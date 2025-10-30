An Insider’s Guide to Cape Town, South Africa
Few cities are rooted in nature quite like Cape Town. It’s a place where mountains plunge into the sea, vineyards spill across rolling valleys, and a vast, biodiverse kelp forest sways beneath the ocean’s surface. Here, the outdoors isn’t just scenery: It’s a way of life. You’ll find locals hiking Table Mountain and Lion’s Head before breakfast, surfers paddling out at Muizenberg Beach as the sun rises, and families splashing into the cold Atlantic Ocean waters of Maiden’s Cove in Camps Bay at the end of a school day.
Part of Cape Town’s allure has always been its seamless blend of adventure and urban sophistication. Right now, the city is having a particularly vibrant moment—one that feels current, creative and globally connected. Cape Town’s chefs are redefining South African flavors with confidence, drawing on the city’s indigenous ingredients and diverse heritage, while winemakers experiment with small-batch styles. Contemporary designers and artists are stocking their shops and galleries with locally-designed and sustainable goods inspired by South Africa, while hotels immerse guests in Cape Town through spa programs, dining and decor with a distinct sense of place.
For me, the Mother City has become a beloved second home I’m lucky to visit several times a year. A relatively young metropolis—though the Khoisan people were the original Capetonians, colonist Jan van Riebeeck from the Dutch East India Company became the first European to set foot on South African soil in 1652—Cape Town has come a long way since the end of apartheid in 1994. Today, it has evolved into a dynamic, layered place that celebrates its complex heritage through food, art and design, while preserving reminders of its past in landmarks like Robben Island, Bo-Kaap and the District Six Museum. The largest city in the Western Cape, Cape Town is no longer a mere safari entry point or quick layover, but a worthy destination in itself. Ranked one of the friendliest cities in the world by Condé Nast Traveler and Time Out’s Best City in the World in 2025, direct flights are increasing, international travel numbers are breaking records, and hotels are, at last, earning well-deserved Michelin recognition. Whether it’s your first time visiting Cape Town or your 21st, read on for the best places to stay, go, eat and drink in the Mother City.
How to Explore the Best of Cape Town, South Africa
Where to Stay
Cape Grace, A Fairmont Managed Hotel
- West Quay Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001
Positioned on its own quay within the V&A Waterfront, Cape Grace has been one of the city’s top places to see and be seen since 1996. Last year, after a major renovation under the stewardship of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, the property reopened with a botanical-inspired spa, new Heirloom Restaurant and a heated pool with sunbeds. Natural light flows through French windows into the Library Lounge, where you can sip a cup of rooibos tea. The 112 rooms and suites are equipped with marble-clad bathrooms, Le Labo amenities and terraces or balconies that invite you to look out at the marina and mountains, reminding you why this is one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
Ellerman House
- 180 Kloof Road, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, 8005
Situated in an Edwardian mansion in one of Cape Town’s most exclusive suburbs, Ellerman House feels more like an art collector’s private cliffside estate than a hotel. The infinity pool and indigenous gardens cascade toward the sea, offering sweeping views of dramatic sunsets. With only 13 rooms and suites (plus two villas), Ellerman House welcomes each guest with warm South African hospitality, encouraging you to dig into the 24/7 dessert pantry, take a complimentary tour of the significant South African art collection or browse the wine gallery, stocked with 10,000 bottles of the country’s finest labels. Before long, it will feel like your house, too.
One&Only Cape Town
- 0C Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001
Centered around a tranquil private island, One&Only Cape Town affords a truly oasis-like resort experience within an urban setting. Book an Island Room to be next to the sprawling pool and what is arguably the most opulent spa in the city, decked out with aroma-steam rooms, heated vitality pools, ice fountains and an indulgent refreshment bar with One&Only Cap Classique Brut. Though you can’t really go wrong with any of the accommodations: Marina Rise Rooms in the main building all look out over Table Mountain. (If you’re inspired by the view, the gym has accredited mountain guides on hand who can lead you on scenic hikes, including to Cape Point—or you could just take the cable car.) Popular among Capetonians and travelers alike, One&Only attracts a well-heeled crowd to its Nobu outpost and ROOI, a locally-inspired grill that serves South African wagyu with elevated yet cozy braai sides, including chakalaka and bacon and cheese potato bake.
