The Private Chefs Hollywood Trusts Behind Closed Doors
From DNA-tailored meal plans to Kardashian family traditions, these ultra-discreet culinary confidants manage the elevated diets of the world’s most discerning stars.Read More
Thanks to the oversaturated market of foodies on Instagram and TikTok, it feels like everyone is a self-proclaimed private chef these days. While some legitimate talent has certainly skyrocketed due to social media, like Meredith Hayden and Olivia Tiedemann (both of whom are professionally trained and culinary school graduates), the trend has blurred the lines between an expert and an enthusiast. Beyond the algorithm, however, the world’s most discerning tastemakers and high-profile figures continue to rely on a select group of culinary artists to meet their elevated (and sometimes high-maintenance) dietary needs.
These standout chefs get rare access to some of the most famous yet private clientele, working behind closed doors in the most over-the-top estates and superyachts around the world. While the indulgence of a private chef is nothing more than a luxurious dream to most people, it’s a mere fact of life for many A-listers. From Rihanna and Justin Bieber to Serena Williams and Robert Downey Jr., plenty of high-profile names rely on private chefs, making them indispensable members of their inner circles. Though many of these professional chefs have made their way into the spotlight, their role is ultimately rooted in discretion. For these VIP personalities, having a culinary confidant means enjoying restaurant-quality meals at home, without the paparazzi-filled grocery runs or chaos of public dining.
Whether you’re curious about the inner workings of a Kardashian kitchen or want to know more about Beyoncé’s longtime culinary companion, let’s take a closer look at the celebrity chefs catering (pun intended) to your favorite A-listers.
Brooke Baevsky
Though her digital influence has taken center stage in recent years, Brooke Baevsky (aka Chef Bae) is a natural when it comes to working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. She has cooked for more than 60 top actors, athletes and supermodels; some of her most notable bosses include Meghan Markle, Paris Hilton and Adam Sandler. She’s been dubbed the “Face of Erewhon” thanks to her viral (and sometimes satirical) food hauls from the L.A. grocer as well as her successful collabs with the gourmet store, but at the heart of Baevsky’s personal cooking philosophy is functional food. Her meals are designed with performance in mind, inspiring her to use everything from DNA analysis to bloodwork when mapping out her clients' needs, adding a more technical niche to her brand. “Being a private chef means having complete control over the nourishment that goes into my clients' bodies, from ingredient sourcing all the way through to the finished plate,” Baevsky tells Observer. “I have great relationships and friendships with my clients, and getting to know all of their preferences and needs requires an intimate look into their lives.” Baevsky devotes considerable energy to her nonprofit programs in Los Angeles and New York City, where she teaches people on food stamps how to prepare more nutritious meals on a budget.
Khristianne Uy
Better known as Chef K, Khristianne Uy works for reality television royalty and has become one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in Hollywood. If you’ve watched even just one episode of the Kardashians, you’ve likely caught a glimpse of Uy. Born in the Philippines, Uy moved to L.A. as a young tween, eventually working her way up the gastronomic ladder as a private chef to A-listers like Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek and Justin Bieber. It was during a stint with Ryan Seacrest that she made her biggest career move, after he introduced her to Kris Jenner in 2015. Since then, she’s basically become part of the family, serving as the culinary architect to all of their family holiday gatherings, larger-than-life kids' parties and everyday meal planning, while simultaneously becoming a celebrity in her own right with more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
Debbie Solomon
Though she has also worked for celebrities like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Debbie Solomon’s greatest claim to fame is being Rihanna’s private chef since 2013. Solomon was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but moved to Brooklyn when she was 13. Both destinations and cultures continue to impact her cooking style, which is heavily rooted in seasonality and smart sourcing. She was introduced to the pop-icon-turned-beauty-mogul while working at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. After receiving a phone call from an unknown number, Solomon was asked to drop off some food of her choice at Sony Studios. The requests continued for a few days until, eventually, she was offered the job, and Rihanna was revealed as the client. In order to help satisfy some of the singer's cravings for Barbadian and Guyanese cuisine, Solomon took tips and advice from Rihanna’s mother and has continued working for the family for more than 12 years.
Michael Dane
Michael Dane has earned a reputation among A-listers seeking consistent, creative and restaurant-worthy cuisine at home. “A restaurant feeds strangers, but as a private chef, I get invited in to craft the evening; that difference is everything,” Dane, whose clients have included Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Aguilera, tells Observer. “In someone's home, I'm on stage and in their space, cooking for the only people they let their guard down around, and it's the most personal thing I do. I'd rather cook one unforgettable night at someone's table than a hundred plates for people I'll never meet.” He studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Los Angeles, giving him a solid foundation to complement his raw talent, as noticed by former 20th Century Fox Television chairman Gary Newman, who was his first client as a personal chef. Other clients on his roster include Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Harvey, Ashlee Simpson and Sofía Vergara, but he remains a go-to chef for Jonas and Chopra; the duo has been particularly impressed with Dane's ability to carefully craft healthy yet delicious meals with Jonas' Type 1 diabetes in mind.
Nikki Martin
Nikki Martin is a Malibu-based chef who believes good food and wellness go hand in hand. Over the years, she's worked with Madonna, Josh Brolin, Jared Leto and Robert Downey Jr. Before leaning into the life of a private celebrity chef, Martin made a name for herself on season 8 of Food Network Star, with Bobby Flay as her mentor. She’s known for bridging the gap between indulgent, lavish meals and optimal nutrition, which is key for A-listers looking to balance their taste for the finer things with a dietary routine that leaves them feeling fueled and energized.
CoreyBelle Earling
Cooking for some of the highest-paid and most renowned athletes is just a regular Tuesday afternoon for Florida-based CoreyBelle Earling. Before becoming a private chef for the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams, Earling was a finalist on Hell's Kitchen, putting her ingredient-first cooking style in the spotlight. She’s been a celebrity chef for more than 20 years; her journey started in New York City, where she worked for exclusive, high-net-worth families whom she will not name, which only speaks to her understanding of the need for discretion. In addition to her respectful, discreet nature, Earling is praised for combining restaurant-quality cuisine with a personable approach, fusing European techniques with Asian influences.
Mike Shand
For more than 15 years, Mike Shand has manned Beyoncé’s kitchen, occupying one of the most coveted culinary positions for a celebrity chef. The native New Zealander's love for cooking started on his family’s farm in Christchurch. After a nearly decade-long stint in fine dining, Shand was asked to join Beyoncé’s “I Am…” tour in 2009, and the two have been inseparable since then. Whether they’re on the road or lying low at the Carters’ Malibu estate, the focus remains on nourishing meals that are more often than not plant-based. Shand is also the owner and chef behind Pasadena’s Love Baked Wings, which recently moved to a new location on Colorado Boulevard.