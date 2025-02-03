California’s dreamy landscape, picturesque coastline and affinity for all things New Age has made it a premier destination for health and wellness. While a high-quality hotel spa is a must when embarking on a restorative escape, many properties go beyond your typical massage or facial and host mindful activities like yoga, sound healing, tarot card readings, hiking and more. Though romance and wellness can easily go hand-in-hand, these California hotels are also great for solo travelers seeking a weekend of reflection and relaxation. In SoCal, expect Mediterranean-inspired escapes at places like Rancho Valencia Resort or Cal-a-Vie Health Spa. When in NorCal, visit Big Sur to unwind with forest bathing and infinity-edge pools over the Pacific Ocean.

Since the concept of wellness can be subjective, with some travelers gravitating toward activities in nature and others preferring a spa experience-focused stay, the best hotels offer a combination of experiences meant to evoke a sense of peace and tranquility. Whether you’re craving a zen retreat in a Ryokan-inspired suite or a cozy getaway in a beachside cottage in Monterey, these are the best California hotels for a wellness escape.