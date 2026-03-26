A Local’s Guide to the Best Spots for a Glass (or Bottle) of Wine in Cannes
Avoid tourist traps on the crowded La Croisette and grab a glass at one of these unexpected gems instead.Read More
Every relationship comes with perks and drawbacks, but mine has a particularly pleasant benefit—my partner’s family owns a tiny apartment in Cannes. Visiting Cannes for the first time when he was just four years old, my boyfriend has been returning to the city in the South of France—even living there part-time—throughout his life. Naturally, it’s become one of his favorite places on the planet, and after visiting early in our relationship, it’s become one of mine, too. Cannes is the city where we really fell in love, and I’ve been lucky enough to spend summers and holidays here ever since.
As a travel writer, I’m used to identifying the tourist-y middle of most cities and trying to fan out from there in order to uncover something more compelling. But in Cannes, I’ve been able to spend weeks and months on the ground, picking up suggestions from neighbors and wandering into out-of-the-way spots that might only be open a few days every week. That’s why I feel particularly well-equipped to give my recommendations for the best places to have a glass (or a bottle) of wine in Cannes.
By no means a complete list, consider this a selection of ideas for moods and scenarios, and a warning to keep you away from the overpriced, lackluster tourist traps on La Croisette. These places were all selected through repeat visits and trial and error, and though few are actual wine bars, you’re usually better off in France just going to a restaurant or cafe. Let them know ahead of time you’ll only be drinking—they rarely mind at all.
Where to Get a Glass of Wine in Cannes
Uva
- 13 Bd. de la République, 06400 Cannes, France
Uva is one of the best restaurants in Cannes. Noël Mantel, an acclaimed chef in the region, partnered with his son Étienne Mantel on this casual yet upscale spot. Named after the Latin word for grape, they’ve stocked over 500 wines in their cellar, the majority of them French, so visitors looking to imbibe are in good hands. Head to the bar early if you only want to drink; better yet, come hungry and learn firsthand that culinary skills might just be hereditary.
Café Olympe
- 47 Bd. de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Hidden atop one of the only museums directly on La Croisette, La Malmaison, this rooftop cafe just happens to boast some of the best views in Cannes. To give you a sense of the viewpoint, it’s directly on par with the oceanfront rooms and terraces of all four of the grand palace hotels. Entry is completely free—just tell the front desk at the museum you’re headed up to Olympe, and settle in for an idyllic morning or afternoon. It’s great for daytime drinking, but note that Olympe closes in the evening.
Cave et Bar à Vins Gencel
- 13 Rue de la Miséricorde, 06400 Cannes, France
A third-generation family wine cellar in a historic district of Cannes, this is also one of the few straightforward wine bars in town. Located right near Marché Forville, one of the biggest tourist draws in the city, Gencel has a totally different, serene vibe. With a wine list that’s over 50 pages long, there’s something for everyone, and attentive staff are more than happy to help you peruse. They’ve got selections from every worthy region in France, and it’s all priced very fairly. Naturally, there’s rillette, pâté, terrine and other snacks on offer if you decide to stick around and sip wine on the premises.
Okay Pizza
- 8 Av. Isola Bella, 06400 Cannes, France
While this spot technically belongs on a best restaurant list, it’s one of my absolute favorite places to drink wine. Go for a long, leisurely lunch of osso bucco, one of their fantastic pizzas, or a hearty pasta, and pair it with an extremely affordable carafe of rosé. This is a true neighborhood spot with a lively set of regulars, so prepare to be delighted by eavesdropping on locals or chatting with the extremely friendly couple who own the place. If you even attempt a conversation in French, I can almost guarantee a complimentary shot of limoncello will accompany the bill. With zero social media and no website, this place is deliciously under-the-radar.
Café Le Suquet
- 7 Rue du Pré, 06400 Cannes, France
Helmed by chef Basile Arnaud, a rare native Cannois, this mostly outdoor hotel cafe is idyllic for a glass of wine at night. Restaurants stay open late in France, especially during the summer, so going for a glass at 9 or 10 p.m. is no issue. Again, the wines are mostly French, and chosen to pair with Arnaud’s super seasonal dishes, so there’s always new by-the-glass pours. This busy quartier is bustling, even on weeknights, so the people-watching is just as fantastic as the vin.