The Silo Hotel
- Silo Square, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001
Perched above the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in the V&A Waterfront, The Silo Hotel is one of Cape Town’s most striking landmarks. Built out of a former grain silo by renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick, the building’s faceted glass windows catch the city’s changing light, presenting cinematic views of Table Mountain and the harbor from inside every room. Inside, the 28-room hotel showcases its own collection of bespoke furniture and original photographs, prints and paintings by African artists such as Cyrus Kabiru and Mohau Modisakeng, lending a unique glimpse into Cape Town’s thriving creative scene.
Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town
- 76 Orange St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001
Affectionately known as the “Nellie,” Mount Nelson has been welcoming guests since 1899. Today, the pastel pink grand dame looks better than ever, melding old-world glamour with modern amenities and 198 rooms, including some in 19th-century Victorian cottages. Afternoon tea with South Africa’s first expert tea sommelier is a cherished ritual, while the lush nine-acre gardens offer a serene escape from the city bustle. Mount Nelson’s historic location—just a short stroll from the Company’s Garden and Kloof Street’s trendy cafes—makes it an ideal base for exploring Cape Town’s cultural heart.
What to Do
Explore Cape Town With a Private Travel Guide
- 1 Mosselbaai St, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town, 7405
Sure, it’s possible to explore Cape Town on your own. But for a truly immersive (and luxury) experience, book a private guided tour with African Lynx. They’ll curate a bespoke, multi-day itinerary unique to your interests and tap their network of local experts to help you discover a side of the region few travelers get to see. For example, everyone who visits Cape Town must spend at least a day on the Cape Peninsula. With African Lynx, you can go beyond the standard Chapman’s Peak Drive and penguin photo op at Boulders Beach in Simon’s Town to have lunch in a seaside cave, kayak alongside dolphins and hike through the Cape Floral Region, along with other hidden gems based on your own preferences.
Animal Ocean
- 41 Victoria Ave, Hout Bay, Cape Town, 7806
Most travelers come to South Africa’s national parks to see lions, elephants and giraffes. But in Cape Town, you’ll find the marine equivalent: Ocean safaris. For the best of the best, join zoologist and filmmaker Steve Benjamin, who has worked with the likes of the BBC and National Geographic, to spot African penguins, Cape fur seals, Heaviside’s dolphins and more. Intrepid guests can snorkel into secret coves and in the Great African Seaforest—a vast underwater ecosystem akin to the Amazon—where shy sharks and octopuses thrive among the kelp.
Natural Wanders
Just an hour east of Cape Town—an easy day trip—lie South Africa’s storied Winelands, and even closer than that, you’ll find Constantia, the birthplace of the country’s wine industry. Stroll through the oldest vineyards in the Southern Hemisphere and taste one of Marie Antoinette's (yes, that Marie Antoinette) favorite sweet wines on The Constantia Wine Walk led by Natural Wanders, without traveling to the wine regions. The scenic tour takes you along private, picturesque trails to three of the region's most legendary farms, where you’ll savor wine tastings of celebrated vintages and a picnic-style lunch. Along the way, learn the scintillating history of Constantia and how it once became the toast of European courts. Buzzing for more? Natural Wanders also hosts a wine tour in Franschhoek.
Shop for a Souvenir Made in South Africa
Unlike many capitals, Cape Town hasn’t been taken over by international brands—you’ll still find homegrown boutiques everywhere you look. The Watershed at the V&A Waterfront hosts over 150 stalls from South African artisans selling a diverse range of local crafts, home goods, toys and more, making it a great one-stop shop for souvenirs. Jewelry lovers can’t go wrong with Pichulik, a sustainable atelier that uses natural stones from around Africa in many of its pieces. You never know what you might discover at Merchants on Long, a concept store with a fantastic selection of African fashion designers. Pick up a pair of field shoes (known locally as vellies) at Veldskoen; this particular brand is favored by Prince Harry and the South African Olympic Team.
Where to Eat
Fyn
- 5th Floor, Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001
Fyn, perched on the fifth floor of a heritage building overlooking Cape Town’s historic Church Square, is one of the city’s most awarded restaurants—and for good reason. Chef Peter Tempelhoff and culinary director Ashley Moss’ kaiseki-style seamlessly blends Japanese flavors and techniques with South African terroir. (Fyn is short for “fynbos,” an Afrikaans word referring to all the plants associated with the mountains of the Cape region.) Expect them to pop up in dishes like springbok katsu with sour fig chutney and ostrich meatball finished with furikake.
