a special Valentine’s Day trip or planning an entire romantic weekend away, there are a handful of locales that pull out all of the stops for travelers looking to bond over a bottle of bubbles, rose petals and a box of chocolates. Places like Santa Barbara and San Diego are home to Michelin-starred restaurants and exclusive romantic hotels, while smaller towns Avalon and Sausalito serve endless charm and cozy vibes. Depending on what you and your partner prefer, there really is something for every kind of couple planning a romance-filled retreat in the Golden State.
While fancy restaurants and epic spa days never get old, some of California's most amorous destinations allow couples to immerse themselves in nature as they explore rocky coastlines, scenic hiking trails and crystal-clear waters. Of course, nothing beats lounging with your love in a plush hotel robe while waiting for room service to ring your doorbell. From fairytale-inspired Carmel-by-the-Sea to the secluded shores of Catalina Island, these are the dreamiest places for a romantic getaway in California.
Best Romantic Getaways in California
Santa Barbara
The American Riviera is no stranger to romance. Between its mountainous backdrop and dreamy coastline, Santa Barbara is the definition of picture-perfect. For a romantic dinner with oceanfront views, book a table at Michelin-starred Caruso’s and indulge in a three or four-course tasting menu complete with everything from hand-pulled burrata to A5 Matsusaka Ribeye. Prefer to celebrate your love over sushi? Silvers Omakase was opened by chef Lennon Silvers Lee (formerly at Sushi by Scratch in Montecito) in 2024 and offers a traditional sushi experience complete with one of the rarest sake pairings available in SoCal. When it comes to activities, book a couples massage at Float Luxury Spa in Downtown before exploring the Funk Zone by foot while popping into different wine tasting rooms. You can also sip Champagne at sunset while sailing on the Double Dolphin with the Santa Barbara Sailing Center.
Where to Stay:
Montecito’s San Ysidro Ranch is one of the most exclusive and intimate accommodations in Santa Barbara. The property hosts only 41 bungalow-style rooms, each uniquely designed with canopy beds, stone fireplaces and spacious outdoor areas, many of which feature private hot tubs. After enjoying Champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and a massage in the Love Birds treatment room, sit under a sea of string lights at Stonehouse for a farm-to-table dinner. Those craving a boutique hotel experience in the heart of Santa Barbara should stay at Palihouse Santa Barbara—expect homey, bespoke rooms and a pink color scheme throughout the Mediterranean-style property.
Catalina Island
Craving an island escape without the flight to Hawaii? Catalina Island is California’s own private slice of paradise and is only an hour from Los Angeles by boat. Upon arrival, take some time to explore the natural beauty of Avalon by renting a private golf cart and driving around the small town’s steep pathways as you admire the beautiful view from various cliffs and ledges. Pop into Bluewater Grill for a lunch of margaritas and oysters. If you want to live like the locals, order the island's signature Buffalo Milk cocktail for dessert. Should the weather allow, rent snorkel gear and take a dip in the crystal clear Pacific Ocean waters with the island's bright orange Garibaldi fish, or book the Romance Package Massage at Catalina Sea Spa—for $400, couples get a full body massage (including scalp and foot) and a facial. At sunset, sit down for a romantic dinner at Avalon Grille and raise a glass to romance as you sip the Famous Wrigley Martini.
Where to Stay:
Located on a stunning Catalina cliffside, the Pacific Coast views from Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel look straight out of Greece. This design-forward hotel is actually a historic landmark named after its builder, novelist Zane Grey. The Honeymoon Suite boasts a large balcony that overlooks the entirety of Avalon Bay, but if you prefer a property with better walkability, opt for Hotel Vista Del Mar.
San Diego
Despite being one of SoCal’s largest cities, San Diego has extremely cozy pockets and neighborhoods that make for the ultimate romantic escape. From the sandy shores of La Jolla to a luxury spa tucked away in Rancho Santa Fe, couples can curate their perfect itinerary when planning an idyllic weekend away in San Diego. For a truly special fine dining experience, head to Addison by William Bradley—Southern California’s only three-Michelin-star restaurant. At $385 per person, this 20-course experience is wildly exclusive and is sure to set the mood for Valentine’s Day dinner. Spend at least one day spa-ing it up at Rancho Valencia Resort, which is home to indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, a 1,000-square-foot Serenity Yoga Pavilion, a hydrotherapy circuit with a steam room, sauna, cold plunge, whirlpool and 11 treatment rooms. La Jolla’s Le Coq, which is backed by James Beard Award finalist chef Tara Monsod, serves classic French fare in a candlelit setting, allowing you to enjoy a bottle of bubbles with a baguette, butter and caviar.
Where to Stay:
Rancho Bernardo Inn is a timeless property that sits on 265 acres of rolling hills. After dinner at Avant, walk through winding, tree-covered paths adorned with lit lanterns and fire pits around every corner, creating an ethereal atmosphere. The rooms are classic and cozy, but if you want to stay closer to the beach, book a room at Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa, where rancho-inspired architecture meets manicured gardens, vibrant flora and towering palm trees.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Carmel-by-the-Sea is a beachside town in Monterey County that looks straight out of a romance novel. The iconic storybook streets in this Central Coast spot set the scene for your own personal fairytale as you spend the afternoon shopping at locally-owned boutiques and visiting wineries like De Tierra Vineyards and Scheid Vineyards. When it comes to food, Aubergine is a two-Michelin-star restaurant that serves an artful tasting menu your partner will swoon over. On Valentine’s Day, the eatery will serve a special six-course menu with an accompanying wine pairing costing $595 per person. Those wanting to connect with nature while connecting with their partner should pay a visit to Point Lobos State Natural Reserve state park to explore the rocky coastline and scenic walking trails; elsewhere in Carmel, there are also horseback riding trails and acclaimed golf courses.