Carlton Beach Club
- 58 Bd. de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
The trick with beach club pricing? The cost of admission is basically factored into the food and beverage menus. Everything is going to cost more because you’re essentially paying for the prime oceanfront position, and every once in a while, the proximity is worth it. Make the most of an overpriced drink by heading directly to the crème de la crème, Carlton Beach Club, at golden hour. Watching the sunset over the water with a glass of bubbles in your hand? Priceless. At least the first time. If you really want to splurge, get a glass of Ruinart, the world’s oldest champagne house.
A Cassetta
- Rue St Sauveur, 06110 Le Cannet, France
Cannes is one of those cities that starts at sea level and winds continually upward back into the hills. At the tip top of this steep climb is Le Cannet, a sister city of sorts that boasts incredible ocean views and a rich art history. One of the best restaurants there, A Casetta, serves up Corsican specialties, including Corsican wines, which are rare and hard to find elsewhere. This French island, southeast of the mainland, is fiercely independent and has developed its own distinct culture. A signature veal tartare pairs well with traditional wines from the region; ask your server for guidance in navigating these unusual, hard-to-find vintages—then brag about your experience to the next wine snob you encounter.
La Table D'hôtes
- 3 Bd. de la République, 06400 Cannes, France
This is the restaurant I’m most likely to return to on a regular basis. The price point is accessible, the food is excellent, and the wine list is wide-ranging. Mostly, I come here for lunch, where a special prix fixe called “la formule” offers a two-course meal for about 20 euros. Here, the format also comes with a glass of wine, so I’ve sampled a few over my many visits and given the quality of the food and wine, I consider this restaurant the best value in Cannes. Though the lunch special tends to come with a table wine, their full wine list has great Rhône and Loire sections, with an emphasis on Provençal and Burgundy wines.
Pain Cuit au Feu de Bois
- 12 Quai Saint-Pierre, 06400 Cannes, France
Another one with zero online presence, this delightfully idiosyncratic shop is dominated by freshly baked breads, made in a specialty wood-fired oven. The baker, who is often manning the shop alongside his son, will happily share about his lifelong passion for traditionally baked bread if you prompt him even slightly. We stopped by one morning during a walk, and assured him we’d return later to buy some bread. He joked that no one ever actually comes back, and happily gifted us glasses of wine to celebrate when we really did. That’s how I discovered this harborfront bakery is stocked with his personal favorite wines, and it’s a fabulous, completely unorthodox place for a drink. Do buy a loaf if you make it in; the texture is otherworldly. Meats, cheeses and other snacks are also available.
Armani Caffè
- La Croisette, Bd. 42/43, 06400 Cannes, France
Next door to the Armani store, a tucked-away cafe is mostly a haunt for shoppers craving a cappuccino before or after patronizing the Italian designer’s shop. But it’s another secretly great place to get a great glass of wine with a full frontal view of the ocean. Taittinger bubbles or a cold glass of Sancerre are my picks here, and my boyfriend’s mom loves how dogs are welcome on their spacious patio. We often come here for morning coffee, too, because they open at 9:30 a.m., well before the beach clubs.
Racine
- 25 Bd. Sadi Carnot, 06110 Le Cannet, France
Another gem up in Le Cannet, this petite restaurant is directly across from one of the best art attractions in the city: a museum devoted entirely to the painter Pierre Bonnard. The museum is small, and a visit can be completed in about an hour, after which a crisp glass of white at Racine is an ideal next step. Decompress and discuss life, art and all the rest on their peaceful, greenery-lined patio. They’ve got over 200 wines on their menu, quite a feat for this small but mighty bistro. I’ve yet to try the food strictly due to timing issues, but it looks equally fantastic.
Bijou Plage Experimental
- 110 Bd. de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes
Approximately a 20-minute walk from the center of La Croisette, my favorite spot in the entire city is a beach club down on the southeast Pointe Croisette. Removed from the ultra-touristy middle, this off-center beach club has the same on-the-sand dining options and ocean views, just at the price point of a regular restaurant. Minus the irritating markup, sitting for a chilled red or a glass of cloudy skin-contact is once again a pleasure. All of their wines are organic, biodynamic, and natural, just another reason to love this little club.