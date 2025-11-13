Chicago’s Must-Visit Indie Coffee Shops Are Brewing Something Special

One of the best ways to get to know a city is to find all the cool coffee shops. These spots are often where local artists and tastemakers hang out, after all—especially freelancers who don’t have standard nine-to-five desk jobs. As a cold-weather destination, Chicago has always been home to an array of cozy bars, cafes and lounges. But in recent years, Chicago has welcomed a new crop of indie-owned cafes to the coffee scene that infuse their owners’ backgrounds and personal history into the food and drinks.

Whether you’re hunting for a coffee spot to plop down with a book and a solid latte, looking for a place to get some remote work done (wifi required) and stay caffeinated, or perhaps just seeking somewhere to meet up with friends, Chicago is home to several coffee shops that not only offer unique interiors and fun design, but are entirely homegrown. You’re likely to see the owner slinging shots at the espresso machine or moving their wrists with poise to craft Instagrammable latte art with the milk pour. These Chicago-based coffee shops are also neighborhood-driven, tucked into areas outside of The Loop, and truly cater to locals. And remember, it doesn’t have to be a blustery Windy City winter day to hunker down in a coffee shop—iced-drink renditions hit the spot for a chilled buzz.

Below, we’ve curated a list of nine indie, local coffee shops in Chicago that are worth a visit. Each one is a unique concept with Windy City roots, and two of these cafes even sell books on-site, just in case you crave a new read and want to dive into its pages right away.