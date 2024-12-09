The Most Charming Small Towns for a Holiday Retreat in California
Big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are California’s most well-known destinations for obvious reasons, but the Golden State is also crawling with community-oriented towns that boast a contagious charm. During the holidays, many towns come to life with twinkling lights, curated markets and family-friendly activities that create an uplifting spirit all season long. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas-themed culinary events that will surely delight festive foodies. Since most of these beloved areas are only a couple of hours away from California’s biggest cities, they offer an easy escape for locals and visitors alike.
From Solvang’s transportive Danish village to Healdsburg’s culinary oasis, wine country knows how to do the holidays. Prefer a coastal town retreat? Carmel-by-the-Sea and Cambria are as cozy as it gets, while Nevada City’s mountainous surroundings and unique history make it a great destination for holiday happenings. Whether you’re looking to partake in an annual Julefest Celebration or shop for your favorite stocking stuffers and gifts at a European-inspired market on a weekend getaway, these are the most charming small towns for a holiday retreat in California.
The Best Small Towns in California for a Holiday Getaway
Solvang
Solvang’s Danish architecture, plethora of pastry shops and wine-loving community make this adorable valley town a must during the holidays. Considered to be one of the most “Christmassy” towns in the United States, Solvang is located in Santa Ynez Valley, about a 45-minute drive from Santa Barbara, and during the holiday season, this Danish village lights up every block on the main streets. Expect decorated Christmas trees in front of every business—it’s a yearly tradition that the entire town partakes in. Don’t be surprised if a horse-drawn buggy drives by as you stroll between wineries, and during the entire month of December, visitors can enjoy the Julefest Celebration that brings parades, open-air markets, live music and light shows. Need to stock up on new Christmas ornaments or decor? Head to Jul Hus, Solvang’s year-round holiday shop before sitting down for a Michelin-recognized meal at Coast Range.
Where to Stay:
Just a five-minute drive from downtown Solvang, The Genevieve is a 20-room boutique hotel that has a Victorian-style charm and charming amenities like a daily wine and dessert hour. Those who prefer to stay within Solvang’s two-mile square radius can book a room at The Landsby, which features more modern accommodations along with on-site restaurant Mad and Vin.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Carmel-by-the-Sea is a fairytale-like village in Monterey County known for its restaurants, wine tasting rooms and storybook architecture. The European-esque Northern California town is festive year-round, but when the holidays hit, enjoy string lights, hanging ornaments and poinsettia-lined shops. Simply strolling around town and admiring the charming atmosphere is a great way to invoke holiday cheer, but if you’re looking to spend Christmas Even in Carmel, book dinner at two-Michelin star Aubergine. This special evening will feature a $325 seven-course feast with black truffle, caviar service, Dover Sole and a 100-day dry-aged ribeye. For the outdoorsy traveler, head to the nearby Point Lobos Natural Reserve state park.
Where to Stay:
L’Auberge Carmel, home to Aubergine, is a chateau-inspired hotel in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea, just a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean. Prefer to stay in a more remote part of Carmel? Bernardus Lodge is just a 15-minute drive from the town’s center, and during the holidays, guests can partake in a Winter Solstice Celebration with seasonal spa offerings and group activities like yoga classes and guided meditations.
Healdsburg
Healdsburg, one of the most culinary-focused areas of Sonoma County wine country, is hosting its inaugural "A Season to Sparkle," a community-wide collaboration of festive food and drink offerings. Before embarking on an afternoon of wine tasting around the town’s main square, stop by beloved 100-year-old French bakery Costeaux’s to admire the state’s largest nutcracker collection and join Santa for breakfast. Other holiday activities running until December 31 include a gingerbread-making contest with special wine prizes at the River Belle Inn, a blind flight of bubbles at the Healdsburg Bubble Bar and a new Holiday Glow Facial at Hotel Healdsburg. The town square will also be adorned in glowing lights with a towering tree at the center. If you want to dive deeper into wine country, make the hour-long drive to Napa Valley.
Where to Stay:
Montage Healdsburg caters to guests who celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas by offering everything from a beautiful menorah lighting to festive cocktails at the property’s Scout Field Bar. Executive pastry chef Mark Metzger will also be joining in on the fun by creative seasonal sweets such as champagne ice cream and themed treats. Most importantly, the 130 bungalow-style guest rooms provide ample space for families and couples seeking a home away from home this holiday season.
Nevada City
Located about an hour away from Sacramento, Nevada City is a historic mining town with a rich history that played a critical role in California’s Gold Rush. Though snow isn’t a regular occurrence, nothing beats strolling through the quaint downtown area as you window shop the locally-owned stores or pop into Nevada City Winery, the oldest operating winery in the Sierra Foothills, for a winter flight. This adorable mountain town also hosts a Victorian Christmas on Sundays and Wednesdays in December, which has been an annual tradition since 1978—expect costumed carolers, yuletide bites and beverages, live performances and more.
Where to Stay:
The National Exchange Hotel is Nevada City’s premier accommodation option. Built in 1856, this sophisticated hotel boasts a vintage appeal with busy, antique decor and bespoke accents in every corner. Since there are only 38 rooms across the property, guests receive personable service and privacy as they get in the spirit of the season on Broad Street.
Cambria
Located in San Luis Obispo, about halfway between the San Francisco Bay Area and L.A., Cambria is a tiny Central Coast gem known for its hazy coastline, locally-owned wine tasting rooms, art galleries and boutique shopping. The Cambria Christmas Market is the town’s holiday highlight that runs until December 31. Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa as you explore local vendors ranging from rich chocolatiers to hand-crafted crepes. This market is also the best place to snag last-minute stocking stuffers and gifts, many of which are handmade in Cambria and nearby towns. However, no experience is complete without a visit to the authentic German booth where you can shop nutcrackers, smokers and glass-blown ornaments. As one of the state’s top holiday attractions, it’s best to reserve tickets in advance.
Where to Stay:
White Water is a bright and airy laid-back inn situated right above Cambria’s popular Moonstone Beach, with vistas of the beautiful beach. Each room is filled with artisan furniture and decor by local purveyors, and the beachside setting is perfect for travelers hoping to enjoy morning walks along the beach or bike rides near the shore. Those who want more convenience when it comes to attending the Christmas Market can book a room at the Sea Otter Inn, which is offering a shuttle service straight to Cambria Village.
Big Bear
Big Bear is only a two-hour drive from Los Angeles (and just a big longer for those coming from San Diego), but it feels worlds away. This snowy Southern California mountain town makes you feel like you’ve landed in the North Pole during the holiday season, boasting shimmering lights in The Village where you’ll also find Santa’s Hut and the massive village-center Christmas tree. Enjoy a morning of snowboarding or skiing before heading into The Village for gift shopping. On December 14, the German-inspired Big Bear Christkindlmarkt will take place at the Big Bear Convention Center and will host live entertainment, games, local vendors and plenty of photo ops. Craving a little friendly competition? The annual Festival of Lights is a contest between businesses and residents to see who can create the most show-stopping light display at their home or storefront—winners are announced on December 31. There are also plenty of winter hiking trails for those who want to explore the natural beauty of the landscape.
Where to Stay:
The cozy cabins at N + P (also called Noble and Proper) offer a slice of luxury living in the middle of nature. All eight cabins are individually designed in honor of the owners’ family members and you’ll find Parachute bedding, vintage wood-burning stoves, patterned wallpaper and bespoke furnishings in each.