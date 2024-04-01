The Most Glamorous Hotels in Cannes

10 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France

The stunning Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic surely boasts one of the best locations in Cannes, as it’s situated right on La Croisette, facing the Palais des Festivals, with the dreamiest vistas of the Mediterranean Sea. Le Majestic, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is also positioned right in the heart of Cannes; it’s just a five-minute walk to Rue d’Antibes, the major shopping district with all the designer stores, so you can just as easily step out of the hotel and go for a stroll to see the boutiques as you can walk right down onto the beach.



Le Majestic, which first opened its doors in 1926, is comprised of 349 rooms, including 92 suites—at peak occupancy, the 5-star hotel can host around 700 total guests. For dining, there's the Mediterranean-focused Paradiso Nicole and Pierre, as well as Le Fouquet’s, which offers similar cuisine to the iconic brasserie of the same name in Paris, in addition to a beach restaurant.



The Spa Diane Barrière is a must-visit if you’re staying at the hotel; it’s one of the few spas that offers Biologique Recherche treatments, including facials and massages. There’s also a sauna, hammam and fitness center. For those that want to continue in the film festival vein, consider booking the hotel’s personal cinema projection room.



You can tell a lot about a luxury hotel based on the concierge, because that’s where they can set themselves apart from the countless other lavish accommodations—Le Majestic is one of those hotels that goes above and beyond, which is part of what makes the spot so alluring to travelers, year after year. That means finding a solution to any possible request that a guest may have, no matter the difficulty. “Never say no, always say yes,” Gilles Bastoni, the chief concierge at Le Majestic, told Observer. “You will never hear me directly say no—I turn it into a yes. Sometimes it’s challenging, but the sky is the limit—everything within the law, we will do." That means everything from sending a helicopter to Paris to fetch an actress’ left-behind dress just in time for a film premiere, to refurnishing and decorating a suite for a lavish Halloween party with two days’ notice. “It’s a second house for a lot of guests. We want guests to feel at home here; that’s important to us,” Bastoni stated.