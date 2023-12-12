Luxe Up Your Layering: Must-Have Cashmere Sweaters for Winter

Cashmere stands as the undisputed king of sweater materials, marrying rugged durability with a touch of opulence.

By Paul Jebara
Image: Collage of William Lockie Oxton Rollneck Sweater, Auralee Honeycomb-Knit Baby Cashmere Cardigan and Luca Faloni Chunky Knit Cashmere Cardigan.

Winter is rolling in, and it's time to up your game with the ultimate style arsenal: luxury cashmere. Cashmere stands as the undisputed king of sweater materials, marrying rugged durability with a touch of opulence. Forget fleeting fashion trends—cashmere will forever withstand the whims of style storms.

Whether navigating the city's concrete maze or unwinding in a secluded alpine retreat, a cashmere sweater is a sartorial shield that offers both warmth and a dash of panache. This luxe wool, sourced from the undercoats of cashmere goats, is an investment in enduring elegance. Sure, cashmere might be a splurge, but it's a price tag worth paying for unparalleled quality and sophistication. A cashmere piece is a commitment to looking effortlessly suave for years to come. And when it comes to gifting, nothing says "you're worth it" like the plush embrace of cashmere.

From the laid-back luxury of a cashmere hoodie, perfect for those who prize comfort with a touch of class, to the timeless crewneck, a versatile staple for any wardrobe, and the sophisticated turtleneck, a symbol of refined style—each silhouette speaks to a different facet of personal expression. The best cashmere sweaters are a feat of craftsmanship: long-staple fibers spun into resilient yarns, tightly knit to resist pilling, wrinkling and stretching. So if you're revamping your wardrobe or confessing to be a cashmere newbie, this is the closet hero that practically styles itself. Plus, what's cozier in the chilly season than cashmere? 

The Best Men's Cashmere Sweaters

Gobi Cashmere Zip-Up Hoodie

Gobi Cashmere is all about elevating your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Honing in on all-day practicality, it features a smooth zip closure, an adjustable drawstring hood and a handy kangaroo pouch for all your essentials. The fisherman’s rib knit injects a dose of Ivy League elegance, making this pure cashmere hoodie a versatile piece that effortlessly transitions from casual hangouts to stylish city strolls.

$389, SHOP NOw

Gobi Cashmere. Gobi Cashmere

Zegna Dark Red Oasi Cashmere Crewneck

Born in the tranquil Oasi Zegna, a nature park in the Piedmont region of Italy, this long sleeve crewneck is a nod to nature's elegance, tailored for the man who walks the line between rugged charm and refined sophistication. Crafted from the most high-quality exquisite yarns, its dark red shade and jacquard print exude sophistication. The ultra-fine cashmere drapes magnificently, commanding attention with every movement. 

$1,390, SHOP NOw

Zegna. Zegna

Club Monaco Core Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Club Monaco elevates the classic with this crewneck, transforming a wardrobe staple into a modern icon. Woven from 100 percent recycled cashmere, it's an eco-conscious choice that doesn't compromise on luxury. The pullover sweater features a unique center stitch detail at the back, adding a contemporary edge. Perfect for layering, it's versatile enough to be dressed up with a sharp blazer or worn casually over a simple t-shirt.

$229, SHOP NOw

Club Monaco. Club Monaco

Suitsupply Off-White Ribbed Turtleneck

Knitted from a blend of merino wool and Mongolian cashmere, this sweater offers unparalleled comfort and sophistication. The ribbed turtleneck collar and cuffs add a touch of classic elegance, making it a standout on its own or as a sleek underlayer. Whether paired with a suit or a sport coat, this turtleneck is a fashionable alternative to the traditional dress shirt—perfect for the modern man who values both form and function.

$219, SHOP NOw

Suitsupply. Suitsupply

Mack Weldon Tech Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

Here, Mack Weldon redefines the cashmere game with a high-tech classic crewneck that offers natural thermoregulation and a cooling cotton interior, adapting seamlessly to any environment. The ergonomic cut promises a sharp, tailored look, while the innovative recovery collar and cuffs snap back to perfection, no matter how often you wear it. It also comes in a v-neck silhouette. Best of all, it’s machine-washable, so you can toss it in the laundry without a second thought.