The Happy Uncles
- 100 Voortrekker Road, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925
South Africa’s first halal fine dining restaurant, The Happy Uncles presents a wholly modern take on the aromatic, spice-rich tradition of Cape Malay cuisine. Unique to Cape Town, Cape Malay originates from the culinary traditions of the enslaved people brought to the Cape from Southeast Asia by the Dutch East India Company. Chef Anwar Abdullatief draws on staples like Labarang pie—a savory minced meat pie traditionally prepared to celebrate Eid—and bollas (yeast-free doughnuts rolled in coconut) and reinterprets them for an inventive tasting menu that’s equal parts cultural homage and culinary artistry. For a more casual taste of Abdullatief’s cooking, stop by Barakat at the Time Out Market.
Thali
- 3 Park Road, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001
At Thali, the familiar rhythms of Indian food get a distinctly South African remix. Liam Tomlin, the star behind Cape Town’s renowned Chefs Warehouse empire, and chef Nathanael Coe serve up contemporary Indian tapas meant for sharing over cocktails. A center of the Indian diaspora, South Africa has no shortage of restaurants offering smoky curries and aromatic biryani, but Thali takes creative license with dishes that feel simultaneously familiar and fresh, from fish tacos drizzled with a Cape Malay-inspired dressing to citrusy pani puri.
Tannin
- 86 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001
If you’re looking to explore South Africa’s vibrant wine scene without making the drive out to the wineries in Stellenbosch and Paarl, head to Tannin, a stylish new restaurant right in the city center. The three-story space, which opened in 2025, includes a ground-floor bar for walk-ins, a dining room serving seasonal small plates and a top-floor cellar that boasts an ambitious selection of 430 South African labels, 40 of which are always available by the glass. The food menu is perfect for snacking or bigger appetites; don’t miss the beef ragu spring rolls or mushroom risotto with porcini butter and pickled shimeji.
Nikkei
- 87 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000
A nod to the culinary tradition born from Japanese immigrants to Peru, Nikkei celebrates its namesake with a bold fusion of flavors. Go all out with an omakase feast featuring crispy squid, braised sesame short rib, and Peruvian potato salad, or pick from an extensive selection of sushi and ceviche. Other highlights include wagyu ribeye robatayaki, oxtail croquettes with shaved truffle and matcha cheesecake. Stick around after your meal to soak up the buzzy atmosphere and sip on cocktails made with sake and pisco.
Where to Drink
Publik
- 11D Kloof Nek Road, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, 8001
Since opening in 2013, Publik has helped define Cape Town’s current wine culture. This is where the city’s sommeliers, winemakers and most passionate oenophiles come to chat over a glass or two. The lovingly curated chalkboard list, which favors small-batch, independent South African producers who make natural wines, changes daily. Don’t be intimidated if you’re a wine novice; the friendly staff is always eager to recommend their favorite bottle.
Bascule Bar
- West Quay Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001
Hidden beneath Cape Grace on the V&A Waterfront, Bascule Bar is Cape Town’s refined answer to the classic whiskey lounge. Overlooking the marina, the bar attracts locals and visitors alike with its storied collection of more than 500 whiskies, one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. Guests can join a guided premium tasting or simply settle in with a single malt on the terrace to watch yachts gliding into the harbor.
Fable
- At the corner of Bree and Wale St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000
Storytelling and mixology come together in theatrical fashion at Fable, one of Cape Town’s most imaginative cocktail bars. Each drink on the menu draws inspiration from a local myth or legend. The Lightning Bird made with Herradura Reposado, chai, sherry, orange and eggnog, for example, is based on the Impundulu, a vampiric creature from South African folklore. If you prefer your drinks without a side of showmanship, Fable also makes outstanding espresso martinis and margaritas.
The Gin Bar
- 64A Wale St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000
Located in a former mortuary, The Gin Bar is one of Cape Town’s most beloved “secret” drinking dens—though locals will happily point you toward the cafe (Honest Chocolate) where you must enter. Inside, the intimate space has an old-world apothecary feel, except gin serves as the medicine. The shelves brim with more than 80 South African bottles. House G&Ts are categorized as “remedies” for ailments of the body and spirit, or you can let the bartenders mix you a custom cure.