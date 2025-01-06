10 New and Refreshed Luxury Caribbean Resorts to Escape the Winter Cold
A guide to the most noteworthy luxury hotels and resorts that opened or transformed in the Caribbean over the past year.Read More
The Caribbean has long been synonymous with escape; a place where travelers seek turquoise waters and the promise of slowing down. But beyond the familiar appeal, a new wave of luxury hotels and resorts emerged across the region over the past year. Several long-standing properties are reopening after extensive renovations, looking to meet shifting expectations from travelers while striving to preserve their legacies. Others are entirely new, setting out to reimagine what a stay in the Caribbean can be.
From boutique retreats on lesser-known islands to iconic resorts unveiling carefully considered updates, the latest additions to the Caribbean’s luxury hotel scene reflect a commitment to modern elegance and a connection to their surroundings. Design plays a central role, with spaces that balance indulgence and comfort while incorporating details inspired by local cultures.
What travelers will notice is a deliberate departure from opulence for opulence’s sake. Instead, there’s an emphasis on refinement and relevance. Sustainability, culinary innovation and understated comfort are top of mind for these properties. Guests who return to familiar favorites may find them subtly transformed, while those drawn to the region’s newest hotels will encounter destinations that feel both of the moment and timeless.
If you’re looking for the Caribbean beyond its postcards, these properties set a new standard for what luxury should look like.
The Best Luxury Caribbean Resorts for a Winter Retreat
- Almare, Isla Mujeres, Mexico
- Hermitage Bay, Antigua
- Le Tropical Hotel, St. Barth
- Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts and Nevis
- Peter Island Resort, British Virgin Islands
- Secrets Tides Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada
- The Palms, Turks & Caicos
- The Rockley, Barbados
- The Strand, Turks and Caicos
Almare, Isla Mujeres, Mexico
- Carretera Garrafon-Vista Alegre, Supermanzana 007 Manzana 63 Lote 1, 77400 Isla Mujeres, Q.R., Mexico
Opened in October 2024, Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort from Marriott, introduces a refined take on all-inclusive resort luxury to Isla Mujeres, a small island celebrated for its white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. The adults-only, 109-suite resort offers a seamless arrival experience, starting with a private boat transfer from Cancun. Each suite at the new hotel is designed for comfort and privacy, featuring expansive outdoor spaces with sweeping ocean or mangrove views, while the Presidential Suite spans over 1,600 square feet for the ultimate retreat. Six dining options range from a rooftop spot serving Mediterranean-Mexican fusion to a beachfront club, ensuring variety without leaving the property. Activities include paddleboarding, sunrise yoga and eco-friendly excursions, while the Alma Spa provides a soothing escape with hydrotherapy pools and traditional treatments.
Hermitage Bay, Antigua
- Jennings New Extension Hermitage Bay, Antigua and Barbuda
Following a multimillion-dollar transformation, Hermitage Bay reopened in November 2024, enhancing its reputation as one of the top Caribbean hideaways. Set across 140 acres of lush hillsides and beachfront, the resort retains its tranquil charm while elevating every detail, from redesigned villas to a vibrant new beach club concept. The 30 villa suites, scattered between the hillside and beachfront, feature wrap-around verandas, outdoor showers and private plunge pools in select categories. Dining has been reimagined with new culinary spaces, including a lively grill restaurant on the beach and a treetop bar designed for sunset cocktails. For those drawn to immersive experiences, the resort offers boat tours, cooking classes and curated water sports alongside a garden spa nestled in the tropical landscape.
Le Tropical Hotel, St. Barth
- Les Hauts de Saint Jean, 97133, Saint-Barthélemy
Reopened in October 2024, Le Tropical Hotel has emerged as a chic 24-room retreat blending St. Barths’ understated elegance with echoes of Palm Springs’ mid-century style. Interior architect Oscar Lucien Ono has created a chill and polished atmosphere using natural materials and vintage design elements. Overlooking the bay of Saint-Jean, the boutique hotel feels intimate but not insular, with swimming pools and gardens that invite guests to unwind. Wellness takes center stage with bespoke treatments developed in partnership with French brand Holidermie, available both poolside and in-room. Guests can pair the treatments with nutrient-rich cocktails and supplements crafted to enhance their stay, balancing relaxation and indulgence.
Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Kitts, Banana Bay South East Peninsula, St. Kitts and Nevis
Set along the calm shores of Banana Bay, Park Hyatt St. Kitts unveiled its newly refreshed suites and presidential villa in November 2024. Known for its expansive accommodations and striking views of the Caribbean Sea and neighboring Nevis, the property’s updates elevate its existing appeal. Each suite features private balconies or terraces, while the upgraded villa offers an even more luxurious escape for discerning luxury travelers. Guests can spend their days luxuriating beachside, exploring the island’s history or savoring fresh, locally inspired dishes at one of the three on-site signature restaurants as well as the beach and pool bars.
