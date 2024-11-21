10 Cozy Spots in Chicago to Experience the Best of the Winter Season

Chicago’s moniker may be the Windy City and yes, winters are very frigid in this Midwest metropolis that hugs Lake Michigan, but this is also the coziest season of the year. There’s no shortage of fun things to do, whether you’re partial to outdoor activities or would rather stay inside. Sip cocktails by a crackling fireplace at a trendy lounge, check out the coffee-shop scene, admire world-class art at a museum or experience the warmth of a luxury spa. For those that prefer indoor activities, many of the city’s rooftop bars are glass-enclosed, which capitalize on a skyline view at night while keeping things cozy. Outdoor events are equally festive and cozy; go ice skating, explore a traditional Christmas market and experience the annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Nov. 23.

In recent Chicago winters, heavy snow and otherwise blustery, frigid cold weather haven’t hit the city until the New Year, so a visit in late November and into December can expect to be mild. This is also when you can dine under a larger-than-life Christmas tree in the Walnut Room at Macy’s on State Street, view the department store’s festive holiday window displays, or marvel at light displays after dark, including ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo and Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Pack a parka and warm outerwear, along with your coziest sweater, and get ready for a festive getaway in Chicago during its most underrated time of the year.