Discover the Best Restaurants in Cannes

While Cannes is perhaps best known for its glamorous film festival, the South of France locale also has a rich culinary history that reflects its evolution from a small fishing village to a luxurious destination on the French Riviera.

In the early 19th century, Cannes was a modest fishing town. The local cuisine was simple and based on fresh seafood, vegetables and local herbs, typical of the Provençal culinary tradition. Bouillabaisse, a traditional Provençal fish stew, was a staple.

The Cannes Film Festival, established in 1946, and its opulent red carpet cemented the resort town’s reputation as a glamorous destination for jet-setters. The influx of celebrities, filmmakers and tourists also elevated the dining scene. Restaurants began to offer more elaborate menus, blending traditional French cuisine with international influences to cater to diverse palates. The presence of global stars also led to the opening of high-end dining establishments by renowned chefs.

Today, Cannes boasts a vibrant and diverse culinary scene, ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants to casual beachside bistros. The city's restaurants often feature fresh, local ingredients with an emphasis on seafood, Mediterranean flavors and classic Provençal cuisine. Establishments like La Palme d'Or hold Michelin stars and are known for their innovative and high-quality dishes. Additionally, the city has embraced global culinary trends, with various international cuisines available to cater to its cosmopolitan visitors. Below, discover the best Cannes restaurants for your next trip to the Côte d'Azur.