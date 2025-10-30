An Insider’s Guide to Cape Town, South Africa

Few cities are rooted in nature quite like Cape Town. It’s a place where mountains plunge into the sea, vineyards spill across rolling valleys, and a vast, biodiverse kelp forest sways beneath the ocean’s surface. Here, the outdoors isn’t just scenery: It’s a way of life. You’ll find locals hiking Table Mountain and Lion’s Head before breakfast, surfers paddling out at Muizenberg Beach as the sun rises, and families splashing into the cold Atlantic Ocean waters of Maiden’s Cove in Camps Bay at the end of a school day.

Part of Cape Town’s allure has always been its seamless blend of adventure and urban sophistication. Right now, the city is having a particularly vibrant moment—one that feels current, creative and globally connected. Cape Town’s chefs are redefining South African flavors with confidence, drawing on the city’s indigenous ingredients and diverse heritage, while winemakers experiment with small-batch styles. Contemporary designers and artists are stocking their shops and galleries with locally-designed and sustainable goods inspired by South Africa, while hotels immerse guests in Cape Town through spa programs, dining and decor with a distinct sense of place.

For me, the Mother City has become a beloved second home I’m lucky to visit several times a year. A relatively young metropolis—though the Khoisan people were the original Capetonians, colonist Jan van Riebeeck from the Dutch East India Company became the first European to set foot on South African soil in 1652—Cape Town has come a long way since the end of apartheid in 1994. Today, it has evolved into a dynamic, layered place that celebrates its complex heritage through food, art and design, while preserving reminders of its past in landmarks like Robben Island, Bo-Kaap and the District Six Museum. The largest city in the Western Cape, Cape Town is no longer a mere safari entry point or quick layover, but a worthy destination in itself. Ranked one of the friendliest cities in the world by Condé Nast Traveler and Time Out’s Best City in the World in 2025, direct flights are increasing, international travel numbers are breaking records, and hotels are, at last, earning well-deserved Michelin recognition. Whether it’s your first time visiting Cape Town or your 21st, read on for the best places to stay, go, eat and drink in the Mother City.