Peter Island Resort, British Virgin Islands
- Peter Island Resort and Spa, Peter Island, British Virgin Islands, VG1110
After a six-year closure and extensive rebuild, Peter Island Resort is reopening this month, reclaiming its place as a beloved Caribbean escape. Spread across hundreds of acres of lush landscapes and framed by five pristine beaches on the largest private island in the BVIs, the beach resort offers 52 accommodations, ranging from oceanfront rooms to private villas. The Falcon’s Nest villa, perched atop a mountain peak, delivers sweeping views of the surrounding Virgin Islands. Guests can unwind in the infinity pool overlooking Deadman’s Beach or explore the Caribbean island’s hiking trails, dive spots and water sports. A 10,000-square-foot spa, complete with saltwater pools and alfresco hot tubs, adds to the sense of retreat. Thoughtfully designed restaurants round out the experience, blending Caribbean flavors with modern culinary touches.
Secrets Tides Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Playas Uvero Alto, Km. 275 Provincia La Altagracia, Punta Cana 23000 Dominican Republic
Opened in January 2024, Secrets Tides Punta Cana redefines the romantic Caribbean getaway with its adults-only, all-suite Caribbean hotel concept set along Uvero Alto’s palm-fringed coastline. The luxury resort balances contemporary design with Dominican influences, creating spaces that feel both elevated and peaceful. Guests can choose from rooms with garden, pool or ocean views, all featuring private terraces and modern amenities. The Preferred Club provides an added layer of exclusivity with private pools, beach areas and personalized service. Dining spans nine venues, including Pan-Asian fusion and an open-air grill, while three pools and a full-service spa cater to those looking purely for relaxation.
Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada
- Six Senses, La Sagesse (The Project), Grenada
Opened in April 2024, Six Senses La Sagesse brings sustainable luxury to Grenada’s southern coast with 56 suites and 15 villas spread across a serene beachfront cove. The property reflects the island’s heritage through design, from its bold colors to its use of natural materials. Private plunge pools and expansive terraces come standard, offering an entrancing connection to the surrounding landscape. Dining highlights include SeaFire’s wood-fired communal plates and farm-to-table dishes at Callaloo, while the lagoon-facing spa combines Caribbean traditions with modern wellness programs. Sustainability is woven into the resort’s operations, from solar-powered energy to mangrove restoration efforts. For travelers seeking a slower pace, curated island excursions showcase Grenada’s waterfalls, national parks and underwater sculpture gardens.
The Palms, Turks & Caicos
- Grace Bay Beach, Princess Drive, The Bight Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Reopened in December 2024 after an $18 million overhaul, The Palms on Grace Bay Beach has reimagined its spaces with an emphasis on natural beauty and modern comforts. The redesigned pool deck now features a stunning infinity pool, shaded alcoves and a swim-up bar offering craft cocktails. Guest rooms have been refreshed with new furnishings and updated bathrooms, blending contemporary touches with the island’s laid-back aesthetic. The centerpiece of the transformation is Sí Sí, a Mexican-inspired oceanfront restaurant led by acclaimed chefs, where dishes like shrimp coconut ceviche take center stage.
The Rockley, Barbados
- Rockley Main Road, Christ Church BB15139 Barbados
Opened in March 2024, The Rockley captures the vibrant energy of Barbados’ South Coast with its modern boutique design and local flair. The 49-room property feels both playful and sophisticated, incorporating colorful touches like throw pillows featuring Bajan sayings and amenities crafted by local artisans. A standout feature is the resort’s “Dine Around” program, which allows guests to explore the area’s lively dining scene while conveniently charging meals to their rooms (the hotel has several sister properties on the island). The covered outdoor bar hosts nightly entertainment, fostering a lively, community-driven atmosphere.
The Strand, Turks and Caicos
- 1 Seaview Drive, Cooper Jack Bay Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Opened in November 2024, The Strand combines waterfront luxury with an impressive commitment to sustainability in Turks & Caicos. Set along 2,230 feet of oceanfront, the resort features villas, suites and residences designed with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, infinity pools and expansive terraces. Solar energy provides 75 percent of the community’s power, while a pollinator sanctuary for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds benefits the local ecosystem while preserving natural flora. The DelMar restaurant and beach club delivers an upscale dining experience with wood-fired seafood and steaks, while tennis courts, water sports, snorkeling, kayaking and a private marina round out the amenities. Exclusive service perks like private chefs and butlers are also on hand with the concierge to ensure a tailored stay.