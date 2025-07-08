The Best of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Standout Culinary Scene

Located along California’s serene Central Coast, Carmel-by-the-Sea offers an idyllic escape with old world European-style cottages, countless art galleries, sprawling cypress trees and scenic Point Lobos state park. Despite essentially spanning just one square mile, the fairytale town is home to more than 60 restaurants, several of which have gained Michelin attention. Aubergine and Chez Noir boast Michelin Stars, while more laid-back and locally-loved joints such as Yafa and La Bicyclette have made it in the Michelin Guide. Since there are no chain restaurants within Carmel-by-the-Sea’s city limits, family-owned operations are the norm, with restaurants like Il Tegamino maintaining the community’s signature small-town charm and independent nature, so much so that the entire town exists without any real street addresses.

Though there are plenty of fancy spots to explore, even more casual establishments like Jeju Kitchen seek to impress with juicy pork dumplings that pack a flavorful punch. Le Soufflé is another fun concept that is exclusively open for lunch and serves a variety of sweet and savory soufflés, proving that you can cure nearly any kind of craving while exploring Carmel-by-the-Sea. The classic spots, however, have helped shape this artistic village in Monterey County’s reputation for culinary excellence. While it is technically located in Carmel Valley, Mission Ranch Restaurant, owned by actor Clint Eastwood, also draws an A-list crowd, encouraging visitors near and far to visit this picturesque slice of California. Whether you’re passing through on a coastal road trip or planning a quiet weekend escape, get ready to discover the best of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s restaurant scene.