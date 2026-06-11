The Essentials With Carley Fortune: “Off Campus,” Tofino and All Things Barry’s Bay

When Carley Fortune began writing her first novel during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, she never anticipated having it published. Not only did Every Summer After land a spot on the New York Times best-seller list shortly following its publication in 2022, but now, readers who fell in love with Fortune’s protagonists (and their romantic saga that played out in the lakeside town of Barry’s Bay) can see the story brought to life in the Amazon Prime series, Every Year After. “When I wrote Every Summer After, we spent that summer at a cottage very close to where I grew up on the lake in Barry’s Bay,” Fortune, who is currently based in Toronto, tells Observer. “I was writing really early in the morning before my job, before my kid got up, and I was writing just for myself—I was trying to write about how I grew up and where I grew up.”

In the four years since the release of her debut novel, Fortune has written four more bestselling books, all of which are set in different picturesque locations in her native Canada. And while she notes that her writing process has changed, one thing that remains the same is allowing the location to serve as her foundation. “I need to know where the action takes place before I can figure out what that story will be,” she says. “And the settings so far are all places that I’m very familiar with, like Barry’s Bay, where I grew up, which is the setting for two of my books.”

Courtesy Erin Leydon Fortune in Barry's Bay, where "Every Summer After" and "One Golden Summer" are both set.

In her latest novel, Our Perfect Storm, Fortune decided to re-explore the coastal town of Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia. “I visited Tofino twice when I was in my 20s living on Vancouver Island, and I just fell in love with it,” she recalls. “There are ancient rainforests with trees that are like 300, 400 years old, and then the rainforest runs right into the beach. And the beaches are very moody and rocky with fog that comes and goes, so it has this kind of eerie, mythical quality,” she explains.

Much of the transportive quality of Fortune’s books comes from her lush location descriptions, a skill she credits to her 15-year career as a journalist. “I write everything down, I double-check everything that I’m doing; I pay attention to the smells and the way the light is,” says Fortune, who also returned to Tofino for research. “Because I write these sweeping love stories, and the emotions are so big, I think that having these real places grounds it all and helps you feel like you’re there with the characters.” For Our Perfect Storm, those characters came from a flash of an idea Fortune had while watching her kids play in the backyard. “I watched them chase a rabbit, and the rabbit kind of scurried under the hedges around our yard, and I just had this image of two children meeting this way,” she shares. “I thought about those kids for years, and eventually they became George and Frankie.”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video Carley Fortune, Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway and Elisha Cuthbert at the "Every Year After" premiere.

Fortune is already working on her sixth novel, due out next year, and this summer, filming starts for a Netflix series based on her third book, This Summer Will Be Different. “We’re casting that now, and it’s going to be shooting in Toronto and on Prince Edward Island, where it’s set,” says Fortune. But in the meantime, it’s all about Barry’s Bay. “Amazon also has the rights to One Golden Summer [Fortune’s fourth novel, an interconnected standalone that features characters from Every Summer After], so the intention would be to weave One Golden Summer into the second season, but we’re just keeping our fingers crossed.” With Every Year After officially out on Amazon Prime, Carley Fortune spoke with Observer about the book’s onscreen adaptation and her current essentials, including the must-see spots in Tofino that inspired her latest book.