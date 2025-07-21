Cape May Is the Ultimate Summer Escape for Seaside Charm and Nostalgia
For many people who grew up in the mid-aughts, the Jersey Shore conjures images of rowdy nightlife and overly orange tans. But pegging an entire destination—especially one that spans 130 miles of Atlantic coastline and 40 different towns—to an infamous MTV reality TV show doesn’t do justice to the sun-soaked charms of a beloved region that has welcomed families and well-to-do East Coasters for centuries. Those familiar with the sand-backed stretch that runs up and down the Garden State know of its coastal beauty, roadside produce stands and sunny attractions that recall the nostalgia of the past.
And while it’s true that the Hamptons, Maine and Massachusetts (ahem, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard) typically get the bulk of the attention for East Coast summer getaways, Cape May, one of the oldest seaside resorts in the country, very much deserves a spot in that list. Situated at the southern tip of New Jersey, it’s a historic escape with Victorian architecture, pristine beaches and fresh seafood—and no, there’s not any first pumping happening. At least, not always. Summer vacations in Cape May mean long days sprawled out on the sand, walking Ocean Avenue, savoring fresh oysters and retiring early for restful winks at one of the boutique hotels.
While Cape May peaks in June, July and August, it has plenty of special events and charm to appeal to travelers year-round. Fall welcomes colorful foliage and the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in November. Spring allows visitors to explore the beach and, beyond that, dive into the many cultural activities like trolley tours ahead of the swimsuit-clad throngs. Wintertime is prime for solitude seekers. A chill creeps into the air. Come December, the town turns on the festive charm with lights and decorations. Outside of the holidays, it’s a pin-drop-quiet place to relax.
Whether you’re going for the weekend or plan to visit Cape May for a longer getaway, the town offers plenty of classic shore activities for laid-back fun. To help you plan the perfect summer trip to Cape May, we’ve curated a guide to the beloved Jersey Shore destination, full of classics and notable new establishments.
Congress Hall
- 200 Congress Pl, Cape May, NJ 08204
The stately seaside resort that started it all, Congress Hall, is an landmark known for its iconic yellow facade and enduring legacy. It’s very much an “if these walls could talk” place where legends have roamed the halls and slept in the cheerful rooms since 1816. President Benjamin Harrison was such a fan, he made the 107-key beachfront property his unofficial “Summer White House.” These days, guests can snooze in a suite named after the 23rd POTUS. Of course, the pull of this American classic isn’t just in the past. These days, children frolic on the grassy main lawn while parents sip sundowners in rocking chairs on the veranda after hours spent in the large swimming pool. Family-friendly guest activities include guided history tours of Congress Hall, bingo with the Blue Pig mascot and kids’ crafts.
The Virginia Hotel
- 25 Jackson St, Cape May, NJ 08204
Congress Hall is well-suited for families. The Virginia Hotel, by contrast, caters to a more grown-up clientele. Set inside a restored 1879 building in the heart of Cape May’s historic district, the elegant boutique hotel reflects the charisma of yesteryear. It’s small in scale but grand in detail. The service wows. There’s an excellent made-to-order continental breakfast, as well as a renowned restaurant and bar for upscale American cuisine and cocktails. Like the rest of the retreat, the 24 rooms are intimate and full of character. Windows bring in natural light, illuminating the crisp linens and four-poster beds. Visitors looking for a bit more privacy or those traveling with a group should book one of the four larger cottages along Jackson Street.
Boarding House Cape May
- 810 Lafayette St, Cape May, NJ 08204
A 15-minute walk (or 4-minute bike ride) from the beach—close enough that the salty breezes still keep things cool during the hottest days of the year—the Boarding House Cape May is a former 1960s motel turned hip, modern-minded base that’s a fresh, colorful departure from some of the more staid stays in town. When not out exploring on the complimentary cruiser bikes or participating in regular hotel-sponsored beach clean-ups, guests have access to a swimming pool, happy hour with local beer and wine and a rooftop deck. Each of the 11 rooms reflects a relaxed ease with shiplap, decorative surfboards, coastal art and bath amenities crafted by local brand Shore Skin + Home. Planning to bring your four-legged companion on the trip? Boarding House Cape May welcomes pups.
Beach Plum Farm & Cottages
- 140 Stevens St, West Cape May, NJ 08204
Tucked away in a pastoral corner of West Cape May, less than two miles from the historic downtown, Beach Plum Farm & Cottages is an arcadian escape set on a 62-acre working farm. Spawned out of the success of its growing, harvesting and culinary enterprises, the hospitality arm allows overnighters to appreciate a slower pace and homespun simplicity. Six cottages and six barn suites showcase screened porches, outdoor showers, fire pits, signature Beach Plum Farm bath amenities and use of the seasonal swimming pool. Guests are encouraged to participate in steading, whether that’s collecting eggs from the chickens or touring the fields. After hours of hard work (or at least tagging along) and a hearty meal, the crackling fire calls for a quiet night under the stars.
What to Do
Visit the Cape May Beaches
The sandy beach (or, technically, beaches—it’s a 2.5-mile stretch) remains the biggest draw for Cape May-bound travelers. In the summertime, the shoreline is dotted with umbrellas and cabanas. Families spend days building castles, digging holes, playing paddle and scurrying toward the water. It's worth noting that beach badges are required from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day during guarded hours.
Walk the Cape May Promenade
Unlike many Jersey Shore towns, Cape May doesn’t have a boardwalk (the last one was destroyed in the 1962 nor’easter). What it does have is a scenic paved promenade that runs parallel to Beach Avenue for nearly two miles. Rain or shine (mostly the latter), you’ll see visitors and locals going for leisurely walks. It’s also a great place for a cardio burst morning run.
