The Cape Cod Hotels for Your Next New England Getaway

There’s so much to love about Cape Cod, because what’s better than iconic lobster rolls, idyllic beaches, charming shingled homes and a wonderfully laidback seaside atmosphere? Cape Cod is a quintessential New England beach destination, and while the hook-shaped Massachusetts peninsula is most popular for summer getaways during the warmer months, it’s always a cozy retreat, no matter the time of year. That said, summer isn’t *that* far away, so why not start thinking about all those weekend trips in the not-so-distant future?

Cape Cod is composed of several different towns, each with their own distinct vibe and culture. There’s something for everyone in Cape Cod, from Hyannis and Falmouth to Chatham and all the way out to Wellfleet and Provincetown, at the very last edge of the outer Cape. It’s worth taking multiple trips to the Cape just to explore all the different areas, though you can also take a day outing from the Cape to the much-adored summer locales of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Perhaps you'll even get some good whale-watching in while en route.

If you’re planning a trip to Cape Cod, then why not stay at the best of the best? Below, see the ultimate travel guide for the most luxurious Cape Cod hotels and resorts to book for your next getaway.