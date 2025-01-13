10 of the Hottest New Resort Openings Coming to the Caribbean in 2025
The Caribbean’s 2025 hotel openings are set to shake up luxury travel, blending modern sophistication with a focus on sustainability. These new properties are moving beyond traditional notions of indulgence, combining high-end amenities with authentic experiences that celebrate their surroundings. Many of these hotels incorporate locally inspired architecture, eco-friendly practices and culinary offerings rooted in regional traditions, creating spaces that feel both inviting and distinctive.
Boutique hotels on lesser-known islands aim to provide privacy and tranquility, appealing to travelers seeking an escape from busier destinations. These intimate properties often focus on understated elegance, with accommodations designed to harmonize with the natural landscape. At the other end of the spectrum, expansive new hotel resorts are reimagining what indulgence can mean, combining luxurious accommodations with immersive experiences, such as curated wellness programs, cultural workshops and adventure-focused activities.
For travelers, this new wave of hotels offers a range of options tailored to diverse preferences. Couples might be drawn to romantic beachfront escapes with private plunge pools and personalized services, while families may gravitate toward resorts featuring family-friendly amenities, water sports and spacious accommodations. Those in search of complete seclusion will find hideaways designed for peaceful retreats, where the focus is on slowing down and connecting with the environment.
These openings reflect the Caribbean’s continued evolution as a destination, catering to travelers who prioritize meaningful experiences alongside comfort.
The Top 10 Caribbean Resort Openings to Watch in 2025
Cas En Bas Beach Resort, St. Lucia
- Cap Estate, Gros Islet, St. Lucia
Opening in early 2025, this northern St. Lucian resort getaway is situated between two championship golf courses and a white-sand beach. The property features 90 accommodations, including studios and one- and two-bedroom suites with private balconies or terraces. Chef Marc Marrone has curated diverse dining options, including a rooftop bar, an elegant sports pub and a beachfront grill. Amenities will include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a spa and a fitness center. The resort’s location near Rodney Bay provides access to St. Lucia’s cultural and entertainment hubs.
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Bahia Beach, Puerto Rico
- State Road 187 Kilometer 4.2, Río Grande, 00745, Puerto Rico
Set to open in late 2025, the Four Seasons at Bahia Beach integrates 139 reimagined guest rooms and suites with 85 private residences. The property spans 483 acres and features two miles of white-sand beaches, an 18-hole golf course and multiple dining venues. Renovations, led by Meyer Davis, include reconfigured pools with ocean views, a reimagined lobby and enhanced spa facilities. Located 30 minutes from San Juan, the resort provides access to the El Yunque National Forest and other cultural landmarks.
Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel and Residences
- 430 West Bay Road, KY1-1205, Cayman Islands
This brand-new development on Seven Mile Beach will include 351 guestrooms, studio suites and multi-bedroom layouts. Amenities will feature six dining venues, three pools, a spa and a kids’ club. A seafront eco-walk highlights the natural ecology of the Cayman Islands. The resort’s 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space will make it the largest venue of its kind on the island. Its proximity to George Town and Owen Roberts International Airport enhances accessibility for both leisure and business travelers.
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino
- J.E. Irausquin Blvd 81, Noord, Aruba
The "hotel within a hotel" trend is continuing into 2025 as seen by Hilton's $100 million revamp in Aruba, scheduled for completion in fall 2025. The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino will introduce a new beachfront tower with 161 high-end accommodations, including 18 oceanfront suites. All in all, this new tower is touted as a "hotel within a hotel" by offering a new private and more luxurious experience within the larger resort. The tower will also feature an adults-only rooftop club with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea, showcasing mid-century modern design elements. As part of the broader renovation, Hilton Aruba is also adding more on-site dining concepts, including Shore Club, a refined al fresco restaurant and bar; Sunset Bar, a spacious outdoor lounge; and a reimagined Sunset Grille, the resort’s fine dining venue.
Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort, Turks & Caicos
- 1 Fourth Street, Cockburn Harbor, South Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands, TKCA 1ZZ
This 100-room, eco-conscious property from Marriott’s Luxury Collection, designed by Edge of Architecture and Malcolm Berg, offers a range of accommodations from oceanfront guest rooms to three-bedroom penthouse suites, all with custom features and expansive ocean views. The Spa at Salterra will feature eight treatment rooms, aquathermal facilities and outdoor lounges designed to enhance relaxation and well-being. Sustainability is a core focus, with over half the luxury resort’s energy sourced from solar power and initiatives such as coral nurseries to support reef preservation. Filtered water dispensers in guest rooms aim to reduce single-use plastics, aligning the new resort with broader environmental goals. Located on South Caicos, the resort is scheduled to open its doors on February 15.
Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa
- Choc Bay, Castries - Gros Islet Highway, Choc, St. Lucia
Opening in January 2025, Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa will bring an adults-only retreat to 30 acres along Choc Bay on the island’s northwestern coast. The 355-room property, which includes swim-up accommodations, offers panoramic views of volcanic beaches and lush mountains. Guests will find nine dining venues, six bars, a world-class spa and access to nearby golf courses. Located minutes from Rodney Bay Marina, Cap Estate Golf Course and the capital city of Castries, the resort combines a secluded beachfront setting with proximity to St. Lucia’s many attractions and activities.
St. Regis Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
- Punta Espada, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 23000
The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort will be the luxury hotelier's first property in the Dominican Republic when it opens in April. Situated on a pristine beachfront near Punta Cana, the resort offers 200 rooms and 39 suites, including swim-out options and a 6,500-square-foot Presidential Suite. Guests will enjoy access to four pools, exclusive beach access, a St. Regis Spa with 13 treatment rooms and butler service. The property boasts nine dining venues, including Nina, featuring Peruvian cuisine by chef Diego Muñoz and a rooftop tiki-inspired bar. Golf enthusiasts can explore the Jack Nicklaus-designed Punta Espada course, ranked among the top in the Caribbean. Additional amenities include a children’s club, a fitness center and over 7,000 square feet of event space.
The Whimsy Hotel & Spa Saint-Martin, MGallery Collection
- 64 Rue de Sandy Ground, 97150, Saint-Martin
The Whimsy Hotel & Spa Saint-Martin marks the first MGallery property in the Caribbean. Developed by Accor in partnership with Terres de Légendes, the project involves a rebranding of the Beach Plaza Hotel, a prominent destination on the French side of Saint Martin for over two decades. The property will host 165 rooms, including 40 suites, designed to balance contemporary elegance with functional comfort. Guests will have access to a spa offering four treatment rooms, a fitness center, an infinity pool and a beach club. Dining options will include a main restaurant and three bars—a lobby beach bar, a rooftop bar and a poolside juice bar—providing varied settings for relaxation and socializing.
Veranó San Juan, Puerto Rico
- 1259 Avenida Juan Ponce de León, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
Set to debut in spring 2025, Veranó transforms a mid-century office building into a design-forward hotel in San Juan’s cultural district. The property will offer rooms with Juliet balconies, 17 corner suites and custom furnishings. Amenities include a rooftop restaurant, advanced meeting facilities and a private members’ club featuring curated cultural events. Located in Santurce, the hotel serves as a base for exploring San Juan’s vibrant art and dining scenes.
W Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Carretera Uvero Alto Higuey, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic, 23000
W Punta Cana will be the first all-inclusive resort from the W brand in the Caribbean. Located in the Dominican Republic’s most-visited destination, the hotel will bring W’s signature energy and modern design to an all-inclusive format. The hotel will feature hallmark elements of the W brand, including the Wet Deck restaurant, the Fit gym and a lively pool area designed to reflect the brand’s vibrant social atmosphere.