The Best of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Standout Culinary Scene
Whether you’re passing through on a coastal road trip or planning a quiet weekend escape, discover Carmel-by-the-Sea’s exciting restaurant scene.Read More
Located along California’s serene Central Coast, Carmel-by-the-Sea offers an idyllic escape with old world European-style cottages, countless art galleries, sprawling cypress trees and scenic Point Lobos state park. Despite essentially spanning just one square mile, the fairytale town is home to more than 60 restaurants, several of which have gained Michelin attention. Aubergine and Chez Noir boast Michelin Stars, while more laid-back and locally-loved joints such as Yafa and La Bicyclette have made it in the Michelin Guide. Since there are no chain restaurants within Carmel-by-the-Sea’s city limits, family-owned operations are the norm, with restaurants like Il Tegamino maintaining the community’s signature small-town charm and independent nature, so much so that the entire town exists without any real street addresses.
Though there are plenty of fancy spots to explore, even more casual establishments like Jeju Kitchen seek to impress with juicy pork dumplings that pack a flavorful punch. Le Soufflé is another fun concept that is exclusively open for lunch and serves a variety of sweet and savory soufflés, proving that you can cure nearly any kind of craving while exploring Carmel-by-the-Sea. The classic spots, however, have helped shape this artistic village in Monterey County’s reputation for culinary excellence. While it is technically located in Carmel Valley, Mission Ranch Restaurant, owned by actor Clint Eastwood, also draws an A-list crowd, encouraging visitors near and far to visit this picturesque slice of California. Whether you’re passing through on a coastal road trip or planning a quiet weekend escape, get ready to discover the best of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s restaurant scene.
The Best Restaurants in Carmel-by-the-Sea
Chez Noir
- 5th Ave between Dolores and San Carlos St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
One-Michelin-Star Chez Noir is a bistro-inspired gem created by husband-and-wife duo chef Jonny and Monique Black. To enter the Carmel restaurant, guests first pass through a gazebo-like patio out front, where trailing vines and lush greenery create a charming al fresco scene. Inside, light wooden tables and dark-hued booths contrast with cream colored walls and ceilings, with an open kitchen sitting front and center. A small bar is tucked behind a curtain next to the kitchen, where guests without reservations might snag a spot if they show up early enough.
The customizable, seasonal menu primarily relies on ingredients sourced throughout the Monterey Peninsula. Small canapés like grilled abalone and beef tartare kick off the four-course meal, though you can also opt for additional enhancements like grilled oysters and the caviar-topped funnel cake. The menu then takes you through a handful of sizable dishes, with options ranging from crudo and an egg-filled raviolo to beef tenderloin and blackgill rockfish in curry.
La Bicyclette
- Dolores St &, 2 7th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
La Bicyclette is a Carmel-by-the-Sea staple that fuses French and Italian flavors in a rustic, Old World setting. Baskets of fresh-baked bread surround the open kitchen area, where chefs sporting traditional French garb work the wood-fired pizza oven. Though the menu changes regularly with weekly specials, there are a couple of can’t-miss staples that have made Bicyclette a local institution.
After ordering a dry glass of rosé, start with the escargot-inspired Champignons Provençale. These juicy mushroom caps are wood-fired in Pernod and butter with toasted hazelnuts and served with a side of bread so that you can soak up the decadent sauce. Occasionally, this dish swaps mushrooms for real escargot, which is a treat you won’t want to miss. The pizzas are perfect for sharing, but no visit to Bicyclette is complete without an order of the Parisian gnocchi. Made with flour instead of potatoes, these spinach gnocchi boast a light and fluffy composition, complemented by a rich Parmesan cream sauce.
Il Tegamino
- Courtyard behind Cottage of Sweets, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Tucked away in one of the town’s signature hidden courtyards, Court of the Golden Bough, Il Tegamino is a family-run Italian restaurant that serves comforting Italian cuisine. The signature zucchine alla scapece is a must-order appetizer, composed of olive oil and herb-marinated zucchini served with a warm artisan bread basket for dipping. Though Il Tegamino is exclusively open for dinner on weekdays, the restaurant recently launched a weekend aperitivo hour where guests can sit down in the courtyard for wine and shared bites like pesto and burrata bruschetta and a picture-perfect charcuterie board. When exploring the full-service dinner menu, expect traditional favorites like seafood linguine, stuffed cannelloni and meaty lasagna.
Seventh & Dolores
- 7th Avenue &, Dolores St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Looking for a sleek steakhouse during your time in Carmel? Seventh & Dolores boasts a more modern setting compared to the rest of the town’s French cottage vibes. Towering vaulted ceilings create a grandiose sense of space, while white tablecloths and cool tones keep things contemporary and classic. Consider splurging on the $40 7D Bespoke Martini, which blends both gin and vodka with vermouth and olive oil, served tray-style with a mini steak skewer, blue cheese-stuffed olive, and caviar-covered blini. Steak is the main attraction here, but before diving into a filet with a flight of side sauces like chimichurri and creamed horseradish, start with the warm Napa cabbage salad and drowning crab cake.
Aubergine
- 7th Avenue Monte Verde St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Located within Relais & Châteaux property L'Auberge Carmel, Aubergine is a two-Michelin-star restaurant by chef Justin Cogley. The $285 seven-course menu changes daily based on what is available and in season, and the restaurant also houses a 3,700-bottle wine cellar with wines from all over the world. While you can always expect new dishes during each visit, some regular options include oysters, lobster, ribeye and uni. Each plate reaches your table as a work of art, and the simple yet elegant setting with light blue walls and minimal decor ensures that your focus remains on the truly great food.
