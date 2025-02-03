The Best California Hotels for a Wellness Escape
Whether you're craving a zen retreat in a Ryokan-inspired suite or a cozy getaway in a beachside cottage in Monterey, these are the best California hotels for a wellness escape.
California’s dreamy landscape, picturesque coastline and affinity for all things New Age has made it a premier destination for health and wellness. While a high-quality hotel spa is a must when embarking on a restorative escape, many properties go beyond your typical massage or facial and host mindful activities like yoga, sound healing, tarot card readings, hiking and more. Though romance and wellness can easily go hand-in-hand, these California hotels are also great for solo travelers seeking a weekend of reflection and relaxation. In SoCal, expect Mediterranean-inspired escapes at places like Rancho Valencia Resort or Cal-a-Vie Health Spa. When in NorCal, visit Big Sur to unwind with forest bathing and infinity-edge pools over the Pacific Ocean.
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- 29402 Spa Havens Way, Vista, CA 92084
Located on the northern end of San Diego County, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa is a European-inspired luxurious spa hotel oasis that sets the most idyllic scene with Tuscan-esque architecture, rolling hills of grapevines and surrounding lavender fields. The spacious villas provide a home away from home in between spa treatments and wellness activities—expect grand soaking tubs, beautiful balconies, personal towel warmers and Italian Frette linens in each room. Each stay at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa is completely customized to your liking, ranging from personalized meal plans to rejuvenating spa treatments. Schedules typically balance a blend of fitness, culinary, spa and meditative activities, encouraging guests to get in touch with themselves through journaling and yoga classes. At sunset, consider walking the outdoor labyrinth and end the day on a more introspective note.
Ojai Valley Inn
- 905 Country Club Rd, Ojai, CA 93023
Slow down with a weekend at Ojai Valley Inn. Surrounded by mountainous peaks in every direction, Ojai’s small-town charm is met with a big affinity for metaphysics. When staying at Ojai Valley Inn, enjoy everything from aerial yoga to meditation to horseback riding before sitting down for dinner at one of the property's five on-site dining concepts. The Oak serves a mindful menu using herbs and produce from their own gardens, while Olivella is an award-winning, valley-to-table restaurant that focuses on seasonally-driven Italian fare. Spa Ojai is another property highlight, featuring 31,000 square feet of space for all things wellness—opt for the signature orange blossom and honey wrap in one of the treatment rooms and enjoy the ultimate shine.
The Sanctuary Beach Resort
- 3295 Dunes Dr, Marina, CA 93933
Head to Monterey Bay for a restorative escape surrounded by rolling sand dunes and wide stretches of coastline. The Sanctuary Beach Resort is the perfect place to reconnect with nature while enjoying comfortable, oceanfront accommodations with a private patio or terrace, which underwent a full transformation in 2024. The Burnout Recovery Journey is a special package that focuses on eliminating key stressors while encouraging deep sleep and unplugging from the rest of the world. In the mornings, bundle up for a peaceful beach walk and keep an eye out for seals as you listen to the sound of crashing waves before retreating back to your room for a picnic basket breakfast delivery. The property offers weekly chakra alignment reiki sessions and sound baths. Since The Sanctuary is extremely pet-friendly, you can also bring your four-legged family member. After melting into your massage table during a treatment at the spa, close the evening with a bonfire and unwind with a glass of wine as the sun dips behind the horizon.
Alila Ventana Big Sur
- 48123 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Alila Ventana Big Sur is an all-inclusive wellness retreat that boasts an extensive health program from the moment you check in. From foraging in the redwoods to guided outdoor meditations and beautiful bike tours, Alila Ventana places guests in the heart of nature while providing them with five-star accommodations in cozy guest rooms, suites and cottages. The retro, '70s-inspired Mountain Pool is surrounded by Japanese hot baths, while the main Meadow Pool houses a panoramic, infinity-edge hot tub. Holistic, complimentary on-site experiences include astrology readings, meditations, apothecary adventures and stargazing. Since no wellness escape is complete without a massage, consider booking the jade hot stone massage or detoxifying marine mud wrap.
Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa
- 5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Escape the hustle and bustle of San Diego when you book a stay at Rancho Valencia’s 45-acre oasis. This five-star resort has private villas, a renowned spa and premier dining at The Pony Room, allowing you to immerse yourself in a world of wellness without leaving the property. The Mediterranean-inspired setting features colorful courtyards, peaceful fountains and a cozy pool surrounded by lush greenery. The Spa at Rancho Valencia takes wellness to a whole new level, where you can sip on an organic green juice on the beautiful veranda or warm up by the relaxation room fire as you wait for your treatment. If you’re into yoga, book a class at the serene pavilion and enjoy a tranquil vinyasa flow surrounded by a pool of reflective water.
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
Located on 10,500 acres of picturesque land in Solvang, about an hour’s drive from Santa Barbara, Alisal is a luxury dude ranch that offers a wholly unique all-inclusive program. From archery and rodeo experiences to yoga and rowing on the lake, guests can partake in a wide range of mindful activities, many of which are included in the nightly rate. The cabin-inspired accommodations are rustic yet charming, allowing you to build your own wood fireplace to warm up in the evenings after indulging in a chef-driven meal at the Ranch Room—cocktails, wine and food are all a part of the inclusive package. Simply walking around the tranquil lake is a great way to reset before embarking on a trip to the spa for sound healing and an aromatherapy body treatment.
Post Ranch Inn
- 47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Post Ranch Inn is the ultimate place to take in the breathtaking Big Sur coastline. This modern hotel sits on a cliff just above the Pacific Ocean, showcasing unparalleled views and a serene setting that is unmatched on California’s northern coast. If you’re hoping to spend your wellness weekend reconnecting with nature, Post Ranch Inn offers several complimentary activities such as guided nature walks, morning yoga, forest bathing and sound bath meditations. Along with a fitness center and spa, there are also three different pools; the lap pool is perfect for exercising, while the jade pool and meditation pool both boast beautiful ocean views. Best of all, these one-of-a-kind infinity pools are heated, allowing you to use them throughout the entire year. Of course, you can always hit the spa for a soothing aromatherapy massage or a customized therapeutic massage, as well.
The Resort at Pelican Hill
- 22701 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Coast, CA 92657
The Resort at Pelican Hill is an Italian-inspired oasis located on the pristine coastline of Newport Beach. This sprawling resort sits on more than 500 acres and offers some of the most picturesque views in all of Orange County. The massive pool is the ultimate place to catch some sun while lounging poolside with your favorite book in hand. If golf is your game, the 36-hole oceanside golf course is the perfect place to escape for a couple of hours before heading down to Crystal Cove Beach to watch the sunset. However, the spa’s Acqua Colonnades are where you’ll want to detox and refresh before getting a full-body treatment. Sweat it out in the herbal steam rooms before soaking in the saltwater jacuzzi pool so that you can glow from the inside out.
Gaige House
- 13540 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, CA 95442
Located in the quiet village of Glen Ellen in Sonoma Valley wine country, Gaige House provides guests with an intimate and zen escape. The contemporary, Asian-inspired ambiance sets the scene for a restorative and reflective vacation. Since there are only 23 guest rooms on the property, there is a sense of exclusivity and privacy. The Ryokan Zen suites boast everything from deep soaking granite tubs to a zen rock garden, but each room has its own charm with a modern and artistic appeal. Enjoy the daily afternoon wine hour for complimentary vino and bites after spending the day at the spa. Your stay also includes Gaige House’s signature breakfast, so that you can start your day on a healthy note before lounging by the pool or meditating in the garden.
Golden Door
- 777 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
At Golden Door, transformation takes place from the inside out. Just a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, this San Marcos resort is a true haven for health and wellness, offering more than 80 classes along with a zen ambiance that is designed to help you unwind as you prepare to bring balance to your mind, body and spirit. Upon arrival, guests cross a Yatsuhashi-inspired bridge and are greeted by a team to help curate your personalized schedule and meal preferences. You can also pack pretty light, as Golden Door provides you with workout clothes along with a soft Japanese yukata, which you can wear at meals and while exploring the peaceful grounds. When it comes to the body, there are plenty of fitness classes to partake in, along with more than 30 miles of hiking and walking trails. Since the resort sits on 600 acres of land, there is plenty of space to spread out and explore—some of the more unique activities offered include archery, fencing and water aerobics. Once your body is taken care of, put your mind at ease by strolling through the bamboo forest, meditating by the koi pond or indulging in an ayurvedic massage.