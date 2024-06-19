Discover the Best Restaurants in Cannes
While Cannes is perhaps best known for its glamorous film festival, the South of France locale also has a rich culinary history that reflects its evolution from a small fishing village to a luxurious destination on the French Riviera.
In the early 19th century, Cannes was a modest fishing town. The local cuisine was simple and based on fresh seafood, vegetables and local herbs, typical of the Provençal culinary tradition. Bouillabaisse, a traditional Provençal fish stew, was a staple.
The Cannes Film Festival, established in 1946, and its opulent red carpet cemented the resort town’s reputation as a glamorous destination for jet-setters. The influx of celebrities, filmmakers and tourists also elevated the dining scene. Restaurants began to offer more elaborate menus, blending traditional French cuisine with international influences to cater to diverse palates. The presence of global stars also led to the opening of high-end dining establishments by renowned chefs.
Today, Cannes boasts a vibrant and diverse culinary scene, ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants to casual beachside bistros. The city's restaurants often feature fresh, local ingredients with an emphasis on seafood, Mediterranean flavors and classic Provençal cuisine. Establishments like La Palme d'Or hold Michelin stars and are known for their innovative and high-quality dishes. Additionally, the city has embraced global culinary trends, with various international cuisines available to cater to its cosmopolitan visitors. Below, discover the best Cannes restaurants for your next trip to the Côte d'Azur.
Cannes' Best Restaurants
Miramar Plage
- 64 Bd de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Miramar Plage Beach Club is a fantastic spot for lunch with unparalleled views of the Mediterranean Sea. The restaurant is open year-round, and changes their menu seasonally. It’s located on the east end of Croisette boardwalk, away from the crowds, right in front of the iconic luxury Hotel Martinez Cannes. Miramar Plage’s restaurant menu, helmed by chef Valerian Mangione, includes dishes from around the world, with a festive spin. Feel the sand between your toes and watch luxurious yachts pass by as you enjoy cognac flambéed truffle pasta in a wheel of Parmesan cheese, spicy tuna millefeuille, a French Wagyu burger with cantal cheese or a New Zealand lamb shank confit.
La Guérite
- Cannes - Île Sainte-Marguerite, 06400 Cannes, France
La Guérite is another fantastic hotspot for lunch or an early dinner. It’s located on a small island not too far from Cannes, but don’t fret about how to get there, as La Guérite sends a boat for patrons. Head to the Cannes Port and enjoy the ride, as you’re about to taste some of the best Mediterranean food in the French Riviera. Led by Greek chef Yiannis Kioroglou, the menu is replete with fresh herbs, local ingredients, grilled meat, fish and seafood, with a seasonally-curated dessert menu. La Guérite is a place to see and be seen, so dress to impress—you might end up staying and enjoying the beach club vibes.
Mr. Nakamoto
- 45 Bd de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Mr. Nakamoto is an Asian fusion restaurant inside the Mondrian Hotel, featuring the largest secluded garden terrace on the Croisette. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, this eatery quickly became a local favorite thanks to its spectacular seafood selection, with a mix of local and Japanese-sourced ingredients.
While the food is outstanding, what stands out even more—and what makes Mr Nakamoto one of the best restaurants in Cannes—is the specialty Japanese cocktail bar, featuring hibiscus gin drinks, wasabi and Umeshu liqueurs. The restaurant is also home to one of the best wine cellars in Cannes, with a selection of bottles from every single region in France and every single type of grape, plus a fantastic array of natural biodynamic wines.
La Môme
- 6 Rue Florian, 06400 Cannes, France
La Môme is Cannes’ glamorous spin on a traditional, market-style French bistro. A relaxed coffee spot for lunch, at night La Môme transforms into a buzzy cocktail bar, with a trendy mix of music and food with plenty of glitz. The menu is a French-Italian rendezvous, and is best enjoyed as a group, as most items can be served family-style. The service is phenomenal—you’re sure to be impressed by how well taken care of you’ll feel during this meal. If you’re not sure what to order, here’s what we recommend for a big group: the crudo plate with local langoustines, arugula salad with hazelnut, pecorino and truffles, the fettuccine pasta with creamy bisque and king prawns, rack of lamb in a pine nuts crust, and, finally, the largest fish of the day, all à partager—to share.
Le Speakeasy
- 22 Rue Latour-Maubourg, 06400 Cannes, France
During the largest events in Cannes, like the film festival or the Lions, you’ll find the best nightlife at Baoli, Palm Club and Chrystie. Off-season, head to Le Speakeasy, a festive restaurant and piano club. Similarly to the Paris location, Le Speakeasy channels the glamour and clandestine charm of 1920s speakeasies. The decor is reminiscent of the Prohibition era, with vintage furnishings and a warm, inviting ambiance that makes guests feel as though they've stepped back in time.
The menu includes a delicious steak selection, lobster linguine, risotto, and the “Famous Speakeasy Tiger:” marinated beefsteak, grilled to perfection and served with a secret tangy sauce.
Paradiso
- 10 Bd de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
From the moment you enter Paradiso, located in Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes, you're greeted with an ambiance that effortlessly blends elegance with charm. Whether you choose to dine on the sun-drenched terrace or in the chic dining room, prepare to be wowed by the expertly-crafted dishes that celebrate the region's finest ingredients. With every succulent seafood platter, aromatic herb-infused creation and homemade pasta masterpiece, Paradiso invites you to indulge in a symphony of flavors that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight.
La Palme d'Or
- 73 Bd de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
No list would be complete without the two-Michelin-starred La Palme d’Or, located at the Hotel Martinez. Chef Jean Imbert unveiled the newly updated fine dining eatery ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, and it did not disappoint. Each dish at La Palme d'Or is a masterpiece, from the delicate seafood starters to the decadent desserts. And let's not forget the impeccable service—attentive, yet never intrusive, like the best supporting actor in your dining experience.