Stationæry
- San Carlos Street, 3 NE of 6th Avenue, San Carlos St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Every day, locals and visitors line up outside Stationæry and wait for a seat outside on the compact courtyard. From steak and eggs to shakshuka and chilaquiles, the menu caters to classic brunch cravings all week long. Certain items like the lobster roll and burger transfer over from brunch to dinner, but you’ll also find more elegant options such as cioppino and a grilled ribeye in the evenings. Complete your spread with a glass of sparkling rosé or the spruce and pink peppercorn Evergreen Martini.
Dametra Cafe
- Corner of Ocean Ave and Lincoln St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Dametra’s quaint patio, surrounded by colorful planter boxes, is a go-to for locals in the mood for quality Mediterranean fare and live music. The cozy interior boasts a heavenly mural on the ceiling; you’ll feel like you’re dining in a small Greek bistro. Don’t be surprised if you see owners Faisal Nimri and Bashar Sneeh strumming an Arabic guitar in the evenings—just know that you are expected to get up and dance. Start the meal with shareable appetizers like hummus and pita or spanakopita; for entrées, the artichoke ravioli steals the show. You also can’t go wrong with any of the kebabs, but be sure to save room for the classic tiramisu for dessert.
Rise + Roam
- Mission Street &, 7th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Bakery by morning and pizza shop by day, Rise + Roam is an award-winning eatery that crafts some of the best bread and pastries in town. Though you’ll typically run into a line in the mornings, with people patiently waiting to get their hands on a slice of savory quiche Lorraine, it moves pretty quickly. If you prefer sweet pastries over savory, opt for raspberry cheesecake cruffin or fluffy berry danish. During lunch, Rise + Roam transforms into a Roman-style pizzeria. Whether you like a classic cheese and pepperoni or more complex toppings like fennel sausage and pesto, each pie is made using a house-made fermented dough that is a balance of dense and fluffy.
Foray
- NEC San Carlos Street &, 5th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Founded by chef Michael Chang and sommelier Caroline Singer, Foray is an upscale fine-dining establishment connected to the Stilwell Hotel. Both the standard three-course menu and the chef’s tasting menu undergo seasonal changes, with many ingredients sourced locally on the Monterey Peninsula. The couple’s dog, Falco, is the resident truffle hunter—you'll find the delicacy atop various dishes and even in a rich ice cream. Not interested in a full sit-down dinner? Snag a spot at the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy happy hour bites like spot prawn crudo and artichoke heart confit.
Cultura Comida y Bebida Carmel
- Dolores Street, between 5th Ave. & 6th ave Su Vecino Courtyard, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Lauded as Carmel-by-the-Sea’s best Mexican restaurant, Cultura Comida y Bebida brings the soul of Oaxaca to this charming oceanside town. Many of the ingredients used across both the cocktails and culinary creations hail from family-owned businesses and farms in Oaxaca, maintaining a connection to the restaurant's roots. The moody space features red accents, stained glass decor and a cozy tiled fireplace, setting the backdrop for a mezcal flight or beef barbacoa tacos on homemade masa tortillas. Explore authentic dishes like the chicken mole and memelitas before ending with the berry-covered oat milk flan.
Yafa
- Junipero St & 5th Ave NW, 5th Ave, Carmel, CA 93923
Yafa is a Michelin Guide restaurant focusing on Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine in a rustic setting. Acid-washed walls and Moroccan-style pendants work together to create a homey and warm ambiance complete with patterned tablecloths, reminiscent of a Grecian villa. Yafa is exclusively open for dinner, serving up classic mezze platters, grilled octopus and artichoke salads. All of the pastas are made by hand; two of the most popular creations are the lamb ravioli and the artichoke and fontina cheese ravioli. The Mama’s Kafta meatballs are comforting and hearty, and the Beirut pistachio pudding offers authentic rosewater flavors and a silky smooth texture.
TreeHouse Cafe
- San Carlos St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
As the name suggests, TreeHouse Cafe is tucked away on a charming terrace reminiscent of a spacious treehouse. The casual and laid-back setting is ideal for a low-key lunch or dinner in between exploring the town, and there are plenty of red umbrellas to provide shade from morning until night. The food is simple and consistent, fusing Mediterranean with Thai influences. The grilled salmon is served with a decadent caper cream lemon sauce, but if you’re craving a sandwich, consider tzatziki-topped gyros or a classic tuna melt. TreeHouse Cafe also boasts an impressive wine list full of international and local bottles to enhance your meal.
Casanova
- 5th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Casanova is a French and Italian eatery located in a historic 1920s cottage. The refurbished backroom houses a table that was frequently used by Van Gogh during his time at the Auberge Ravoux in France, paying tribute to the community’s artist colony history. The atmosphere embodies Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Euro village aesthetic, boasting a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere with wood furnishings, antique decor and vaulted ceilings inspired by a Belgian farmhouse. Signature starters include the refreshing crab tartare and buttery escargot, while the duck leg confit is a popular entrée. Seafood lovers shouldn’t skip the Dover sole Meunière, but vegetarian diners can choose between the mushroom and ricotta ravioli and artichoke risotto.