Book a Trolley Tour
Cape May is home to an impressive concentration of preserved Victorian architecture. While it’s pleasant enough to wander around the idyllic downtown and admire the many pitched roofs and decorative gables, curious travelers keen to learn more about the many historic landmarks, including the Emlen Physick Estate, will enjoy hopping on a red trolley tour and hearing commentary from a knowledgeable guide to pair with the pretty visuals.
Cape May Lighthouse
- 215 Light House Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204
Built in 1859 and located in Cape May Point State Park, the emblematic, red and white Cape May Lighthouse is one of the most photogenic landmarks in town. It’s worth climbing the 199 steps to the top for a workout and sweeping Atlantic Ocean views and vistas of Delaware Bay. Pro tip: As summer scorches on, be sure to strike out early to avoid the midday peak sun and heat.
Washington Street Mall
- 401 Washington St, Cape May, NJ 08204
Many consider Washington Street Mall to be the epicenter of Cape May (while that title might be up for debate, it’s unequivocally a nexus of nostalgia). The pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare and town square turns on the charm for vacationers, harking back to a time when fudge shops and brick-and-mortar stores hawking handmade body products, souvenirs caps, books and leather goods were the norm, before mega retailers and big-box chains took over.
Cape May Bird Observatory
- 701 E Lake Dr, Cape May Point, NJ 08212
When you’re ready to step off the well-trodden tourist path and explore more of the peninsula’s coastal landscape and its winged inhabitants, head to Cape May Bird Observatory. Located a short walk or drive from Cape May Lighthouse, the reserve, founded in 1975 and sponsored by the New Jersey Audubon Society, focuses on research, education, conservation and recreational birding. Visitors can participate in bird walks and birding boat safaris. There’s also a second Audubon center in Cape May county, located at the Nature Preserve.
Where to Eat
The Lobster House
- 906 Schellengers Landing Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204
An old-school East Coast seafood joint that’s steeped in nostalgia, The Lobster House is a Cape May institution with legions of loyal, long-time patrons. The waterfront restaurant has five dining rooms and a full bar. Come al-fresco dining season, the wooden deck buzzes with regulars and out-of-towners digging into crab cakes, lobster and Cape May Salts. The 130-foot-long Grand Banks sailing vessel, moored dockside, provides the ideal setting for sundowner cocktails.
Beach Plum Farm
- 140 Stevens St, West Cape May, NJ 08204
Beach Plum Farm grows 100 different kinds of vegetables (including lettuces, heirloom tomatoes and bell peppers), raises chickens and prize-winning Berkshire Hogs and celebrates its bounty with a standout culinary program. The kitchen in the Amish barn cooks scratch-made fare for breakfast and lunch. While waiting for your order, be sure to browse the market for house-made jams, honey, salsa verde and barbecue sauce. The reservation-only harvest dinners ($155 a seat) spotlight seasonal crops and farm-raised meat.
Fish House
- 502 Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ 08204
An homage to an old-school East Coast seafood shack for the modern age, Fish House, which opened last summer, is a lively walk-in-only spot overlooking Sunset Beach that, as its name suggests, slings a whole lot of fish. People queue up for the from-the-water favorites like scallops with corn puree, the black bass Reuben and chilled lobster roll. To wash it down? Craft cocktails like cucumber-infused Hugo’s Garden Forever and the Strawberry Aperol Spritz. Oh, and be sure to save room for dessert, specifically the blueberry lemon cheesecake.
Grana
- 413 S Broadway, Cape May, NJ 08204
So much of Cape May clings to the past. And though that’s certainly not a bad thing, it makes it even more exciting when something new and special comes along. When Grana opened in 2022, it injected a vibrancy and, dare we say, chef-iness into the dining scene. Diners have the choice of the four-course chef tasting ($115 per person) or the à la carte menu, which features standout seasonal dishes such as tuna crudo with pepper relish and ponzu and crab mac ‘n’ cheese.
Iccara Italian Bistro
- 315 Ocean St #4, Cape May, NJ 08204
Red-sauce haunts are a dime a dozen in southern New Jersey. But that’s not what’s on the menu at Iccara Italian Bistro. The warm restaurant, helmed by chef/owner Vincenzo Sanzone, takes a more elevated approach. Heavily influenced by the gastronomy of everyone’s favorite boot-shaped nation, offerings lean into tradition with seafood specialties like cioppino and Sicilian calamari, as well as homemade pasta dishes. Other crowd-pleasers include the crispy, lightly fried mozzarella and the meatballs with whipped ricotta cheese.
The Ebbitt Room
- 25 Jackson St, Cape May, NJ 08204
The Ebbitt Room, the award-winning restaurant in The Virginia Hotel, serves upscale seasonal fare. Deviled eggs are the ideal way to start a memorable meal. In the summer, try the local Cape May scallops with English peas, fava beans, trumpet mushrooms and speck. Request a table on the wrap-around porch for the lively outdoor ambiance or tuck inside the dining room. The atmospheric bar is great for grabbing a drink before or after dinner.
Wild Roots Provisions
- 316 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204
Another welcome newcomer, Wild Roots Provisions—a female-owned shop on Beach Avenue and Cape May's self-proclaimed “snacking headquarters”—stocks delicious fuel for summer beach days and post-bike ride pick-me-ups, whether you’re in the mood for an Italian sandwich, housemade dirty martini dip, a smoothie or artisanal potato chips.