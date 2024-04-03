An Aesthete’s Guide to Chicago

435 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60654

Far from a dive, this upscale Tiki bar in River North straddles classic tropics-inspired drinks (such as the Trader Vic Mai Tai) with innovative concoctions. You’re going to want to have your phone charged, because the presentations are theatrical. Sippopotamus is one example: the tequila and tropical fruit drink is brought to the table in a glass that is propped up in the mouth of a hippopotamus pottery piece, with its jaw hanging open, plus lots of dry ice. Named one of the World’s 50 Best Bars, if you want a more intimate experience with the mixology team, book a seat in the Bamboo Room.