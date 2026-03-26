A Local’s Guide to the Best Spots for a Glass (or Bottle) of Wine in Cannes 

Every relationship comes with perks and drawbacks, but mine has a particularly pleasant benefit—my partner’s family owns a tiny apartment in Cannes. Visiting Cannes for the first time when he was just four years old, my boyfriend has been returning to the city in the South of France—even living there part-time—throughout his life. Naturally, it’s become one of his favorite places on the planet, and after visiting early in our relationship, it’s become one of mine, too. Cannes is the city where we really fell in love, and I’ve been lucky enough to spend summers and holidays here ever since.

As a travel writer, I’m used to identifying the tourist-y middle of most cities and trying to fan out from there in order to uncover something more compelling. But in Cannes, I’ve been able to spend weeks and months on the ground, picking up suggestions from neighbors and wandering into out-of-the-way spots that might only be open a few days every week. That’s why I feel particularly well-equipped to give my recommendations for the best places to have a glass (or a bottle) of wine in Cannes.

By no means a complete list, consider this a selection of ideas for moods and scenarios, and a warning to keep you away from the overpriced, lackluster tourist traps on La Croisette. These places were all selected through repeat visits and trial and error, and though few are actual wine bars, you’re usually better off in France just going to a restaurant or cafe. Let them know ahead of time you’ll only be drinking—they rarely mind at all.