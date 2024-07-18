The 14 Best Outdoor Rooftops in Chicago
When it comes to dining and drinking, the view is almost always better from the top. That is especially true in Chicago, where rooftop vistas often frame Lake Michigan or the Chicago Riverwalk. Or, you might be shoulder to shoulder with high-rises and some of the world’s most amazing architecture, from gleaming and sleek towers to Art Deco-era wonders.
Chicago’s rooftop bars, lounges and restaurants aren’t just open at night. You can just as easily linger over fluffy omelets at brunch or meet friends for a lunch of lobster rolls as you might cozy up by the terrace fire with a cocktail and watch the sunset. Many of these venues are perched atop hotels, but some are also carved into a restaurant’s decor, providing a fresh vantage point come warm weather.
In recent years, more and more rooftop spaces have opened, proving that these are the places to be seen. From empanadas and pisco sours at Tanta to tiki-inspired craft cocktails at the world’s largest rooftop bar, jutting out into Lake Michigan, here are the best outdoor rooftops in Chicago, along with tips on what to drink, eat or otherwise enjoy in terms of entertainment.
The Best Rooftop Bars in the Windy City
The J. Parker
- 1816 N. Clark, St., Chicago, IL 60614
Located on the rooftop of Hotel Lincoln, the J. Parker offers both indoor and outdoor spaces for patrons. Glass walls and a retractable roof keep the winds at bay without hiding the view of the adjacent Lincoln Park, and fireplaces keep the outdoor terrace warm on chilly nights. A new all-day dining menu featuring smash burgers, scallops, Chicago’s own Eli’s Cheesecake slices and the Urban Farmer salad, as a nod to the Green City Market across the street, is joined by a new weekday three-course, prix-fixe lunch menu ($30). It’s a good choice for out-of-towners, but also loved by local Chicagoans, too.
Tanta
- 118 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654
Serving up traditional Peruvian cuisine in River North, this restaurant’s rooftop patio flaunts bright-red umbrellas and delightful small plates. It’s open daily for dinner as well as weekend brunch, with live DJ sets during Saturday brunch. Notable new dinner items include a cebiche bar and three signature tasting menus that fold in dishes such as Amazon-inspired pescado and 45-day, dry-aged 30-ounce porterhouse steak. Empanadas are also served and make for great shareable plates, and naturally, there are plenty of pisco sours on the cocktail menu. There’s also a solid weekday happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., including $10 cocktails.
Cindy's Rooftop
- 12 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603
This glass atrium bar in the Loop in downtown Chicago is perched on the 13th floor of the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, across the street from Millennium Park. Cindy’s rooftop restaurant offers some of the best views of the park, and as a bonus, you can see Lake Michigan from here, too. The bar got a design refresh in early 2024, with a new layout and seating suitable for both intimate and large parties, timed with executive chef Kaleena Bliss’ appearance on Top Chef: Wisconsin. New summer drinks include the Hawaiian Rose, crafted with vodka from Hawaiian pineapples, that is perfect for pairing with dishes like green curry prawns or sweet-corn campanelle.
Offshore Rooftop
- 1000 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611
The country’s largest rooftop bar clocks in at 36,000 square feet, but what really makes it worth a visit is the unobstructed Lake Michigan views from the east end of Navy Pier. Design details include midcentury-modern furnishings, fire pits and grassy turf, along with ceramic tiki mugs. During inclement weather, a glass atrium with a center bar and plenty of tables keeps the party going. Sushi, salads and lettuce wraps join fish and chips and the signature Offshore Prime Burger on the rooftop dining menu, while the weekend brunch menu is all about decadence, with options that include bourbon berry French toast souffle or steak and eggs. There are plenty of craft beers and cocktails, too.
Upstairs at The Gwen
- 521 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611
Thanks to a new design collab with Hugo Boss, the rooftop terrace at The Gwen now flaunts new server uniforms, black-and-white striped decor and themed cocktails, along with killer city views of the Chicago skyline. Umbrellas protect tables from the harsh rays during the day, and heat lamps help on a chilly night, while a splashy wall mural provides color. Plates range from avocado toast with a breakfast old-fashioned cocktail featuring bacon fat-washed bourbon in the morning to hanger steak or cacio e pepe and wine at night.
