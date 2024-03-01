An Insider’s Guide to Charleston’s Most Luxurious Hotels

Craving a destination that's steeped in history yet buzzing with the new? Charleston is your ticket. This South Carolina charmer (the oldest and largest city in the state) has been strutting its stuff since the 1600s, with cobblestone streets that tease tales of yore. But lately, it's been on a major roll, attracting a wave of newcomers, eateries, boutiques, abodes and—lucky for us—luxury hotels.

The food scene here? It's a culinary carnival. Good luck finding a mediocre meal. And the lodging landscape? It's as competitive as it gets, leaving you spoiled for choice. From quaint boutique hideaways to grand pastel palaces, Charleston's hotel scene is a blend of old-school charm and new-age glam. So, if you're after luxury, you're in the right place. Charleston's high-end hotels are a masterclass in opulence, offering everything from butler service to rooftop hangouts with killer views. These plush pads, often set in revamped historic buildings, mix Southern hospitality with a dash of contemporary luxe. Here's our pick of Charleston's crème de la crème hotels, where the Lowcountry goes high on luxe in one of America’s most historic cities.