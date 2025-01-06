10 New and Refreshed Luxury Caribbean Resorts to Escape the Winter Cold 

The Caribbean has long been synonymous with escape; a place where travelers seek turquoise waters and the promise of slowing down. But beyond the familiar appeal, a new wave of luxury hotels and resorts emerged across the region over the past year. Several long-standing properties are reopening after extensive renovations, looking to meet shifting expectations from travelers while striving to preserve their legacies. Others are entirely new, setting out to reimagine what a stay in the Caribbean can be.

From boutique retreats on lesser-known islands to iconic resorts unveiling carefully considered updates, the latest additions to the Caribbean’s luxury hotel scene reflect a commitment to modern elegance and a connection to their surroundings. Design plays a central role, with spaces that balance indulgence and comfort while incorporating details inspired by local cultures.

What travelers will notice is a deliberate departure from opulence for opulence’s sake. Instead, there’s an emphasis on refinement and relevance. Sustainability, culinary innovation and understated comfort are top of mind for these properties. Guests who return to familiar favorites may find them subtly transformed, while those drawn to the region’s newest hotels will encounter destinations that feel both of the moment and timeless.

If you’re looking for the Caribbean beyond its postcards, these properties set a new standard for what luxury should look like.