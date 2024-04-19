The Cape Cod Hotels for Your Next New England Getaway
There’s so much to love about Cape Cod, because what’s better than iconic lobster rolls, idyllic beaches, charming shingled homes and a wonderfully laidback seaside atmosphere? Cape Cod is a quintessential New England beach destination, and while the hook-shaped Massachusetts peninsula is most popular for summer getaways during the warmer months, it’s always a cozy retreat, no matter the time of year. That said, summer isn’t *that* far away, so why not start thinking about all those weekend trips in the not-so-distant future?
Cape Cod is composed of several different towns, each with their own distinct vibe and culture. There’s something for everyone in Cape Cod, from Hyannis and Falmouth to Chatham and all the way out to Wellfleet and Provincetown, at the very last edge of the outer Cape. It’s worth taking multiple trips to the Cape just to explore all the different areas, though you can also take a day outing from the Cape to the much-adored summer locales of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Perhaps you'll even get some good whale-watching in while en route.
If you’re planning a trip to Cape Cod, then why not stay at the best of the best? Below, see the ultimate travel guide for the most luxurious Cape Cod hotels and resorts to book for your next getaway.
The Best Hotels and Resorts for a Getaway to Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Wequassett Resort & Golf Club
- 2173 MA-28, Harwich, MA 02645
Wequassett is a true five-star hotel that dates back to the 1920s, when it opened as the Wequassett Inn. It’s now a sprawling 27-acre waterfront property, with 120 accommodations including suites, cottages, villas and private homes, many of which have private balconies and ocean views, and all of which are all outfitted with Molton Brown toiletries and free wifi. The beach resort features two outdoor pools, tennis courts, a fitness center and, of course, the neighboring 18-hole golf course at Cape Cod National Golf Club. Those who want to spend more time on the water can sign up for a private kayak tour or go all out with a sailboat rental. You can also rent a bicycle from the luxury hotel and explore one of the bike trails.
There are multiple dining options at the family-friendly, pet-friendly resort; the most upscale on-site restaurant is Twenty-Eight Atlantic, which serves New England seafood-focused dishes. There’s also the waterfront Outer Bar & Grille, in addition to a cozy bar, Thoreau’s. For an al fresco dining experience, you can order food at The Verandahs and eat by the fire pits, and you can also eat poolside on the Pleasant Bay Terrace.
Chatham Inn
- 359 Main Street, Chatham, MA 02633
Chatham Inn is a charming Relais & Châteaux property right on Main Street, just a short walk to the restaurants and shops in the idyllic town. While Chatham Inn in its current form opened in 2015, the property dates back to 1830.
The modern-day, adults-only boutique hotel is composed of just 18 guest rooms, each of which is uniquely decorated. The real draw here is Cuvée (this is, after all, the only Relais & Châteaux property in Cape Cod), the on-site fine dining restaurant that serves a New England-focused menu.
The Mansion at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club
- 2907 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631
Ocean Edge Resort is actually a massive, 429-acre property in Brewster, and while the entire resort is composed of 342 rooms, those who want a more elevated experience will likely want to book one of the 122 rooms in the Mansion, as opposed to the Villages side, which is better for those traveling with large parties or children, with convenient family suites.
There’s something for everyone at this oceanfront property; there are multiple swimming pool areas, with both indoor pools, outdoor pools and hot tubs, in addition to an 18-hole golf course.
You definitely won’t be lacking in activities, as there are nine tennis courts and 26 miles of hiking and bike trails, paddle boarding and kayaking. The 700-foot private beach is a true gem; it isn’t available to the entire resort, but is open to those staying in the Mansion. There are three fitness center options, as well as a full-service spa. While heading off-property is always nice, there are plenty of dining options on-site, too, with four main restaurants throughout the Mansion and Villages sides, in addition to bars and casual beach eateries. This is also a great option if you want to see Cape Cod in the off-season, as while many Cape Cod resorts are only open during the summer months, this beachfront property welcomes guests year-round.
Chatham Bars Inn
- 297 Shore Road, Chatham, MA 02633
Chatham Bars Inn was built as a hunting lodge for wealthy Bostonians back in 1914. It’s now a charming waterfront hotel, with 217 rooms spread throughout the 25 acre property. There are four separate restaurants and bars found on-site, and it’s a real farm-to-table dining situation, as Chatham Bars Inn operates its own farm, located just a short drive from the resort, which serves as the hotel’s source for all seasonal produce.
There’s also a spa with five treatment rooms, all of which are equipped with private showers and a hydrotherapy tub. There’s also an outdoor relaxation pool and a Jacuzzi. What really stands out, though, is that the spa uses a private signature product line that features ingredients like homegrown botanicals from the property’s farm and honey from the beehive.
Candleberry Inn
- 1882 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631
The historic Candleberry Inn is technically a bed and breakfast, not a full-fledged hotel, but the critically-acclaimed spot is well-deserving of your attention. The property is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, with certain buildings dating back to the 1700s. The charming B&B is composed of just nine guest rooms, which are spread out among the Main House and Carriage House.
All the accommodations have a low-key luxury aesthetic, and are outfitted with Frette robes and Malin + Goetz toiletries, and some of the rooms have private fireplaces and patios. This is an inn, not a massive hotel, so there's no on-site spa or restaurant, but the B&B will organize in-room massages and other amenities if you so choose. It's located right in Brewster, and it's less than a 15-minute walk to the beach.