The Essentials With Chace Crawford: Morning Meditation, Cabo and the Perfect T-Shirt
Chace Crawford on daily rituals, laid-back travel and the new clothing line he built from scratch.Read More
Chace Crawford never thought of himself as a fashion guy, despite spending quite a bit of time on red carpets throughout his career. He’s learned the value of a good suit, but has always preferred effortless basics. And it was his search for the perfect T-shirt that led the actor to create American Dream Clubhouse, a modern clothing brand emphasizing movement and comfort. During the SAG strike in 2023, Crawford found himself with time off from his show, The Boys, and began talking to his friends Miles and Keleigh Teller about his idea to start his own clothing company.
“Keleigh lit a fire under my ass,” Crawford tells Observer, speaking from Toronto where he is shooting the final season of The Boys. “I’m a T-shirt guy, and after we talked about it for six months or so, I realized I couldn’t find any good T-shirts that were reasonably priced and didn’t fall apart.” As he began developing the brand, Crawford quickly realized how much fun he was having pursuing a new challenge outside of Hollywood.
“I was very naïve and new to the whole thing, which can lend itself to optimism,” he says. “It’s been a lot to juggle, but I’ve loved it. It felt like, 'I'm just going to jump out of this airplane and try and build a parachute on the way down.' I found the right people, and they knew what they were doing. We have a really great team, and I have great friends who are supporting it, like Keleigh and Miles. It’s been a really fun project.”
Crawford launched the initial products in June, with plans for more to come. So far, it includes two T-shirts, four polo shirts, a hoodie and a quarter-zip, all of which Crawford wears himself on a daily basis. He plans to roll out pants and shorts in the coming weeks, and workout gear in late summer.
“Our theme is ‘Made to Move,’” he says. “I'm always on the move. With our T-shirts, I wanted something that didn't wrinkle easily in a suitcase. You can do anything you want in these shirts. I wanted to speak to the guy who wanted a little bit more sophistication, but something that’s really functional and nice. Something that’s going to look nice no matter the situation. You can throw it on whenever you want, including in your suitcase or carry-on for a weekend away.”
The actor credits Keleigh Teller for the brand’s name, which invokes an inclusive, aspirational clubhouse for those who like to be active. “I like all types of sports, even sports I'm terrible at,” Crawford says. “I like to bike, golf, just be outdoors. Maybe we will move into other types of activities, like swimwear, in the future, too. We never want to put a ceiling on what the brand can do.”
Crawford debuted American Dream Clubhouse while in production for the fifth and final season of The Boys, which will premiere in 2026. It’s a big milestone for the actor, who plays Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep on the satirical superhero series. Although he’s still filming, Crawford can feel that the end is near.
“When Gossip Girl ended, it was such a popular show, but I didn’t realize how much my identity had been wrapped up in the character of Nate and in the family we had built,” he says. “I was so young, and it felt like the rug had been pulled out from under me. I didn’t handle it well for four or five months after. With this, I need to ground myself more.”
He adds, of The Boys coming to an end, “It’s definitely bittersweet. I would have done another season after this and just kept going because it’s hard to find something that’s so fun. I have a great schedule because it’s an ensemble, so I’m not working all the time. The cast is great. And people watch it. It’s hard to find all of those things. But it does feel like we’re going out on top.”
Crawford sat down with Observer to share his essentials, including his favorite place to vacation and what he’s currently reading.
His morning routine
I used to wake up, go to set and just crush a greasy breakfast burrito and feel like crap. But now I’ve got this really nice [Lelit Bianca V3] espresso machine at home. I like the morning cappuccino routine. I can't sleep in anymore, so I like to get up early, around 6:30 a.m., and I usually do 20 minutes of some type of writing—usually a journaling exercise, and I try to do 10 minutes of meditation. I'm not the guy whose day is going to fall apart if I don't hit my routine. A lot of times I'm on the road and I can't do all that stuff. But I do like to get up early and get my mind right. I love breakfast. I like to cook. I can make really good eggs. So I make eggs and sometimes bacon if I'm feeling crazy. I like to move around too, whether that's with a foam roller to do some stretches or some kind of exercise.
