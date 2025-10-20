8 New Japanese Restaurants to Check Out in Chicago

With its colorful plating and playful marriage of sweet and savory, Japanese food remains one of the most popular cuisines, whether it’s a casual sushi bar or a multi-course omakase experience. Japanese fare is found all over the U.S., including Chicago, which welcomed many new Japanese restaurants within just the last six months. Combining ingredients common in Japan (such as seaweed; yamagobo, Japanese pickled burdock root; ponzu dipping sauce; and wagyu, a breed of cattle) with fine-dining techniques, these are the most coveted reservations for fall, with theatrical flourishes both on the plate and in the ambiance.

“Japanese cuisine resonates with Chicago right now because people are craving intentionality and experience-driven moments. It’s a cuisine rooted in respect for the ingredient, connection to the seasons and an unwavering dedication to the craft of cooking,” says chef Brian Lockwood, partner at Boka Restaurant Group, which debuted Midōsuji last month. “In a city that values craftsmanship and authenticity, that kind of quiet precision feels both refreshing and deeply relevant.”

Like in other cities, omakase experiences are still trending—the tasting menu is at the chef’s whim and the ambiance is more eclectic than stuffy. “People still crave creative, beautiful, and delicious food, but they don’t always want to commit to a four-hour tasting menu with white tablecloths and a formal, sterile setting,” chef Mari Katsumura of Shō tells Observer. “Omakase feels more personal and dynamic: it’s interactive, guest-facing and a little faster-paced, while still delivering a high-end experience.”

That said, each of these restaurants adopts its own interpretation of Japanese food. At Big Bird Sushi Bar & Thai, for example, Thai food is just as prominent as Japanese, celebrating two Asian food cultures simultaneously. “People are craving balance—freshness, simplicity and artistry on the plate. There’s beauty in how Japanese cuisine highlights pure ingredients and seasonality. We blend that precision with bold Thai flavors,” says chef Sivadol Ketmanee. Similarly, Osaka Nikkei pulls from Peru to further influence the menu.

Borrowing influences from Japan can also be a way for chefs to play around with ingredients, textures and plating. “Japanese food is having a moment because the craft, the art, the history and the innovation behind it resonates with Chicagoans. There’s this respect for simplicity that connects with how a lot of us like to cook and eat now,” says executive chef Luis Hernandez of Hiro Izakaya.

Below, check out eight of the most exciting new Japanese restaurants in Chicago.