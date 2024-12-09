Big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are California’s most well-known destinations for obvious reasons, but the Golden State is also crawling with community-oriented towns that boast a contagious charm. During the holidays, many towns come to life with twinkling lights, curated markets and family-friendly activities that create an uplifting spirit all season long. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas-themed culinary events that will surely delight festive foodies. Since most of these beloved areas are only a couple of hours away from California’s biggest cities, they offer an easy escape for locals and visitors alike.

From Solvang’s transportive Danish village to Healdsburg’s culinary oasis, wine country knows how to do the holidays. Prefer a coastal town retreat? Carmel-by-the-Sea and Cambria are as cozy as it gets, while Nevada City’s mountainous surroundings and unique history make it a great destination for holiday happenings. Whether you’re looking to partake in an annual Julefest Celebration or shop for your favorite stocking stuffers and gifts at a European-inspired market on a weekend getaway, these are the most charming small towns for a holiday retreat in California.