$188, SHOP NOw

Mack Weldon. Mack Weldon

Vince Relaxed Quarter-Zip Knit Sweater

Vince transforms the classic into the iconic. Made from cashmere that’s boiled for extra warmth and a sumptuously soft finish, this quality cashmere sweater is the epitome of quiet luxury. Its relaxed fit and spread collar exude a casual yet sophisticated vibe, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or lounging on a lazy Sunday, this quarter-zip sweater is a true seasonless staple for the discerning gentleman.

$465, SHOP NOw

Vince. Vince

William Lockie Oxton Rollneck Sweater

Hailing from the historic mills of Hawick, Scotland, this piece is a testament to generations of expertise. Crafted from the finest cashmere sourced from the highlands of China and Mongolia, it offers unparalleled warmth and a sleek, slim fit. Ribbed cuffs and hem add a touch of classic style, making this rollneck the ultimate blend of tradition and modernity.

$530, SHOP NOw

William Lockie. William Lockie

Rag & Bone Harding Cashmere Sweater

Part of the Rag & Bone Icons collection, this breathable crewneck is a timeless addition to your winter wardrobe. Knitted from ultra-soft, lightweight Italian cashmere, it's a luxury you can feel. Available in eight versatile colorways, this best-seller is a solid foundation for any outfit, whether you're dressing up or down. 

$395, SHOP NOw

Rag & Bone. Rag & Bone

Guest in Residence True Cashmere Sweater

Inspired by cherished family heirlooms, this sweater from Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand is spun from long-fiber cashmere, using a tight-tension knitting technique for a remarkably soft touch. This sweater is designed to endure, to be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

$365, SHOP NOw

Guest in Residence. Guest in Residence

Gabriela Hearst Checked Cashmere Sweater

This cashmere garment is a tactile delight, offering unparalleled softness without the itch. Its checked pattern is a nod to Hearst's rich heritage, blending her Uruguayan roots with her New York City sophistication. Its natural heat-retaining properties make it a go-to for cold weather days, ensuring you stay warm in style.

$2,450, SHOP NOw

Gabriela Hearst. Gabriela Hearst

Auralee Honeycomb-Knit Baby Cashmere Cardigan

From Tokyo's fashion forefront, Auralee excels at redefining luxury knitwear. Meticulously crafted in Japan, this button-down cardigan is made from the softest baby cashmere sourced from Mongolia, offering a touch of indulgence with every wear. The unique honeycomb knit and oversized ribbed collar create a contemporary silhouette, while the tonal buttons add a subtle, refined touch.

$1,090, SHOP NOw

Auralee. Auralee

Canali Cashmere Turtleneck

Canali’s turtleneck sweater, made from extra-fine shaved cashmere, offers a sumptuous feel in a range of sophisticated colors. Designed for the man who uses fashion as an expression of his identity, this piece adds a layer of refined sophistication to any autumn-winter ensemble. 

$895, SHOP NOw

Canali. Canali

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cable-Knit Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Sourced from Mongolian goats thriving in harsh climates, this sweater's high-end cashmere is a triumph of nature's finest. Its thick-gauge, sumptuously soft cashmere is meticulously dyed for a rich, even hue, wrapping you in warmth and elegance. The warm pastel tones, iconic cable-knit design and classic crew neckline reflect Ralph Lauren's signature urbane preppy style.

$1,695, SHOP NOw

Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren

Brunello Cucinelli Cable Stitch Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Brunello Cucinelli designed this splurge-worthy white turtleneck as an ethical fashion statement, meticulously crafting its entire cashmere collection with a focus on sustainability and worker welfare. The chunky cable stitch weaves a narrative of texture and comfort, offering a snug fit—a winter-season win for upscale evenings or high-profile events. 

$5,100, SHOP NOw

Brunello Cucinelli. Brunello Cucinelli

Luca Faloni Chunky Knit Cashmere Cardigan

Knitted in Bergamo, Italy, with the finest four-ply cashmere from Cariaggi Fine Yarns, this cardigan is a luxurious addition to any wardrobe. The ribbed handle ensures warmth and comfort, while the classic horn buttons and double-fronted pockets add a touch of elegance. The distinguished shawl collar complements both casual and formal attire, making this cardigan a versatile and essential piece for the cooler months. 

$795, SHOP NOw

Luca Faloni. Luca Faloni