His workout essentials
Going to the gym is not a fashion show for me. Getting to the gym is hard enough. I’m like Steve Jobs—I have the same outfit, sometimes with different colors. I wear the same workout shirt, the same shorts or pants, the same sweatshirt from American Dream Clubhouse every day. Our breathable workout stuff is phenomenal. I’ve been testing it out. For me, it’s got to fit well, wash well, not smell after a while and be durable over time. Our brand is not fussy. It’s for guys who don’t want to think too hard about what they’re doing.
I have a few pairs of generic sneakers I switch between. I usually go with Nike. I have New Balance as well. I’m about to turn 40, so for me, it’s about not hurting my knees. I’m not a crazy runner, but I will typically wear a running shoe so I can do a jog or a run while I’m working out.
Travel must-haves
If I'm flying, I like to bring healthy snacks. Some type of nuts. A liter of water. I'm usually guzzling caffeine, like cold brew coffee. I like to bring two to three books, and I'll be reading different things at different times for travel. A nice pullover sweater or hoodie. I've been bringing my American Dream hoodie, but maybe in the future, we can do a cashmere sweater that’s nice for travel. I always have my headphones. I'm an AirPod guy. I use them to talk on the phone, and for podcasts and music. I don’t have the big noise-canceling headphones. I’ve tried them, and I’m not into them.
His on-set essentials
I bring my own food to set. Berries, chicken, yogurt. I’m addicted to soda water. I used to crush Diet Cokes, and that doesn’t happen anymore. I bring a jug of cold brew coffee. I bring a speaker so I can listen to music in my trailer. I like to have books there. I try to stay off the phone as much as possible, and just read and be present while on set.
Favorite vacation spots
Anywhere in Europe. I’m not a Hawaii guy. Cabo is so close, so any time anyone wants to go on a beach vacation, I suggest Cabo. I like Las Ventanas al Paraiso in San José del Cabo. Nothing beats a margarita on the beach. It’s easy to do a two- or three-day trip—I like to go Sunday through Tuesday. They have nice golf courses, too. Cabo is a staple for me. I like New York City, too. I always stay at The Bowery Hotel. It’s not necessarily a vacation spot, but I try to get out there and see friends as often as I can.
Go-to restaurants
In L.A., I love Jitlada, a Thai restaurant. While I was watching The White Lotus, I picked up Thai food every Sunday night. There’s a restaurant called Dunsmoor on the east side that might be the best restaurant in L.A. My boy Rob Gentile has an amazing Italian restaurant called Stella. I also like RVR in Venice. It’s new and I’ve been there a couple of times. It’s fantastic.
Current playlist
I go in and out of podcasts. Sometimes I listen to "The Diary of a CEO" or "The Peter Attia Drive." In terms of music, I’ve been listening to Thee Sacred Souls, Etta James, Leon Bridges, a little bit of country music. I recently got back into country music. Nothing from the Top 40. I like things a little bit slower right now.
What he’s reading
I just picked up a book at LAX called Generation AI [by Matt B. Britton]. It’s good, but it’s scary. I was born in 1985, so it was like the Internet, iPhone, social media, pandemic all in a row. This book claims A.I. could be one of the greatest singular syntheses of all these things in one moment that we're going to live through. I don't really mess with ChatGPT. I have it, but I don't really know what I'm doing. It’s fascinating to hear his take on where it could potentially go. And then, I never got into the show Game of Thrones, but I'm actually reading the first Game of Thrones book. I'm the guy who likes the book more than the movie or the show, usually. I like physical books, but I read on a Kindle, too. They discontinued the Kindle Oasis, which I love. I just lost one six months ago, and I had to order another one from Europe on eBay. I’ll go back and forth between that and the hard copies.
What he’s watching
I just finished The Studio, which is Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s show. They also produce The Boys, so shout out to them. That is my favorite show of the year so far. I don’t know how people outside the industry are feeling, but it’s so funny as an actor. It’s the dream show. It’s so funny, and Seth Rogen is so good in it. I also loved My Friends and Neighbors with Jon Hamm.
His comfort show
When I’m in a bad mood, I’ll turn on Seinfeld. I’m a ‘90s kid. Even if it’s just on in the background, it feels like therapy and you start to feel better. Seinfeld is the ultimate for comfort TV.