Miru
- 401 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601
The St. Regis Chicago, located across the street from Millennium Park, opened in 2023 to much fanfare. It has already proven to a beloved hot spot, and the rooftop terrace at one of the hotel’s restaurants, Miru, is a major draw, thanks to its inventive Japanese menu and impressive vistas. Miru means “view” in Japanese, and true to its name, this bar offers unobstructed views of Navy Pier, the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Perched above the Chicago River, the dog-friendly space specializes in Asian fare served all day long, from cold-pressed juices with coconut chia pudding to “Tokyo Lunch” specials like flatiron steak and King salmon, then coconut-mango mousse after dinner.
NoMI
- 800 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611
Park Hyatt Chicago is positioned snugly in the city’s Gold Coast, a few blocks in from Lake Michigan. NoMI, the hotel’s seventh-floor restaurant, serves modern American food and drink in a lush garden space. The Oyster, Sushi and Champagne brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays; other dishes like truffle fried chicken with togarashi and duck egg raviolo with pickled shiitake are equally suitable for summer, especially when accompanied with inventive takes on the classic Italian spritz.
Aba Chicago
- 302 N. Green St., Chicago, IL 60607
Indulge in Mediterranean-meets-California cuisine at Aba’s plant-filled outdoor patio in River North. With its sofas and floor lamps, the space is well-suited to communal dining, with ultra-shareable plates such as hummus and spreads and cold and hot mezze, including marinated olives and feta. For a more unexpected cocktail, try the new Spritz Towers, composed of eight build-your-own spritzes—it’s perfect for groups. Wine aficionados looking for something more unique than the usual buttery California chardonnay or French rosé will enjoy the eclectic vino offerings, with wines from Lebanon, Greece, Israel and Armenia.
Chateau Carbide
- 230 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601
Perched atop the Pendry Chicago, this rooftop bar is the perfect spot to indulge in light bites while taking in the lush ambiance, surrounded by potted ferns. Standout dishes include West Coast oysters, lobster bouche and pistachio-lingonberry breast. Instead of run-of-the-mill classic cocktail recipes, there are unique libations like a Black Truffle Moka Martini and a flight of absinthe cocktails, as well as high-end French wines. Many of the drinks can be served in single servings or large batch format.
Bar Avec
- 640 N. La Salle Dr., Chicago, IL 60654
Tapas are the main event at this open-air bar in the West Loop, as well as cocktails with quirky musical names that help set the tone, like “I Want to be Sedated” and “Lust for Life.” The décor, including a globe-shaped pendant lighting crafted from basketry and a chef’s garden, adds a cozy feel to the venue. On cold nights, heat lamps keep the terrace warm, and retractable garage doors carve out an indoor space.
Cabra
- 200 N. Green St., Chicago, IL 60607
Perched on the top floor of The Hoxton in the buzzy Fulton Market neighborhood, Cabra is an oasis of calm specializing in Peruvian food and drink for dinner, orchestrated by Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard. The menu includes a frozen pisco sour dubbed a “Goat Float,” ceviche, goat empanadas and frites with fried chorizo. Retractable walls make this a year-round space, with lush orange armchairs, potted plants and vintage-themed lighting, along with a rooftop pool. Drag Brunches on Saturday and Sunday are paired with dishes like quinoa French toast and bacon and egg solterito.
Pandan
- 1112 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610
Celebrating its first summer, this 18th-floor rooftop space with floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio at Viceroy Chicago in the Gold Coast offers a veritable jaunt to Southeast Asia. The dinner menu is composed of items like lobster dumplings, nori fries and crispy pork belly steamed buns, while cocktails such as the Yuzu Spritz and non-alcoholic drinks like the Lime Lite are further odes to Asia. Distinct areas provide a mix of spots to hang with friends, whether it’s seated at the cocktail bar or lounging on a leather sofa in the dining room.
Sifr
- 660 N. Orleans St., Chicago, IL 60654
Focused on wood-fired Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, this Michelin-starred restaurant's adorable rooftop space features a terrace with French bistro chairs surrounded by greenery. Inside, woven-back chairs and exposed-brick walls add a cozier ambiance. Mezze towers can be paired with unique cocktails such as the Arba’s, featuring Medjool date-washed Japanese whisky and chocolate bitters.
Nobu Chicago Rooftop
- 155 N. Peoria St., Chicago, IL 60607
Dine on chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Japanese cuisine at the Rooftop at Nobu Hotel Chicago in Fulton Market, which serves a weekend brunch marked by fun cocktails like Pinky Up and Natsu Spritz, along with chicken and waffle rock shrimp tempura and a tuna chirashi bowl. Dinner ranges from tacos to Japanese Wagyu Flambé. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available, allowing the rooftop space to be open no matter the weather. Conversational seating areas encourage mingling. The rooftop is not shouldered by high-rises, which ensures only slightly obstructed skyline views.