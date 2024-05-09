An Insider’s Guide to London’s Chelsea Neighborhood 

The posh neighborhood of Chelsea is known for its high-end shopping, tasteful hotels and the annual Chelsea Flower Show, held each year in May. The area, which borders the river Thames, Kensington, Knightsbridge and Belgravia, is one of West London’s most popular destinations, particularly for discerning travelers looking for more upscale options. It’s home to the Saatchi Gallery, and it’s a quick taxi ride away from Royal Albert Hall, the Victoria & Albert Museum and Harrods. The newly-renovated Battersea Power Station, which is filled with shops and restaurants, is across the river, as is Battersea Park. Although it is less accessible by public transportation, the neighborhood is a good bet for those looking for a local vibe and more intimate accommodations.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, held annually since 1912, takes place this year from May 21 to 25 at Royal Hospital Chelsea. It boasts expansive displays and pop-up restaurants, including a partnership with The Dorchester, which will host a floral-inspired Champagne afternoon tea for guests. It’s a huge draw for those in London and around the world, but Chelsea welcomes travelers throughout the year. Whether you’re looking for fine dining, boutique shops or to unwind in the private Cadogan Gardens, Chelsea offers the perfect home base when visiting London. Here's everything you need to know if you want to discover the best of Chelsea.