Where to Stay:
L’Auberge Carmel is a Relais & Châteaux property that has been a local landmark since 1929. The French-inspired exterior is complemented by an intimate interior of 20 guest rooms with canopied and tufted beds, heated bathroom floors and clawfoot tubs, and is just a short walk from nearby art galleries and restaurants. The sprawling and colorful gardens at La Playa Hotel make it another bespoke and historic spot that recently underwent a $75 million renovation across its 75 guest rooms—many of which boast a serene ocean view.
Big Sur
Not interested in your typical beachside vacation? Head to Big Sur and enjoy the best of both worlds with sweeping Pacific Ocean views and dense redwood forest in one place. Big Sur is the ultimate place for outdoorsy couples who like to experience the best of nature before returning to a cozy and luxe hotel room. When it comes to finding a fancy restaurant for a special occasion, look no further than The Sur House.
Where to Stay:
No matter which suite or guest room you choose, Post Ranch Inn has the perfect accommodation for every kind of traveler. While most rooms offer unparalleled scenes of the ocean, the Tree House is one of the most enchanting options and makes you feel as though you’re in a real-life fairytale. Of course, the Alila Ventana Big Sur always leaves a lasting impression, and if you book here, meals at The Sur House are included in your nightly rate.
Sausalito
Located just across the Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito is a unique, bay-side community in Northern California that’s ideal for couples seeking a weekend getaway of peace and tranquility outside of San Francisco. Best known for the community of iconic houseboats, Sausalito also has a thriving art community and a handful of critically acclaimed restaurants. After starting your morning with a peaceful stroll around the boardwalk, sit down for poached prawns, raw oysters and local beer-battered cod at Farley. Nearby nature activities include kayaking, sailing or even hiking through Muir Woods National Monument, but if you want to indulge in something more relaxing, book a hot stone massage for two at The Ritual Spa and Wellness. For the ultimate sunset scene at dinner, book a table at Scoma’s of Sausalito and splurge on the freshest seafood while hovering just above the bay.
Where to Stay:
Featuring only 33 rooms right on the water, Inn Above Tide is a luxe retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Depending on which suite or room you book, expect uninterrupted views of not only the bay and city skyline, but Alcatraz, Angel Island and Marin. From indoor/outdoor fireplaces to deep soaking tubs, Inn Above Tide provides cozy accommodations for couples seeking a home away from home. Cavallo Point is another great lodging option that sits right at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge. Despite being closer to the city, guests feel immersed in nature surrounded by rolling fields, and there is also a premier spa where you can get a couples massage or facial.
Healdsburg
Ready for a romantic rendezvous in wine country? Head to Healdsburg. This charming and quaint slice of Northern California has everything you need for the most idyllic and intimate weekend away. Though Healdsburg is most popular for wine tasting, the dining scene is out of this world, making it a must-see destination for foodies thanks to some of the best restaurants in the country. Celebrate your love with an unforgettable dinner at Sushi by Scratch inside The Matheson, or enjoy a three-Michelin-starred dinner at SingleThread. You can also take a day trip to Sonoma or Napa Valley.
Where to Stay:
The Montage Healdsburg’s rooms and suites offer guests optimal privacy. Each space features a balcony or deck, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air before embarking on a morning hike or heading to the spa. If you’d prefer to stay in a more walkable area, Hotel Les Mars offers a boutique experience, with just 16 rooms in a French-inspired chateau.
Laguna Beach
Looking to enjoy a seaside weekend away? It doesn’t get better than Laguna Beach. The crystal-clear waters and smooth, sandy shores make for some of the best beaches in the entire state, and there are plenty of high-end restaurants, bars and hotels to choose from. Nick’s Laguna Beach is a classic American eatery with an elegant atmosphere, but if you prefer an ocean view, Splashes is sure to impress.
Where to Stay:
The Montage Laguna Beach is best known for its mosaic-tiled oceanfront swimming pool. This luxury hotel sits on the bluffs of Laguna Beach, boasting a renowned spa where partners can indulge in the Romantic Couples Journey treatment, which includes a full-body exfoliation, botanical bath and full-body massage. Surf & Sand Resort offers prime beach access so that you can wake up with the sun and enjoy an intimate breakfast, with room service in the mornings. The resort also offers guided e-biking tours.
Ojai
Enjoy a rejuvenating and romantic getaway when you visit this charming town. Surrounded by the Topatopa Mountains, Ojai is a fitting choice for spiritual seekers and nature lovers hoping to unwind away from the city. Set the mood by taking in the epic views from Meditation Mount before enjoying a glass of vino at The Naturalist Organic Winery. For dinner, book a reservation at Michelin-recognized The Dutchess.
Where to Stay:
The Ojai Valley Inn sits on more than 200 acres of pristine land, featuring a 31,000-square-foot Spa Village, seven different dining outlets, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts and more. Those who want a blend of endless activities and relaxing downtime will feel right at home at this renowned resort.