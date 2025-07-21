Cape May Is the Ultimate Summer Escape for Seaside Charm and Nostalgia

For many people who grew up in the mid-aughts, the Jersey Shore conjures images of rowdy nightlife and overly orange tans. But pegging an entire destination—especially one that spans 130 miles of Atlantic coastline and 40 different towns—to an infamous MTV reality TV show doesn’t do justice to the sun-soaked charms of a beloved region that has welcomed families and well-to-do East Coasters for centuries. Those familiar with the sand-backed stretch that runs up and down the Garden State know of its coastal beauty, roadside produce stands and sunny attractions that recall the nostalgia of the past.

And while it’s true that the Hamptons, Maine and Massachusetts (ahem, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard) typically get the bulk of the attention for East Coast summer getaways, Cape May, one of the oldest seaside resorts in the country, very much deserves a spot in that list. Situated at the southern tip of New Jersey, it’s a historic escape with Victorian architecture, pristine beaches and fresh seafood—and no, there’s not any first pumping happening. At least, not always. Summer vacations in Cape May mean long days sprawled out on the sand, walking Ocean Avenue, savoring fresh oysters and retiring early for restful winks at one of the boutique hotels.

While Cape May peaks in June, July and August, it has plenty of special events and charm to appeal to travelers year-round. Fall welcomes colorful foliage and the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in November. Spring allows visitors to explore the beach and, beyond that, dive into the many cultural activities like trolley tours ahead of the swimsuit-clad throngs. Wintertime is prime for solitude seekers. A chill creeps into the air. Come December, the town turns on the festive charm with lights and decorations. Outside of the holidays, it’s a pin-drop-quiet place to relax.

Whether you’re going for the weekend or plan to visit Cape May for a longer getaway, the town offers plenty of classic shore activities for laid-back fun. To help you plan the perfect summer trip to Cape May, we’ve curated a guide to the beloved Jersey Shore destination, full of classics and notable new establishments.